Senate Republicans have mixed reactions to Trump’s pardons for Jan. 6 violent offenders

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Four years ago, the idea of pardons for Jan. 6 rioters seemed unthinkable to most Republicans.

Even as President Donald Trump floated the idea of pardons, most Republicans stood firm on one thing: violent offenders should not be included in that list.

Here’s what Republican senators told ABC News on Tuesday after Trump issued pardons for or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 people who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021:

Sen. Tommy Tuberville claims he’s ‘never’ seen video of rioters beating police

“100 percent, I’m for the — pardon everyone. They’ve been there long enough. Most of them hadn’t been charged with anything,” Tuberville told us.

ABC News asked about those pardoned after attacking police — beating them with fire hydrants and metal batons. Among those pardoned: Devlyn Thompson, who hit a police officer with a metal baton, and Robert Palmer, who attacked police with a fire extinguisher, a wooden plank and a pole.

“I didn’t see that,” the Alabama senator said. When asked if that’s acceptable, Tuberville said “No, that’s not acceptable, but I didn’t see it.”

Tuberville went a step farther: “I don’t believe it because I didn’t see it. Now, if I see it, I would believe it, but I didn’t see in that video.”

Sen. Thom Tillis distances himself from the pardons: “Just can’t agree”

Of the Republican senators ABC News spoke to, only two were willing to fully distance themselves from Trump’s action.

Tillis, of North Carolina, has been outspoken on this issue, even using his time at Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s confirmation hearing to publicly press her on the prospect of pardons for the Jan. 6 rioters.

“I find it hard to believe the president or you would look at facts that were used to convict the violent people on Jan. 6 and say it was just an intemperate moment,” he said during that hearing.

When approached on Tuesday, he continued to say he “just can’t agree.”

“Anyone — What I’m trying to do is figure out there are some commutations to me, I just can’t agree,” he said. “I’m about to file two bills that will increase the penalties up to and including the death penalty for the murder of a police officer, and increasing the penalties and creating federal crimes for assaulting a police officer. That should give you everything you need to know about my position, like it is, it was surprising to me that it was a blanket pardon. Now I’m going through the details,” Tillis said.

Sen. Susan Collins “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders

Collins, of Maine, was among the seven Republicans who, in 2021, voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial over Jan. 6. She said she “disagrees” with pardons for violent offenders who assaulted officers, broke windows, or performed other violent acts that day.

“I made very clear to you that I think that there’s a difference between violent crimes and non-violent crimes. I do not support the pardons if they were given, if they were given to people who committed violent crimes, including assaulting police officers or breaking windows to get into the Capitol or other violent acts, pepper spray, for example,” Collins said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune insists he hasn’t seen the details

Thune was pressed several times in the hallway Monday. He first stated he didn’t have any comment and “hadn’t seen all the stuff.”

Later, when asked again, the South Dakota senator said, “As I’ve said before, we’re looking forward to the next four years, not the last four.”

Some Republicans called the pardons the president’s prerogative

When asked about the violent offenders being pardoned, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said, “That’s not the question. The question is who has the authority, and the president has the authority.”

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson tried to split the difference, insisting the pardons were “absolutely justified” while also saying he didn’t want pardons for “violent actors.”

“I think they were absolutely justified,” he said. “Again, I don’t know all the cases. I certainly don’t want to pardon any violent actors, but there’s a real miscarriage of justice, so I’m totally supportive.”

When I pointed out Trump had pardoned violent offenders, Johnson said, “I haven’t seen the details, but I think a lot of those pardons are definitely well deserved.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota stated Biden and Trump’s pardons of both Jan. 6 select committee members and those charged with crimes from that day, should “clear the deck” for Americans to put the attack on the Capitol “behind us.”

When asked about Trump’s promise after the riot that those who broke the law “will pay,” Cramer said, “I think a lot of those, a lot of those who broke the law have paid it’s been four years.”

What about Biden’s pardons?

Several Republican senators brought up President Joe Biden’s 11th-hour pardons.

