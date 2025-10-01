Senate voting again on bills aimed at funding government as blame game continues

Senate voting again on bills aimed at funding government as blame game continues

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to the members of the media during a press conference, following Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 30, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Senate returned to Capitol Hill Wednesday — the first day of a government shutdown — and is taking votes on government funding bills that mirror the failed votes they took on Tuesday as congressional leaders continue to blame the opposing party for the shutdown.

The Senate is voting Wednesday morning on two votes on bills aimed at funding the government. The government shutdown took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are on the same two bills that the Senate failed to advance on Tuesday.

The first is, once again, a procedural vote on the Democrats’ government funding proposal that includes the health care provisions they’ve been seeking. It needs 60 votes to pass and is expected to fail in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The second vote in that series will be a procedural vote on the clean, House-backed Republican stop-gap funding bill that failed Tuesday night. Three Democrats voted for that Tuesday and all eye will be on the Democrats to see if any others defect from their party position to support that bill during Wednesday’s votes. It would also need 60 votes to advance. 

Majority Leader John Thune blamed the Democrats for the shutdown during a press conference Wednesday morning.

“They have taken the American people hostage,” Thune said of Democrats.

Thune said that Republicans are now in the hunt for those few additional Democrats to support their clean, short term funding bill.

“There are others out there, I think who don’t want to shut down the government, but who are being put in a position by their leadership that should make them, ought to make all of them very uncomfortable,” Thune said after Tuesday night’s failed votes. “So we’ll see.”

Democratic Sens. John Fetterman, Catherine Cortez Masto and Angus King (an independent who caucuses with Democrats) bucked their party leader Tuesday night and voted with Republicans on a short-term funding bill aimed at keeping the government open for seven more weeks.

Speaker Mike Johnson slammed Democrats during the Wednesday morning press conference.

“Every single bit of this was entirely avoidable,” Johnson said, adding that Democrats should pass the clean CR as they did in the House.

“They have dragged us into a another reckless shutdown to appeal to their far-left base,” Johnson said.

“The longer this goes on, the more pain that will be inflicted,” he said.

On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Republicans to come to the negotiating table.

“So, we want to sit down and negotiate, but the Republicans can’t do it in their partisan way, where they just say ‘It’s our way or the highway,’” Schumer reiterated at a news conference following Senate votes Tuesday night. 

Schumer rehashed the failed votes on the Senate floor — placing the blame on Republicans who “have failed to get enough votes to avoid a shutdown.” 

The Senate is expected to take votes on other matters in the afternoon, around 2 p.m., and then they’re expected to depart for Yom Kippur. The Senate will likely be out on Thursday, but return on Friday and into the weekend as negotiations continue.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Constitutional crisis’: Democrats hit Trump administration, DOJ over James Comey indictment
‘Constitutional crisis’: Democrats hit Trump administration, DOJ over James Comey indictment
Chris Murphy speaks during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Word of former FBI Director James Comey’s federal indictment sent anger and shockwaves around Congress, with several prominent Democrats sounding off on what they called a politically motivated attack by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy called Comey’s indictment — which was on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 — a “constitutional crisis.”

“We aren’t on a slippery slope to a constitutional crisis. We are IN the crisis. Time for leaders – political leaders, business leaders, civic leaders – to pick a side: democracy or autocracy?” he wrote on X Thursday night.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed to the recent resignation of U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and appointment of Lindsey Halligan as setting the stage for Comey’s indictment. Siebert, Trump’s previous nominee for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned from the office after sources said he refused to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James over unfounded allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump later claimed he “fired” Siebert and quickly installed Halligan into the position.

“As if by magic, within mere days of being appointed, Ms. Halligan delivered for the president by filing the exact baseless charges against Mr. Comey that her predecessor had rejected,” Raskin said in a statement.

