Senate likely to change House-passed megabill advancing Trump’s agenda
(WASHINGTON) –House Republicans approved the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” encompassing President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda early Thursday. But clearing the House is just the first hurdle for the bill, which will also have to pass muster with a Senate Republican conference that is already telegraphing that changes to it are coming.

Trump is pushing for swift action on his megabill, urging senators in a post on X to act “as soon as possible” after the narrow victory in the House.

“We can celebrate this pass in the House for a couple of hours, but now it’s time for the Senate to get to work,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during Thursday’s White House press briefing. “The president has great relationship with … Senate Majority Leader [John] Thune, and of course, so many friends on the Senate side of the Hill. And he’s expecting them to get busy on this bill and send it to his desk as soon as possible.”

Senate Republicans say they’re clear-eyed about wanting to pass Trump’s legislative agenda into law as swiftly as they can, but have every intention of modifying the bill to leave their own distinct mark on the package and working to change things they object to.

Majority Leader Thune said Wednesday that “there are things that we need to adjust or modify or change,” adding that Speaker Mike Johnson “fully understands and accepts that.”

Chief among the issues GOP senators have raised about the bill is that it adds trillions of dollars to the national debt.

“[The] House bill is going to add about $4 trillion to the debt ceiling. The Senate bill adds $5 trillion. There’s nothing fiscally conservative about expanding the debt ceiling more than we’ve ever done it before,” Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Thursday. “This will be the greatest increase in the debt ceiling ever, and the GOP owns this now … the deficit this year will be $2.2 trillion the GOP owns that now too.”

Some Senate Republicans are calling for steeper spending cuts so that raising the debt limit would not be part of this bill.

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, a notable fiscal hawk, has also signaled strongly that he would not support the bill in its current form, given that it raises the deficit.

“It’s so far off the mark. It’s so bad. I’ve been trying to interject reality. I’ve been trying to interject facts and figures,” Ron Johnson told reporters on Wednesday afternoon at the Capitol, as the House was still advancing the bill through the Rules Committee.

“Currently the fiscal situation is not even in the conversation in the House debate. We’re missing the forest talking about twigs and leaves. Medicaid, that’s, that’s a tree. That’s a big enough issue. But all this, all this, all these little tweaks they’re trying to make to get the deal completely ignores the elf in the room.. which says, on average, I mean, current [Congressional Budget Office] estimate, on average, we’ll have a $2.2 trillion deficit, per year,” Sen. Johnson added.

A few GOP Senators seemed more supportive of the bill, but noted there was significant work needed to be done in order to pass through the upper chamber.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said “a lot of it looks pretty good,” adding that it’s a “good start.”

“Still, I think there’s some opportunities for more efficiency, some more savings, and we have to look at the specifics of some of the renewable investment tax credits and production tax credits, and I think that even if we’re going to revise them, we’ve got to make sure that businesses who believe the government was setting this as a priority don’t have a lot of stranded costs,” he added.

If the bill is retooled by the Senate, it risks a complicated path for the speaker down the road when the bill goes back to the House. Republicans have set a Fourth of July deadline for both chambers to pass the bill and get it to Trump’s desk.

Passing this massive package through the Senate is also no cakewalk for Thune, who will only be able to afford to lose three of his members if it comes up for a vote on the Senate floor.

The House-passed bill includes new tax cuts, cuts to social safety net programs and changes to the food assistance program, SNAP — all of which have led Democrats to lambaste the legislation for creating benefits for some of the richest Americans and cuts for some of the poorest.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed the bill in a post on X Thursday morning.

“This is not one big, beautiful bill. It’s ugly,” Schumer said. “There’s nothing beautiful about stripping away people’s healthcare, forcing kids to go hungry, denying communities the resources they need, and increasing poverty.”

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray called the bill a “scam” in a post on X, urging all Republicans to vote no.

