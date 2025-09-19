Senate fails to advance bills to fund government as shutdown looms

Senate fails to advance bills to fund government as shutdown looms

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — 
The Senate on Friday failed to advance both the House-passed short-term government funding bill and the Democrat counter-offer, increasing the risk of government shutdown early next month.

The Senate action came just hours after the House sent them the short-term funding bill. The Senate voted to block that Republican short-term funding bill, failing by a vote of 44-48.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Rand Paul cast votes against the legislation. Democrat Sen. John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote for it.

As expected, senators also failed to advance the Democrat funding bill with extraneous health care provisions by a vote of 47-45.

This leaves the Congress no closer to a government funding solution with the Oct. 1 deadline fast approaching.

Ahead of the two votes Friday afternoon, party leaders from both sides of the aisle dug in on their positions, pointing fingers at the other side.

On Friday morning, Majority Leader John Thune urged passage of the House’s clean short-term funding solution to allow more time for work on full-year appropriations bills.

Democrats, he said, would bear the responsibility for a shut down if they block the just-passed House bill from proceeding.

“If they want to shut down the government, they have the power to do so, but if they think they are going to gain political points from shutting down the government over a clean nonpartisan CR, something they voted for 13 times under the Biden administration, I would strongly urge them to think again,” Thune said.

He accused Democrats of throwing an “endless temper tantrum” by refusing to keep the lights on with a stopgap funding bill.

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, moments later, made a pitch instead for the Democrat continuing resolution, which included a number of health care provisions Democrats want. Republicans, he said, haven’t been willing to negotiate with Democrats to secure their votes.

Ahead of the vote, Schumer said that “senators will have to choose to stand with Donald Trump and keep the same lousy status quo and cause the Trump health care shutdown, or stand with the American people, protect their health care and keep the government functioning.”

Thune, however, called this a “fundamentally unserious proposal designed to appease Democrat’s liberal base” and said it had “zero chance of making it through the Congress.”

Ahead of the Senate votes, Speaker Mike Johnson said that “the ball [was] in Chuck Schumer’s court” to avoid a government shutdown.

“I hope he does the right thing,” Johnson told reporters Friday following the House vote. “I hope he does not choose to shut the government down and inflict pain unnecessarily on the American people.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Texas Democrats staying in Illinois evacuated over bomb threat
Texas Democrats staying in Illinois evacuated over bomb threat
The Q Center hotel in St. Charles, Illinois evacuated over report of a bomb threat on August, 6, 2025. WLS

(CHICAGO) — Texas Democrats staying in Illinois after fleeing the state in opposition of Republican-led redistricting effort were evacuated from their hotel over a bomb threat, local law enforcement said on Wednesday.

The St. Charles Police Department said they responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Q Center hotel outside Chicago. No device was found, authorities said.

“St. Charles Police and Fire departments and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad conducted a thorough search and no device was found. In response to the threat, 400 people were immediately evacuated and the area was secured as bomb squad units conducted their investigation,” the department said in a statement.

According to authorities, all guests and staff were able to return safely to the premises and the investigation is ongoing.

Several Texas Democrats released statements on the threat and said they won’t be deterred from trying to block the new congressional map that would heavily favor Republicans.

“Early this morning, a bomb threat forced us to evacuate our hotel. Thankfully, no one was harmed. But this is the kind of danger that comes from reckless rhetoric. When the Attorney General tells people to ‘hunt us down,’ it’s not just politics — it’s a threat to our safety,” state Rep. Ann Johnson said in a statement.

“We’ve been threatened by the Governor, the Attorney General, and our colleagues in the House,” state Rep. John Bucy said in a statement. “This harmful discourse emboldens bad actors and encourages violence. It’s unacceptable and needs to end.”

Bucy added that Texas Democrats are “determined” still.

“We will push through the threats and the noise to keep fighting for our constituents, our democracy, and our country. This is a fight worth having,” Bucy said.

Texas House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Gene Wu and state Reps. Ramón Romero and Barbara Gervin Hawkins said in a statement that their cohort in Illinois is safe.

