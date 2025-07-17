Senate to push forward with bill to claw back $9B from budget — including cuts to public broadcasting and USAID

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans are expected to move forward on Wednesday with efforts to codify some of the Department of Government Efficiency cuts to programs such as the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and public broadcasting.

Their process to advance the package, submitted by the White House, began on Tuesday night when Republicans narrowly advanced the $9 billion rescissions package with the assist of the tie-breaking vote of Vice President J.D. Vance.

Three Republicans crossed the aisle on Tuesday night to cast votes against the bill after raising concerns about the lack of detail in the White House’s rescission plan: Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitch McConnell. It’s likely that Murkowski, Collins and McConnell will maintain their positions against the package.

“I have several concerns, specific concerns, about this package,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor before casting her votes. “First, it’s unclear to me how the specific accounts that are targeted for the rescission are going to be impacted. Neither the administration or others have been able to provide that, that very clear, very transparent explanation about the programs and the priorities that are going to be cut as a result of the measure.”

“We’ve got big, broad categories, but I haven’t been given the comfort, if you will, that we’re not impacting maternal and child health, that we’re not impacting HIV, AIDS, that we’re not impacting nutrition programs and programs related to tuberculosis, malaria, polio, neglected tropical disease, pandemic prevention, family planning,” she continued.

Collins, the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement after her vote that “the rescissions package has a big problem — nobody really knows what program reductions are in it.” Collins added that for senators to carry out their “constitutional responsibility, we should know exactly what programs are affected and the consequences of rescissions.”

Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that the trio raised a “fair point” about the need for greater specificity of the package, but said the Senate would still move forward with the bill later in the day.

“I don’t disagree. I think more specificity would be a good thing, and certainly more detail in terms of how they — you know — what exactly it is that they intend to cut as a result of this,” Thune said. “But I think for the most part, most of our members believe that there was enough detail there to make a good decision about whether or not we want to move forward on the package.”

Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought briefed Senate Republicans during their closed-door lunch on Tuesday, after which Thune announced that the Senate version of the bill would exclude cuts to PEPFAR, the popular HIV and AIDS relief program, and also gave assurances that a popular vaccine program, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, wouldn’t be impacted.

According to Thune, Vought also gave members details on the planned cuts during that meeting.

“Yesterday, what they handed out were all the categories of spending. You know, what there was going to be a balance left, how much they’re going to cut out of each category. And clearly in a lot of these programs there could be more detail, but I think most of our members believe that the administration, and looking at these and through the DOGE process, came up with savings that make sense and that help us achieve hopefully some meaningful reductions in spending that will root out some of the waste, fraud and abuse in these programs,” Thune said.

A “vote-a-rama” — or marathon voting session — on the legislation kicked off Wednesday afternoon, during which both parties are offering unlimited amendments to the bill. The first vote series includes five Democratic-led amendments related to reversing DOGE cuts proposed in the bill.

Democrats are expected to offer a number of amendments to challenge the package. But if Republicans stick together, Democrats will be largely powerless to block or modify this bill in any way. Unlike the megabills we often see with vote-a-ramas, this package is only eight pages long. All Democrats are expected to oppose the legislation, making it so Thune can only afford to lose three of his members with Vance’s tie-breaking vote once again.

It’s likely that the three Republicans who opposed the package on Tuesday will maintain their position on Wednesday.

Murkowski, at the Capitol on Wednesday, suggested that she wouldn’t be swayed by her colleagues or even President Donald Trump about her support for the bill. She raised concerns that this package, which claws back funds already appropriated by Congress, makes it so that lawmakers are not “legislating,” but simply affirming White House direction about policy.

“My obligation is to my constituents and to the Constitution. So I look at the Constitution and say that it is, it is the legislative branch that has the power of the purse. I take that charge personally, and so I’m going to execute on it. The president can say what he’s going to say, but that’s fine. I’m going to do what I’m going to do,” Murkowski said.

“We could have had the votes to keep this from being discharged yesterday, we were one short,” Murkowski said about blocking the bill. “And so today we will have a series of amendments, and we’ll see how that goes.”

If the Senate passes this package, it will have to go back to the House for final passage. The House must pass the bill on or before Friday in order to meet the deadline on this package.