“Well, are we making a big deal about the pardons that Biden put in place? That’d be worse,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said when asked how he felt about Trump pardoning violent offenders. Mullin, who has previously said that those who committed violent crimes that day “need to pay for that,” continued to point back to Biden when asked if he changed his tune.

At least one Democrat seemed to understand that argument from Republicans. Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said Trump’s pardons of Jan. 6 criminals were “harder to critique” because of Biden’s pardons for family members.

“I’m very disappointed in them,” Kaine said Tuesday about Biden’s actions.

“Because I think, look, I think we need to make a critique of some of the unjust pardons, like the January 6 pardon. And I think it’s harder to make a critique, to stand on the high ground and make a critique of the Trump pardons on January 6, when President Biden is pardoning family members,” the Virginia Democrat said.

Chalamagne Tha God: ‘Dinner table issues’ were at the top of voters’ minds
In the aftermath of Kamala Harris’ failed bid for president, Charlamagne Tha God called for unity and pointed to voters’ economic frustrations and concerns over safety as decisive in Donald Trump’s victory.

“I know it feels like the divided states of America over the last several years, but it is still the United States of America,” said the influential radio host who supported Harris. “We’ve got to unify in some way, shape or form.”

Charlamagne (né Lenard McKelvey) co-hosts the popular iHeart Radio program “The Breakfast Club,” which is heard by millions of monthly listeners, and is the author of the new book “Be Honest or Die Lying.”

Harris joined Charlamagne for an audio town hall in October, where she discussed how her economic plan would boost Black communities and cast a Donald Trump presidency in dark terms.

In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on “This Week,” Charlamagne said he’s “optimistic” about America regardless of Harris’ loss.

“I do believe in the future of this country because I have no choice but to,” he said.

Following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race and endorse Harris in August, Charlamagne applauded the vice president’s candidacy for energizing the Democratic Party.

Charlamagne said there was “no life whatsoever” with the Biden campaign and had previously called for him to not run for reelection.

“The vice president made a lot of people sit up on the couch and pay attention and at least be curious,” he said. “She has nothing to be ashamed of, she ran a great campaign”

In a stark demographic shift from 2020, Trump won one in three voters of color, notably gaining among Black and Latino voters. Charlamagne attributed part of this shift as “a backlash to race and gender and identity politics.”

Trump improved his 2016 and 2020 numbers in traditional Democratic strongholds, like New Jersey and New Mexico. Charlamagne said that “dinner table issues” were top of mind for voters.

“Every day people wake up and all they want to do is have more money in their pocket and they want to feel safe,” he said. “I don’t care if you’re black, white, gay, straight, whatever religion you are, those are the two things that you’re thinking about every day.”

He also said that Democrats “didn’t know how to message” their stance on immigration, including the bipartisan border bill that Trump and his allies effectively killed.

“It’s not like the Democrats didn’t want border security. They just didn’t know how to message it right,” Charlamagne said. “‘Build the wall’ may sound elementary, but you know what that signals to people? Border security.”

When asked if Harris should have done more to separate herself from Biden, Charlamagne said, “I think that if she wanted to go in a different direction, she should have expressed that.”

He also pointed to Harris’ appearances on “The View” and her interview with Fox’s Brett Baier, where she gave mixed answers on how she would be a different leader than the current president.

Even as an outspoken critic of Trump, Charlamagne said he’s choosing to have a positive outlook on the next four years.

“We just got to hope for the best,” said Charlamagne. “Like, I’m not wishing for America to fail. Why would I want that?”

Biden says he could have won 2024 election, undecided on issuing preemptive pardons
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden believes he could have won the 2024 election if he had decided to stay in the race, he told USA Today in a wide-ranging interview.

“It’s presumptuous to say that, but I think yes,” he told the newspaper during a nearly hourlong interview on Sunday. He said his view was based on polling he’d seen.

The president’s comments come as he prepares to hand over the Oval Office to President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Biden, the oldest sitting president at 82, withdrew from the race in July, as questions about his age and fitness for office surged following a disastrous CNN debate performance in June.

Biden also told USA Today on Sunday that he was unsure if he would have had the vigor to serve another four years in office.