“This morning, a threat was made against the safety of the members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus. We are safe, we are secure, and we are undeterred. We are grateful for Governor Pritzker, local, and state law enforcement for their quick action to ensure our safety.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, who has been a vocal supporter of Texas Democrats, said in a social media post that he was aware of the reported threats made against Texas officials in the state and that he’s been in touch with state police.

“Threats of violence will be investigated and those responsible will be held accountable,” Pritzker wrote on X.

The redistricting fight continues to escalate after dozens of Texas House Democrats fled the state on Sunday to prevent Republicans from moving to enact the new election map, which could impact which party controls the U.S. House after the 2026 midterm elections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has ordered the Texas Department of Safety to find and arrest the Democrats who fled the state, an order which will remain in effect until they are “accounted for and brought back” to Austin.

Abbott also appealed to the state Supreme Court on Tuesday evening to remove Rep. Wu, a top Texas Democrat, from office.

ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Murkowski worries Trump administration’s B funding freeze could result in ‘closing schools’
Murkowski worries Trump administration’s $6B funding freeze could result in ‘closing schools’
Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Breakthrough T1D

(WASHINGTON) — Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she’s worried the Trump administration’s federal education funding freeze could mean “closing schools” in her home state.

“Many of our school districts have already made really hard decisions about closing schools,” Murkowski said in the wake of three of Alaska’s school districts suing the Trump administration for freezing more than roughly $6 billion in congressionally authorized federal education funding nationwide.

“Both in Fairbanks and Anchorage, we’ve seen layoffs,” Murkowski said.

Earlier this month, the Anchorage School District announced in a letter to the community that the district had already begun laying off some staff members after $46 million was impacted by the pause. The district receives about a third of the state’s federal education funds, according to Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt.

“I wish I could say that we were really solid on the state level, but we’re not. And now there’s questions on the federal level as well,” Murkowski added.

Murkowski and nine other Republican senators signed onto a letter last week requesting the Trump administration reverse the funding pause, which they said prompted the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to unfreeze more than $1 billion in after-school and summer learning funding.

However, OMB did not indicate whether it would be unfreezing the rest of the roughly $6 billion in federal funds for programs, such as English language learning, educator development and adult education, among others.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., led the group of 10 senators signing on to the letter. She told ABC News that she hopes the administration can successfully restore all education funding to states by time school starts.

“I’d like to see some of the other programs released, but, you know, we haven’t heard one way or the other,” Moore Capito told ABC News.

School district leaders are now scrambling due to the uncertainty, according to state officials who’ve spoken to ABC News. At least two dozen states, several school districts and education advocacy groups have now sued the administration over the funding freeze.

An OMB spokesman said the funds are under review for “grossly” misusing programs that promote “radial leftwing agendas.”

But Murkowski slammed the administration for contending that districts in Alaska pushed programs with radical ideology. She said the programs are not “woke or ideologically out of line.”

Murkowski fears the programmatic review from the OMB — the stated reason for the freeze — could stretch into the school year, suggesting it would harm adult and English language learners the most. The delayed funding could in turn impact the workforce, according to Murkowski.

“If your literacy skills are weak, if you’re working on your English skills, I mean, these are all things that are keeping people out of the workforce at a time when we’re trying to get people into it,” Murkowski said, adding “So I am very worried.”

Since the funding pause ensued on July 1, North Dakota Republican Sen. John Hoeven said he has been hearing from concerned educators in his state as well.

Hoeven was relieved when the after-school and summer learning grants were unfrozen because they, too, help the workforce, he said.

With funding for those programs secured, parents won’t have to make other arrangements for their children, potentially missing work to do so, Hoeven told ABC News. “That was the one that was most timely.”

Hoeven and Murkowski said they’re reaching out to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, hoping she can help release the additional funding to schools. OMB hasn’t made a decision yet on how long its review will take.

ABC News has reached out to the Education Department for comment.

Meanwhile, Arkansas Republican Sen. John Boozman said at this point unfreezing any aid is a positive first step.

“The good news is that we are moving in the right direction,” Boozman told ABC News.