“House Republicans don’t want you to know they just passed a bill that makes health care MORE expensive and kicks MILLIONS off Medicaid, all to pass tax cuts for billionaires & giant corporations,” Murray wrote. “We need to make sure America knows. And we need to kill this bill in the Senate.”

Leavitt criticized Democrats as being “out of touch” with Americans.

“Every single Democrat in the House of Representatives who voted against all of these common sense and massively popular policies,” Leavitt said during Thursday’s White House press briefing. “The Democrat Party has never been more radical and out of touch with the needs of the American people.”

The Senate will also have to contend with the rules governing what can be included in such a package. Making sure that the bill passes muster with the Senate parliamentarian could lead to additional changes to the bill that Mike Johnson will eventually have to sell to his conference in the House.

As Trump now prepares to negotiate with Senators, Leavitt told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce that she was not aware if those conversations had started already.

What did GOP holdouts get?

Speaker Johnson had to work with his right flank to get the megabill passed in the House, which he managed to do by one vote. So what changed to get those more than a dozen holdouts on board?

Not much, several hard-liners told ABC News.

After laboring for days to push for steeper spending cuts and repeatedly railing against the spending that added to the bloated national deficit, many of the holdouts caved.

“The Freedom Caucus was instrumental, and we held it out as long as we could to get the cuts, as long as we could. We couldn’t do it any longer. We live to fight another day,” Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, a key holdout, told reporters.

Norman says there was no specific deal struck between Trump, the speaker and the hard-line holdouts — even after a high-stakes, last-ditch meeting at the White House Wednesday.

Chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Andy Harris, wouldn’t give the bill his vote. He voted “present.”

Republican Rep. Keith Self, another hard-liner, told ABC News that he waited until the last minute to vote yes on the bill. He didn’t fully support the bill, but didn’t want to be the one to tank it.

“We got something … I would have preferred to go further too, to be honest with you, but we did what we could, and we fought the good fight,” Self said.

That number of “more than a dozen” holdouts also included Republicans from states like New York and California, pushing for a higher cap on the state and local tax deduction. Speaker Johnson raised that cap from its proposed $30,000 to $40,000, and increasing 1% a year thereafter. That was enough to get their support.

But, for the spending hawks, it’s unclear how they can characterize this as a win.

Leavitt said Thursday that she believes that Trump would want to see the two Republican representatives who voted no on the bill — Reps. Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson — should be primaried.

“I don’t think he likes to see grandstanders in Congress. What’s the alternative? I would ask those members of Congress. Did they want to see a tax hike? Did they want to see our country go bankrupt? That’s the alternative by them trying to vote no,” Leavitt said.

ABC News’ Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.

US projected to default this summer absent congressional action
(WASHINGTON) — The Congressional Budget Office warned on Wednesday that the government could run out of money to pay its bills as early as August or September if lawmakers fail to address the debt limit.

“The government’s ability to borrow using extraordinary measures will probably be exhausted in August or September 2025,” the nonpartisan CBO report predicted.

The CBO added that a precise projected X date is unclear because “the timing and amount of revenue collections and outlays over the intervening months could differ from the CBO’s projections.” The estimated projection provides Congress with a rough timeline to deal with the debt limit to avoid a default.

“If the government’s borrowing needs are significantly greater than CBO projects, the Treasury’s resources could be exhausted in late May or sometime in June, before tax payments due in mid-June are received or before additional extraordinary measures become available on June 30,” it said in the report.

If lawmakers do not raise or suspend the debt limit before all extraordinary measures are exhausted, the government could default on its debt — something that’s only happened a handful of times in U.S. history, though never in regard to the statutory debt limit.

“The Treasury has already reached the current debt limit of $36.1 trillion, so it has no room to borrow under its standard operating procedures,” according to the CBO report.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told congressional leaders that his department would provide an estimate of how long extraordinary measures will last during the first half of May — following tax season.

“I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States,” Bessent wrote in a March 14 letter to Congress.

