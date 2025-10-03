Senate fails again to advance funding bill, shutdown likely to extend into next week

The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center is closed to visitors during the federal government shut down on October 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown is in its third day on Friday with senators set to vote for the fourth time on bills to fund the government. But with negotiations appearing stalled, it’s looking like the shutdown could extend through the weekend.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune stood firm Friday on the Senate floor — just hours before the chamber is set to take yet another vote on Republican’s clean seven-week government funding bill — and signaled his party’s unwillingness to negotiate with Democrats over their demands in order to open the government back up.

“This shutdown needs to end sooner rather than later, and there’s only one way out of it. Democrats need to vote for the clean, nonpartisan continuing resolution sitting right there,” Thune said. “All it takes is one roll call, vote, the government’s back open.”

In addition to the GOP-backed seven-week stopgap funding measure, the Senate will also vote on the Democrat’s funding bill that includes health care provisions.

Thune criticized the Democrats’ bill, suggesting that any health care negotiations could begin after they pass the continuing resolution. But with both Republican and Democratic leaders at a stalemate, it seems as if neither bill will pass.

Both bills have failed during the three previous votes since the government shut down on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

Thune said he does not expect to hold votes over the weekend and the next chance to try again would be Monday. This shutdown could go on at least six days if that ends up being the case.

Thune, meanwhile, is continuing his effort to recruit more Democrats to join the GOP-backed funding bill. And Democrats met Friday afternoon to discuss their next moves.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday that Republicans are to blame for the shutdown.

“The Republicans can reopen the government and make peoples’ healthcare more affordable at the same time,” Schumer wrote in a post on X. “Republicans are choosing to let healthcare costs go up for Americans across this country.”

Asked Friday afternoon if President Donald Trump is talking with Democrats to work to get them onboard, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Senate Republicans are speaking to moderate Democrats and that those conversations have “become very serious.”

Thune put pressure on Democrats during a press conference Friday morning.

“We have an opportunity to pick up a House-passed bill that if it passes the Senate, will be sent to the White House, the president will sign it and the government will reopen. It’s that simple and that straightforward. And that’s what we’re talking about. All we need is a handful more Democrats,” Thune said.

The majority leader said he hoped that Democrats “have a chance to think about” their stance over the weekend.

“I don’t know how many times you give them a chance to vote no, and hopefully over the weekend, they’ll have a chance to think about it. Maybe some of these conversations start to result in something to where we can start moving some votes and actually get this thing passed,” Thune said Friday. “But there’s nothing to be gained at this point by negotiating something that there’s nothing to negotiate.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also would not commit to negotiating with Democrats on their $400 billion demand to extend the expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies scheduled to expire at the end of the year.  

“Some of the issues that they’re bringing to the table and they’re demanding immediate easy answers for, are not easy answers and they take a long time to deliberate. That is the process. This is a deliberative body, and a very large one,” Johnson said. “We can’t snap our fingers, and he and I and two other leaders in a room go, ‘Oh, well, this is the resolution.’ That’s not how it works.”

As the Senate works to chart a path forward, President Donald Trump is once again teasing to looming federal firings, which the White House said are “very real” and could result in “thousands” of federal workers losing their jobs during the shutdown.

A general view of the Trump Turnberry club house, July 24, 2025, in Turnberry, Scotland/ Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is making his fourth international trip of his second term this week, traveling to Scotland, where his mother was born, and where he plans to spend several days at his family’s golf courses — including one he’s said should host the British Open.

The Trump Organization currently has two golf resorts in Turnberry and Aberdeenshire, and is expected to cut the ribbon on another course opening at the latter in the coming weeks.

Trump visited his golf resort in Turnberry as president once before, for a weekend on the way to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland in 2018.

In 2020, ABC News confirmed that Woody Johnson, then-U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom, told colleagues he was asked by Trump if he could persuade the British government to hold the British Open golf tournament at Turnberry. The British government later said Johnson never made a request to Scottish officials, and Trump denied asking Johnson to do so.