“I don’t know. Who the hell knows?” Biden said, though he also added that when he first decided to run, he “also wasn’t looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old.”

Biden, who pardoned his son, Hunter, in December, said he has not decided whether to issue more preemptive pardons for potential Trump targets before leaving office in less than two weeks. When Biden and Trump met in the Oval Office after the election, Biden urged Trump not to follow through on his threats to target his opponents.

“I tried to make clear that there was no need, and it was counterintuitive for his interest to go back and try to settle scores,” Biden said, adding that Trump “listened” but did not say what he planned to do.

If there were to be more preemptive pardons, Biden said the decision would be based “a little bit” on whom Trump taps for top administration roles.

Possible names being considered for pardons included current and former officials such as retired Gen. Mark Milley, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, Sen. Adam Schiff and Dr. Anthony Fauci, ABC News previously reported.

Trump frequently attacks Biden’s handling of the economy, including on Tuesday when he was asked about grocery prices during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort. But, in private, Biden said Trump was complimentary of his some of his actions.

“He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done,” Biden said. “And he talked about — he thought I was leaving with a good record.”

Biden also reflected on his relationship with former President Jimmy Carter and his visit with Carter in Georgia in 2021 as he prepares to deliver the eulogy at Carter’s state funeral in Washington on Thursday.

“We talked,” Biden said. “He was not a big fan of my predecessor and successor. Well, he was never pointedly mean about it. But he was just very encouraging.”

Looking beyond his time in office, Biden said he doesn’t know yet where his presidential library will be, but ruled out his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania. He expressed his hope that it will end up in Delaware, but didn’t rule out the University of Pennsylvania either.

House to vote on Laken Riley Act as first bill of new Congress
Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The House will vote at 1 p.m. Tuesday on the Laken Riley Act as its first piece of legislation of the 119th Congress.

Reintroduced by Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, a Republican, the legislation pins Laken Riley’s death on the Biden administration’s open-border policies and grants power to attorneys general to sue the federal government if they can show their states are being harmed over failure to implement national immigration policies. The measure also allows states to sue the Department of Homeland Security for harm caused to citizens allegedly due to illegal immigration.

“If you polled the populace and the voters, they would tell you that that was the top of the list, and we have a lot to do there to fix it. It’s an absolute disaster because of what has happened over the last four years, and the Laken Riley Act is a big part of that,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday.

The bill was named after Riley, a nursing student who was murdered by illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra while jogging on campus at the University of Georgia. Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

“The only thing President Biden did after Laken’s tragic death was apologize for calling her murderer an illegal,” Johnson added. “That’s outrageous. We all know the real victim here was young Laken. There are real consequences to policy decisions. This one was deadly.”

The House previously passed the bill in March by a vote of 251-170, with 37 Democrats voting in favor. The bill is expected to pass again with bipartisan support.

“When we brought this bill forward last Congress, shockingly, amazingly to me, 170 House Democrats voted against that legislation,” Johnson said. “But as Democrats struggle with their identity now as a party post-election, we’ll find out if they’re still clinging into that open border policy and that mantra despite the American people roundly rejecting all that in November. We’ll see. This will be a telling vote.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune teed up a procedural vote on the Laken Riley Act in the Senate, which could occur as soon as this week. It will be one of the first legislative actions taken by the new Senate.

The bill will need 60 votes to advance through the upper chamber. Even with the Republicans’ new 53-vote majority, it could prove difficult to court the necessary Democratic support to advance it.

So far, only one Democrat, Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, is reportedly co-sponsoring the bill, which is being led in the chamber by Sens. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and Ted Budd, R-N.C. It is unclear whether there will be requisite Democratic support to clear the Senate.

The Senate, under Democratic leadership last session, never considered the act as a standalone bill. But it previously considered the Laken Riley Act when Senate Republicans forced a vote on it as an amendment to a sweeping government funding package in March. The amendment was considered as a government shutdown loomed, and changes to the bill would have likely forced a government shutdown.

No Democrats voted for it at the time, though it later earned the support of Montana Sen. Jon Tester, who lost reelection to Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy.