“I have no doubt that a jury of his peers will acquit and vindicate Mr. Comey after being afforded the opportunity to hear all the relevant evidence,” he added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement Thursday night calling the indictment a “disgraceful attack on the rule of law.”

“The malicious prosecution against James Comey has no apparent basis in law or fact, and lawyers of good conscience in the department know it,” he said.

Republicans were more subdued in their initial reaction to the indictment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared to seek more details and let the legal process play out.

“At the time of Comey’s alleged false statements and obstruction, my colleagues and I had active investigations. If the facts and the evidence support the finding that Comey lied to Congress and obstructed our work, he ought to be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

A few Republicans, however, praised the Justice Department.

“As I said last month, it’s time to expose the lies and corruption from people like James Comey,” Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said in a post on X.

Republican Sen. John Coryn noted that while the “legal system provides for the presumption of innocence, Comey’s accountability for FBI abuses during the first Trump term are long overdue.”

“These charges are serious offenses, especially if committed by the head of our nation’s top law enforcement agency, and there must be consequences for any crimes,” he said in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

How to watch the Charlie Kirk memorial service
How to watch the Charlie Kirk memorial service
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A public memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus, is being held Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the service at State Farm Stadium, including President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and top administration officials.

Trump said he will deliver remarks at the service. The president previously said he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Being called “Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk” — the service is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time, or 2 p.m. ET, according to Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded. Attendees have been asked to wear red, white or blue.

The event will be streamed live on ABC News Live, which is available on ABCNews.go.com, ABC News apps and across streaming platforms. Live blog coverage with up-to-the-minute developments will be available on ABCNews.go.com.

The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial service as a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 event, which is “reserved for events of the highest national significance,” a department official said.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University for his “The American Comeback Tour,” which invited public debate on college campuses.

Authorities on Sept. 12 identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as the suspect. Robinson was charged this week with multiple counts, including aggravated murder. Prosecutors said they intend to seek the death penalty.

Kirk is survived by his wife and their two young children. Erika Kirk, who has been elected to replace her husband as the CEO for Turning Point USA, is also slated to speak at Sunday’s service.

Other speakers for Sunday’s service include Vice President Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump suggests taking over New York City and Washington
Trump suggests taking over New York City and Washington
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested a federal takeover of New York City and Washington.

The comments came when Trump, during a meeting of his Cabinet at the White House, was asked about New York City’s upcoming mayoral election.

Trump attacked Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, who describes himself as a democratic socialist, and ticked through the other contenders, including Eric Adams, Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, though he declined to endorse anyone.

“We’re not going to have — if a communist gets elected to run New York, it can never be the same. But we have tremendous power at the White House to run places when we have to,” Trump said.

Trump didn’t elaborate on what authority that would be as he then turned his focus to the nation’s capital.

“We could run D.C. We’re looking at D.C. We don’t want crime in D.C. We want the city to run well,” he said. He said his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, was working with Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Trump has long called for the federal government to takeover Washington, complaining that local leaders weren’t effective and arguing the city has become riddled with crime.

According to preliminary data from the Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime is down 25% from this time last year and all crime is down 8%.

“We would run it so good, it would be run so proper, we’d get the best person to run it,” Trump said about Washington on Tuesday. “And we know the crime would be down to a minimum, would be much less. And, you know, we’re thinking about doing it, to be honest with you.”

“We want a capital that’s run flawlessly, and it wouldn’t be hard for us to do it. And we’ve had a good relationship with the mayor and we’re testing it to see if it works,” he said.

The district has some autonomy under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which grants residents the ability to manage affairs by electing a mayor and city council members. But final oversight of the district’s laws and budget are left to Congress. In 2023, for example, the U.S. House of Representatives blocked two local bills from going into effect, including one that would have updated the district’s criminal code.

Trump circled back to talking about New York City, railing against the city’s ranked-choice voting and describing his relationship with Mayor Adams as a “test.”

“New York City will run properly,” he said. “We’re going to bring New York back.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.