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, which organizes the Open, the world’s oldest golf tournament, said in a statement shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that it had “no plans” to stage the Open at Turnberry and “will not do so in the foreseeable future.”

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” the chief executive of The R&A wrote in the statement at the time.

In 2023, in an interview at Turnberry, Trump told British conservative politician and media personality Nigel Farage that “everyone” wants Turnberry to host the Open.

“Everyone wants to see the Open Championship here. The players, it’s their favorite course, number one rated in Europe. In some lists, it’s the number one rated anywhere in the world, and they want to have the Open championship back here,” he said.

“I think they think I’m a little bit of a controversial figure,” he said at another point in the interview.

Recently, Mark Darbon, the new chair of the R&A, said there are “logistical challenges” to hosting the tournament at the club, which hosted the Open several times before Trump bought the property in 2014.

Darbon also revealed his organization recently met with Eric Trump and other Trump Golf leaders a few months ago to discuss the possibility.

In May, Trump traveled to the Middle East for his first official overseas visit of his second term, visiting Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to deepen economic and political ties with the Gulf kingdoms.

The president’s family has also expanded its business interests in the Middle East. The Trump Organization partnered with developers on new projects in Saudi Arabia, Doha and the United Arab Emirates, and is involved in a cryptocurrency venture connected to a fund with ties to the Emirati government.

In his most recent financial disclosure, Trump reported hundreds of millions in income from his various properties, including golf clubs and his Mar-a-Lago estate and club. He has also earned millions from other business ventures, including trademarking merchandise like watches and fragrances.

His Aberdeenshire resort lost 1.4 million pounds last year, according to the BBC, citing financial disclosures.

Ethics experts have criticized some of Trump’s travels and raised concerns that the president has exposed himself to potential conflicts of interest between his official activities and his family’s business interests.

“At this point, he’s essentially using the White House as an extension of the Trump Organization and letting the taxpayers pick up the bill,” Jordan Libowitz, the Vice President for Communications at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told ABC News.

The administration has called Trump’s visit a “working trip,” and Trump is expected to have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer and will likely hold a press conference while overseas.

“President Trump’s working trip to Scotland will include a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the historic US-UK trade deal. Donald J. Trump has built the best and most beautiful world-class golf courses anywhere in the world, which is why they continue to be used for prestigious tournaments and by the most elite players in the sport,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement to ABC News.

Trump’s assets are in a trust managed by his children and administration officials have long denied any conflict of interest.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Facing uproar in his MAGA base over the Jeffrey Epstein files, President Donald Trump has called for Attorney General Pam Bondi “to produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval” related to the case.

Bondi responded on social media Thursday evening, saying, “We are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts.”

It’s not immediately clear the extent of the administration’s request to unseal the transcripts, which would be subject to the approval of a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, where Epstein was charged before he died by suicide in 2019.

This change of course comes after the Justice Department and the FBI released a memo earlier this month stating no evidence was found that Epstein kept a “client list” of associates or that he blackmailed any prominent individuals. The memo concluded no investigation into uncharged third party was warranted.

The brief memo put out by the DOJ and FBI last week stoked furor among Trump’s diehard supporters after years of prominent right-wing figures pushing accusations about Epstein and the “deep state” that’s protecting elites.

Trump’s since sought various ways to put out the political firestorm, coming to Bondi’s defense while also saying she should release what she deems “credible.”

In Trump’s call for Bondi to produce the grand jury testimony, he said it was a “SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats,” and that it “should end, right now!”

Shifting from his previous statement of calling the Epstein files a “hoax” and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of it as “stupid” and “foolish.”

Trump, in a phone interview with “Just the News” on Real America’s Voice on Wednesday night, alleged without providing evidence that Democrats and former officials doctored files relating to the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender.

The comments came when Trump was asked if he wanted one prosecutor to look into the broad subject of political prosecution.