The issue has been on Congress’ to-do list since last winter, when then-Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned the debt limit would be met around President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which was on Jan. 20.

While Trump has called on House and Senate Republicans to abolish the debt limit, members of Congress are expected to include a provision in their budget reconciliation package to suspend the debt limit through the end of the Trump administration, though a plan is not finalized, including whether to offset any increase with spending cuts and reform.

FBI arrests alleged MS-13 leader with help of Mexican government
(MEXICO) — The FBI extradited an alleged senior leader of the MS-13 gang who was on the agency’s “10 most wanted” list with the help of the Mexican government, FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday.

Patel said Mexican authorities arrested Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales — who Patel said is believed to be a “key senior leader” of the gang. Roman-Bardales is being extradited to the United States, Patel added.

Patel touted the arrest as a “major victory.”

“He was arrested in Mexico and is being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice,” Patel wrote in a post on X. “This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America.”

Roman-Bardales, 47, has been charged with several offenses for “his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador,” the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Roman-Bardales in a New York court in 2022 after he was charged with conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists; narco-terrorism conspiracy; racketeering conspiracy; and alien smuggling conspiracy.

Mexican authorities got intelligence that Roman-Bardales was in Baxtla, Mexico. Mexican law enforcement was deployed to the area, where Roman-Bardales was identified and arrested, the FBI said.

Patel thanked Mexican partners for their help in bringing Roman-Bardales to the U.S.

“This crucial step enhances the safety of communities across America,” Patel said.

The arrest comes as President Donald Trump and his administration target gangs such as MS-13.

He discussed his efforts during his address to a joint session of Congress last month, mentioning the deaths of Jocelyn Nungaray — who was killed by two undocumented men from Venezuela — and Laken Riley — who was killed by an undocumented immigrant.

“All three savages charged with Jocelyn and Laken’s murders were members of the Venezuelan prison gang — the toughest gang, they say, in the world — known as Tren de Aragua. Two weeks ago, I officially designated this gang, along with MS-13 and the bloodthirsty Mexican drug cartels, as foreign terrorist organizations. They are now officially in the same category as ISIS, and that’s not good for them,” Trump said in his joint address to Congress.

Also, Trump’s administration is working to deport gang members from the U.S. Over the weekend, the Trump administration handed over more than 200 alleged gang members — including two top members of the Salvadoran MS-13 gang — to El Salvadoran authorities. The move has raised questions as to whether the deportations could be in violation of a federal judge’s order temporarily blocking the removal of Venezuelans pursuant to the administration’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act.

Trump’s top economic adviser says 50 countries have reached out to negotiate tariffs
(WASHINGTON) — White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett defended President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Sunday, refuting the idea they will cost American consumers more.

“So, the fact is, the countries are angry and retaliating and, by the way, coming to the table. I got a report from the [U.S. Trade Representative] last night that more than 50 countries have reached out to the president to begin a negotiation. But they’re doing that because they understand that they bear a lot of the tariff. And so, I don’t think that you’re going to see a big effect on the consumer in the U.S. because I do think that the reason why we have a persistent, long-run trade deficit these people have very inelastic supply. They’ve been dumping goods into the country in order to create jobs, say, in China,” Hassett told ABC News’ “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Trump announced tariffs on nearly all of the U.S.’s trading partners on Wednesday. Trump’s policy includes a 10% tariff on all imports, as well larger tariffs on some individual countries. The announcement was met with an immediate and ongoing plunge in global markets as well as various countries levying retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. Democratic lawmakers and critics of Trump’s economic policy raised alarms about a potential recession and adverse effects on the U.S.’s relationship with allies.

The universal 10% tariffs went into effect on Saturday, while tariffs on individual countries are set to go into effect on Wednesday.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers disagreed with Hassett’s contention that tariffs will cause a drop in prices for American consumers.