“Hopefully we can get them [the rest of funding] restored as soon as possible.”

As the school year approaches, Murkowski stressed that the administration must move quickly.

“I don’t want to call it cuts yet, because my hope is that they’re just unpaused and that they are going to materialize,” she said.

The senator, who grew up in Alaska and raised her children there, told ABC News that she is hopeful McMahon understands that rural communities will suffer without critical education programs.

“It’s just kind of making it real to her,” Murkowski said, adding, “I know we’re worried in Alaska, and I have to assume it’s the same all over the country.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RNC elects longtime Trump loyalist, Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters, as new chair
RNC elects longtime Trump loyalist, Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters, as new chair
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Republican National Committee on Friday elected President Donald Trump’s candidate of choice, Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters, by unanimous voice vote.

Gruters’ ascendency underscores the RNC’s commitments to boosting those who share Trump’s political vision as the White House zeros in on its priorities ahead of the midterms.

The position had been left open by departing chairman Michael Whatley, who last month launched a bid for retiring GOP Sen. Thom Tillis’ Senate seat. While co-signing Whatley’s campaign on his social media site, Trump offered his “complete and total endorsement” to Gruters, who he said would do a “wonderful” job as chairman.

Trump’s backing cleared the prospective field instantly and Gruters ran unopposed.

Whatley also gave Gruters his stamp of approval to replace him.

Gruters chaired the Florida GOP from 2019 to 2023 – and Republicans told ABC News he was mission-critical in eliminating Democrats’ voter registration advantage in the state. After the 2018 election, Democrats had a voter advantage of 263,269. Yet, in the fall of 2022, Republicans expanded their reach, leading voter registration by 292,533 voters — a near 556,000 registered voter swing, per PBS.

“You’re registering almost a million new Republicans in Florida. That was what Joe’s chairmanship was, kind of the hallmark of what he was able to do …after Joe’s chairmanship, Florida slipped from battleground status,” said Scott Golden, a longtime friend of Gruters, who currently chairs the Tennessee Republican Party.

And Golden noted that Gruters, who is currently the RNC’s treasurer, is a “terrific, terrific” fundraiser, another key trait for a party chairman.

“I think everybody feels very comfortable that he’s going to do a very good job as Chairman. He’s a great analyst, a CPA by trade. Obviously, Florida is a great proving ground for politics,” said Golden. “I think most members around the country recognize that and know that he knows what he’s doing. He will run the party competently and make sure that all the resources are on the field to make us successful in ’26.”

Gruters was one of the earliest backers of Trump, throwing his support behind him way back in 2016. Trump paid the favor back and endorsed Gruters’ state Senate re-election run in 2022, and boosted him once again, this time to be Florida’s chief financial officer, noting the pair’s long history.

“Joe was on the ‘Trump Train’ before it even left the station,” Trump wrote on social media in May 2024. “As a State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State.”

While Gruters faced nearly no public opposition from members of the committee and members of the president’s political orbit – he does have one public detractor: Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis.

During a news conference where DeSantis offered support to the candidate that would ultimately become Florida’s chief financial officer, he slammed Gruters.

“Joe Gruters has taken major positions that are totally contrary from what our voter base wants to do,” DeSantis said during the July event. “So, if George Washington rose from the dead and came back and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Will you appoint Joe Gruters CFO?’ My response would be ‘no.'”

Though Gruters told local publication Florida Politics, he is open to mending fences.

ABC News has reached out to DeSantis for comment.

Veteran Republican political strategist Brett Doster told ABC that Trump not only gets a fundraiser, but a fighter, in Gruters.

“I’ve known Joe for more than 20 years now – since before he was elected to the state house. Joe took a big risk and went with Trump back in 2015 when almost every leader in Florida, out of personal loyalty, was sticking with either Jeb or Marco,” Doster said.

“With Joe Gruters as GOP chairman, Trump gets a practiced mouthpiece who will go to war for the administration on the Sunday shows and will keep the RNC rigidly fixed on the Trump – Wiles playbook for the midterms. Gruters will be undistracted by Congressional or Senate power plays.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.