Musk attacks Trump’s funding bill: ‘Disgusting abomination’
(NEW YORK) — Days after attacking a megabill that advances President Donald Trump’s agenda, Elon Musk slammed it again on Tuesday calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk wrote. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Bipartisan pair of senators applaud DOJ investigation into egg producers
(WASHINGTON) — A bipartisan pair of senators applauded the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into major egg producers over rising prices and called on the department to look even further into the issue in a letter to Assistant Attorney General Gail Slater late Thursday evening.

“We write to express support for the Department of Justice’s reported investigation into anticompetitive practices in the U.S. egg industry,” Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Sen. Jim Banks wrote. “As you are aware, the sustained increase in egg prices has placed a significant financial strain on American families, particularly workingclass households. While egg producers and trade associations point to recent avian flu outbreaks as the cause of high prices, we are concerned that record high egg prices reflect noncompetitive behavior among large producers.”

ABC News reported in March that the Department of Justice was in the early stages of investigating major egg producers over soaring egg prices. Sources told ABC News at the time that department investigators were looking into whether the major egg companies were sharing information about supply and pricing, possibly contributing to price increases.

The average retail price of a dozen eggs climbed from $4.95 in January to $6.22 in March, the most recent month for which data is available, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data. That amounts to a 25% increase in consumer cost.

By contrast, wholesale prices of eggs are falling. The average price of a dozen large white eggs was $3.69 over the week ending May 3, the most recent week available, according to Department of Agriculture data. Over the week ending Jan. 17 — the last week of data before Trump took office — the average price of a dozen large white eggs stood at $6.14, data showed. That’s a nearly 40% decline.

Egg producers, including the industry’s trade association, have said that the hike in consumer egg costs is due to the avian flu. But in their letter, the senators cast doubt on this claim and encourage the Department of Justice to continue its efforts to determine whether “noncompetitive behavior among large producers” could be to blame.

“Egg prices began to drop from their record peaks only after the Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation into whether large egg producers had engaged in anticompetitive practices to raise egg prices or restrict egg supply,” Banks and Warren write. “Large egg producers and trade associations have previously been found liable for price fixing. Given this history, we urge DOJ to thoroughly review whether recent trends in egg prices reflect impermissible coordination among egg producers and trade associations.”

In a statement to ABC News, Warren said Americans deserve answers over the cause of rising cost of eggs at the grocery store.

“While rising egg prices are hurting working families, giant egg producers are raking in record profits. Americans deserve to know if those sky-high prices are the result of out-of-control corporate greed. We’re pressing the Justice Department to get answers,” Warren said.

Banks said the egg industry is “long overdue” for an antitrust investigation.

“America’s egg industry has been controlled by a handful of companies for years, and it’s long overdue for an antitrust investigation to bring down prices and create more competition,” Banks said. “I fully support the Department of Justice’s probe into whether these companies have exploited the avian flu outbreak to manipulate prices.”

The ballooning cost of eggs was an ongoing political flashpoint during the 2024 presidential race. Then-candidate Donald Trump made lowering the cost of groceries a cornerstone of his campaign. Since returning to the Oval Office, he’s often spoken about egg prices and in recent days, he’s touted repeatedly that egg prices are lower because of his leadership.

“Gas is down, gasoline is down, energy is down, groceries are down, eggs are down. Eggs, thank you very much. But eggs are down,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval office on Thursday.

Warren and Banks say the cost of eggs continues to be a burden on American families.

“The sustained increase in egg prices has placed a significant financial strain on American families, particularly workingclass households,” they write. “Eggs have long been an affordable staple in Americans’ diets. Yet, the cost of eggs reached an unprecedented high this year.”

The senators said that they “support” the DOJ investigation into the behavior of egg producers and urged the agency to consider whether a “precipitous drop” in egg prices just “days” after news of the investigation broke suggest that egg producers had conspired to artificially inflate prices.

They also seek additional information from DOJ by mid-May about whether egg prices can be reasonably explained by bird flu, what sort of profit increases were seen by large egg producers, and whether DOJ analysis shows a sudden price decrease in eggs following the announcement of its investigation.