“This is the biggest self-inflicted wound we’ve put on our economy in history. We are increasing inflation because the prices are higher because of the tariffs. That gives people less spending power. That means fewer jobs,” Summers said after Hassett’s interview. “Markets are looking at all of that. And they think companies are going to be worth $5 trillion less than they thought before these tariffs started. And that’s just the loss to companies. If you add in the loss to consumers, a reasonable estimate would probably be something like $30 trillion.”

Here are other highlights from Hassett and Summers’ interviews:

Hassett on Trump using the market crash to influence the Fed
Stephanopoulos: Right, but you also — he also said prices were going to come down and he just conceded the prices are going to go up. Also on Truth Social, the president retweeted a post that said the market drop was part of a deliberate strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates. Is that the president’s strategy? If not, why did he post it?

Hassett: Yeah, that, you know, the bottom line is the president has been talking about tariffs for 40 years and this is like been absolutely the policy that he’s focused on in the campaign and throughout his political career. And you know, the cyclical cycle of the Fed, it comes and goes. That’s a different matter. But this is President Trump’s desired policy. He’s been arguing for it ever since. I think he was on “The View” 30, 40 years ago, and it’s exactly — the baseline tariff is exactly what he — he put into the convention.

Stephanopoulos: But is it his strategy —

Hassett: So, this is not a surprise for anyone.

Stephanopoulos: Is it his strategy to force the Fed to lower interest rates, and that the market crash was part of that strategy?

Hassett: We understand the Fed is an independent agency. We respect the independence of the Fed. But the president’s allowed to have an opinion. The — absolutely, the president’s allowed to have an opinion but there’s not going to be any political coercion over the Fed, for sure.

Stephanopoulos: So — so that is his strategy? Tank the market so the Fed will lower interest rates?

Hassett: No, no, no.

Hassett on the lack of tariffs against Russia
Stephanopoulos: Why did the president not include Russia on the list of countries who are facing tariffs?

Hassett: There’s obviously an ongoing negotiation with Russia and Ukraine, and I think the president made the decision not to conflate the two issues. It doesn’t mean that Russia, the fullest of time, is going to be treated wildly different than every other country, but Russia is one of the only countries, one of the few countries, that is not subject to these new tariffs, aren’t they? They’re in the middle of a negotiation, George, aren’t they?

Stephanopoulos: Well, I’m asking a different question: Why? And I just want to know why—

Hassett: Would you literally advise that you go in and put a whole bunch of new things on the table in the middle of a negotiation that affects so many American and Ukrainian and Russian lives.

Stephanopoulos: Negotiators do that. Negotiators do that all the time.

Hassett: No, no, that’s not appropriate to throw a new thing into these negotiations right in the middle of it. It’s just not.

Stephanopoulos: So you are conceding that Russia is not paying any new tariffs, unlike many of our allies, including Europe, Canada, Mexico.

Hassett: Russia is in the midst of negotiations over peace that affects, really, thousands and thousands of lives of people, and that’s what President Trump is focused on right now.

Summers on the stock market
Stephanopoulos: If you’re advising American consumers, also American corporate leaders on where this is headed, how would you counsel them to prepare for all of this?

Summers: Look, I think there’s a very good chance there’s going to be more turbulence in markets. The two-day move we saw on Thursday and Friday was the fourth largest two-day move since the Second World War. The other three were the 1987 crash, the 2008 financial crisis, and the pandemic. So a drop of this magnitude signals that there’s likely to be trouble ahead. And people ought to just be very cautious.

But the risk is, of course, when all of us decide to be cautious, that can become a bit of a self-fulfilling prophecy. Unless and until the president recognizes that this is a very serious error that is likely to have very adverse consequences, I think it’s likely to make things very difficult. I think people are right to hold off on making big new purchases, businesses are right to be cautious. People are right to want to hold cash. What we need is a reversal of these policies, and until we have a reversal, I think we’re going to have a real problem. This is a moment of testing for the president’s advisers. The intellectually honest ones know that this reflects presidential 40-year fixation, not any kind of proven economic theory.