“Well, I think it’s in the case of Epstein, they’ve already looked at it, and they are looking at it, and I think all they have to do is put out anything credible,” Trump said.

“But you know, that was run by the Biden administration for four years. I can imagine what they put into files, just like they did with the others,” Trump continued. “I mean, the Steele dossier was a total fake, right? It took two years to figure that out for the people, and all of the things that you mentioned were fake.”

“So I would imagine if they were run by Chris Wray and they were run by Comey, and because it was actually even before that administration, they’ve been running these files, and so much of the things that we found were fake with me,” Trump said.
Despite Trump’s claims that Democrats “put” things in the files, many documents relating to Epstein, including those that mention Trump and several prominent Democrats, have been public for years.

And the White House on Thursday shut down the idea of appointing a special prosecutor in the Epstein case.

“The idea was floated from someone in the media to the president. The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the briefing.

Asked to clarify what part of the Epstein saga is a “hoax” as Trump claimed, Leavitt only continued to criticize Democrats.

“The president is referring to the fact that Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make,” she said. “The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn’t do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes.”

Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died in prison by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges while Trump was president.

“Some of the naive Republicans fall right into line, like they always do,” the president said on “Just the News.”
Calls for transparency on Epstein came from several Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. And Trump’s own former vice president, Mike Pence, called for the administration to “release all of the files” regarding the Epstein investigation.

Leavitt on Thursday defended the administration’s handling of the Epstein files and attempted to distance Trump from further decision-making on the case.

Leavitt said it would be up to the Justice Department and Bondi to release any other “credible” evidence.

“In terms of redactions or grand jury seals, those are questions for the Department of Justice. Those are also questions for the judges who have that information under a seal. And that would have to be requested and judge would have to approve it. That’s out of the president’s control,” she said when asked why they wouldn’t release the files, with sensitive information redacted, in order to provide more transparency.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops in Washington continued Wednesday, protesters booed Vice President JD Vance during a photo op with the guardsmen stationed in the city.

The protesters jeered Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller as they visited Union Station, blocks from the U.S. Capitol, to thank the troops at a Shake Shack where they bought lunch for the guard members.

“Well, a lot has changed in the past seven days,” Vance told the troops, referring to when the federal surge against D.C. crime began. “You guys are doing a hell of a job. I’m proud of you and we’re grateful,” he told the troops. So, we’ll say hello for a bit — just want to shake some hands and say hey to you guys.”

“Free D.C.,” the protesters shouted as the three officials arrived and then later inside the Shake Shack. The chants drowned out much of what Vance, Hegseth and Miller said as they tried to speak to reporters.

Vance and Miller dismissed the jeers, calling the protesters “crazy” and “communists.”

“They appear to hate the idea that Americans can enjoy their communities,” Vance said.

Vance was asked why troops were stationed at Union Station instead of parts of the city with higher crime rates. The vice president said the station was being overrun with homeless people and visitors didn’t feel safe.

“This should be a monument to American greatness,” he said.

Vance added that he believed that crime statistics do not report the full scope of crime on the streets of the nation’s capital.

At a back-to-school event Wednesday morning, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city doesn’t need federal agents to ensure safety in D.C.

“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said. “And we know that those facts don’t comport to what some people are saying, but those are the facts.”

Bowser also said she doesn’t believe the National Guard should be used for “law enforcement.”

“They have to be used on mission specific items that benefit the nation,” she said of the guardsmen.

However, when asked about how her relationship with President Trump has changed since the start of the year, Bowser said her plan is to “represent the district.”

Flanked by Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith, Bowser repeatedly deferred to Smith when asked about the city’s crime data.

The MPD has been collaborative with the federal agencies and so far has developed a congenial relationship with its federal partners, according to Smith. Smith also acknowledged having federal agents spread throughout the city has been helpful to the city’s police force.

“Hearing from the officers on the street, some of them have found it to be very helpful, some people in the community have found it to be very helpful,” she said.

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