Will Thom Tillis’ opposition to Trump’s megabill win over Senate Republican colleagues?
(WASHINGTON) — GOP Sen. Thom Tillis was back on Capitol Hill on Monday as Senate Republicans struggled to pass their “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” he opposes — before President Donald Trump’s July Fourth deadline.

“I may look for an opportunity to speak again,” Tillis said during his fiery remarks on the Senate floor on Sunday night, in which he urged his Republican colleagues to reconsider their support for the GOP tax bill, which he said “breaks” President Donald Trump’s promises to protect Medicaid.

But on Monday it remained unclear whether any of his fellow Republicans would go along.

Monday morning, as lawmakers began another long day of debate, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer lauded Tillis for his remarks calling out the GOP megabill’s provisions he said would slash Medicaid in his home state of North Carolina.

“I salute my colleague from North Carolina. We all heard what our colleague from North Carolina had to say yesterday about this bill. My guess is about half — maybe more than half of the Republicans in the Senate agree with him. But he had the courage to speak the truth,” Schumer on Monday morning, as a vote-a-rama on the bill began.

“He said it himself: the bill devastates his state but make no mistake about it, it will devastate the states of almost every Republican here,” Schumer added.

But how Tillis will navigate the rest of his term in the Senate — and perhaps the rest of the reconciliation bill’s consideration — remains to be seen — after he abruptly announced he wouldn’t run for reelection when Trump threatened to support a GOP primary challenger.

While his speech railing against the measure’s Medicaid cuts displayed some of the “pure freedom” he noted in his retirement announcement “to call the balls and strikes as I see fit,” Tillis also told reporters at the Capitol on Sunday that he would never do anything to “undermine” or “surprise” the Senate Republican Conference.

“Look, here’s the thing, I was a leader. I’m never going to do anything to undermine my conference, and I’m never going to surprise my conference,” Tillis said..

“I let Senator Thune last night know that I intended to do this today. I’m not that kind of guy. I mean, if you’ve got a surprise or jam your conference to get something done, you’re a pretty shitty legislator, and that’s just not my style,” he went on.

“So, I’m going to stand behind John and the leadership and do everything I can to make them successful,” Tillis said.

In his speech to “explain” his vote Saturday against the motion to move forward on the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” he condemned the legislation.

“What do I tell 663,000 people in two years, three years, when President Trump breaks his promise by pushing them off of Medicaid because the funding is not there anymore, guys?” Tillis asked at one point. “The people in the White House advising the president, they’re not telling him that the effect of this bill is to break a promise.”

He said blasted the president’s self-imposed July 4th deadline to pass the legislation as “artificial.”

“I believe that we can make sure that we do not break the promise of Donald J. Trump — that he’s made to the people on Medicaid today,” Tillis went on. “But what we’re doing because we’ve got a view on an artificial deadline on July 4 that means nothing but another date and time we could take the time to get this right, if we lay down the house mark of the Medicaid bill and fix it.”

“What’s wrong with actually understanding what this bill does?” he said.

Tillis laid out how he’d done the work of understanding the bill over recent weeks, talking with leaders in North Carolina and members of the Trump administration about the impacts of the legislation’s Medicaid provisions on his state.

He said administration officials could not disprove his findings that there would be about a $26 billion cut in Medicaid across North Carolina as a result of the bill.

Tillis said he started his fact-finding process by asking Republican staff in the North Carolina legislature, members of Democratic Gov. Josh Stein’s team and to the non-partisan Hospital Association for their estimates about this bill’s cuts to Medicaid in North Carolina.

“I asked three different independent groups: a partisan Democrat group, a partisan Republican group of experts, and a nonpartisan group of the Hospital Association to develop an intact assessment, independent, not talking, not sharing, reporting to me, and what I found is the best case scenario is about a $26 billion cut,” Tillis said.

He said when he presented those findings to the Trump administration, they were rejected.

“I had people in the administration say, you’re all wet, you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said.

Tillis concluded by saying that the Senate “owes it to the American people” to withhold advancement of the bill ” until it’s demonstrated to me that we’ve done our homework.”

“We’re going to make sure that we fulfill the promise And then we can feel — I can feel — good about a bill that I’m willing to vote for, but until that time, I will be withholding my vote,” Tillis said.

