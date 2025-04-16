Senator heads to El Salvador to find Maryland man deported erroneously by Trump
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., is in El Salvador to get answers about the wrongful deportation of a Maryland man by the Trump administration, he said in a video ahead of boarding a flight on Wednesday.
Van Hollen said he had been planning the trip for the last few days and that he hopes to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in person and see his condition.
Abrego Garcia, who reportedly fled political persecution from El Salvador and was deported last month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency following an “administrative error,” remains in the CECOT prison despite court orders requesting the U.S. government “facilitate” bringing him back to the United States.
“The goal of this mission is to let the Trump administration, to let the government of El Salvador know that we are going to keep fighting to bring Abrego Garcia home,” Van Hollen said in a video.
He posted another video after he landed and said he was on his way to meet with members of the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador.
It is unclear if anyone else is joining the senator on the trip.
Attorney General Pam Bondi alleged Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 gang member and was able to be deported because of President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.
However, the Department of Justice has not made that accusation in court papers and admitted the deportation was an error. Abrego Garcia’s family and attorneys have been fighting the deportation for weeks in court.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week that the 29-year-old father, who had no criminal record in the U.S., was illegally deported. However, Bondi has claimed El Salvador’s government is not giving him up.
“What bullies do is they begin by picking on the most vulnerable,” Van Hollen said.
(WASHINGTON) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to serve as secretary of Health and Human Services was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Thursday.
The final vote was 52 to 48.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, who overcame polio at a young age, was the sole Republican to oppose Kennedy and vote no. Democrats were unanimous in their opposition to Kennedy.
In a statement outlining his decision, McConnell cited his childhood experience with the disease and said he will “not condone the re-litigation of proven cures.”
“Mr. Kennedy failed to prove he is the best possible person to lead America’s largest health agency,” McConnell said. “As he takes office, I sincerely hope Mr. Kennedy will choose not to sow further doubt and division but to restore trust in our public health institutions.”
An environmental lawyer with no experience working in health administration or medicine, Kennedy will now oversee a sprawling network of agencies that provide health coverage to millions of Americans, regulate the food industry and respond to global health threats.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, during an appearance on Fox News, said Kennedy is expected to be sworn in later Thursday at the White House. Leavitt also said Trump is expected to sign an executive order establishing a “Make America Healthy Again” commission.
President Donald Trump embraced Kennedy on the campaign trail after the scion of America’s most famous Democratic dynasty dropped his own independent bid for president and endorsed Trump.
Shortly after the election, Trump tapped Kennedy to lead HHS and promised to let him “go wild” on health.
During his confirmation hearings, Kennedy was grilled on his past claims about vaccinations, including his unfounded claims linking them to autism.
In a shift from previous statements, Kennedy voiced support for polio and measles immunizations. He told lawmakers he was not “anti-vaccine” but rather “pro-safety.” Though, he still refused to say that vaccines were not linked to autism or that COVID-19 vaccines saved lives.
But the comments appeared enough for some skeptical Republican senators to come to his side. Trump and Vice President JD Vance also called senators to rally support for Kennedy.
Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, a longtime physician and vaccine advocate who openly struggled with Kennedy’s nomination, voted to report his nomination out of committee and to the Senate floor.
Cassidy said he received several commitments from Kennedy, including meetings several times a month and advance notice to Congress if HHS plans to seek any changes to vaccine programs.
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, considered another swing vote, earlier this week announced she’d vote for Kennedy after raising concerns about the Trump administration’s directive for the National Institutes of Health to cut support for health research at universities. (The policy has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge).
“He said he would re-examine them and seemed to understand,” Collins said of Kennedy.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had made a final plea to his colleagues shortly before the vote to oppose Kennedy.
“A vote to confirm Mr. Kennedy is a vote to make America sicker,” Schumer said.
(WASHINGTON) — U.S. stocks seesawed between gains and losses on Monday in the lead up to a promised fresh round of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on April 2, which he has dubbed “liberation day.”
The market rollercoaster came a day after Goldman Sachs raised its odds of a recession within the next year from 20% to 35%, citing the tariffs. The move marked the latest in an upsurge of recession fears on Wall Street in recent weeks.
A policy of wide-ranging levies on foreign goods could tip the U.S. into a recession, experts said. They pointed to risks of a slowdown for businesses mired in higher tax costs, as well as a shopping slump as consumers curtail spending to pad their savings to help weather price increases and a possible economic downturn.
The degree and duration of Trump’s forthcoming tariffs remains unknown, experts added, but they pointed to such uncertainty as another reason the economy could fall into a recession.
“If both businesses and consumers start to worry and pull back their spending, that is what can tip the U.S. over into a recession,” Kara Reynolds, an economist at American University, told ABC News.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, described potential tariffs on April 2 as “the fodder for an economic downturn.”
Trump has already announced a flurry of duties, including sector-specific tariffs targeting autos, steel and aluminum. The U.S. has also imposed levies on some goods from Mexico, Canada and China.
Over the weekend, Trump told reporters that the next round of tariffs could affect “all the countries.”
“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.
The Trump administration has largely declined to rule out the possibility of a recession. Speaking at the White House earlier this month, Trump said a “little disturbance” may prove necessary to rejuvenate domestic production and reestablish well-paying manufacturing jobs.
Experts generally define a recession by the shorthand metric of two consecutive quarters of decline in a nation’s inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP.
Tariffs could threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing costs for businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad, some experts told ABC News.
Experts widely expect importers to pass along a share of the tariff burden to consumers in the form of higher prices, which could make the firms less competitive as they may struggle to retain customers who suffer sticker shock.
If business performance suffers, firms will likely freeze or reduce investment, threatening economic growth.
“As business investment goes down, that can trigger a recession,” Anne Villamil, a professor of economics at the University of Iowa, told ABC News.
Even the looming risk of tariffs can make shoppers uneasy, potentially sinking the economy further, experts said.
Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity. In March, consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level since 2021, according to a survey conducted by The Conference Board.
As consumer attitudes sour, shoppers could encounter tariff-induced price increases, leaving buyers even more frustrated.
“It’s already showing up in consumer confidence,” Jeffrey Frankel, a professor of capital formation and growth at Harvard University. “There is chaos and uncertainty around the tariff policy.”
By some key measures, however, the economy remains in solid shape. Hiring stands at robust levels alongside a historically low unemployment rate. Inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.
Villamil, of the University of Iowa, acknowledged the strength of the economy in recent months. Still, she added, tariffs could plunge the U.S. into a downturn.
“The concern is that all of this policy uncertainty is putting the economy at risk,” Villamil said.
(WASHINGTON) — In a dramatic scene only a few minutes into President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday, a longtime Democratic congressman interrupted the speech in an outburst that eventually caused him to be ejected from the House chamber.
Trump had just referenced the Nov. 5 election, calling his victory a “mandate,” when Rep. Al Green, an 11-term Democrat representing the Houston area, stood up, pointing his cane at the dais and shouted, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid.”
Trump sought to continue with his speech, referencing his popular vote victory and then a poll he said shows Americans think the country is headed in the right direction, but Green continued to interrupt, drawing boos and then chants of “USA! USA!” from the Republican side of the chamber.
Finally, House Speaker Mike Johnson jumped in, banging his gavel: “Members are directed to uphold and maintain decorum in the House, and to cease any further disruptions. That’s your warning.”
When Green’s protest continued, Johnson called the sergeant at arms to escort Green from the House chamber.
Green later told ABC News he’d welcome any consequences from his disruption, saying he was “following the wishes of conscience.”
“There are times when it it better to stand alone than not stand at all,” he added.
Following the speech, Johnson said Green should be censured for his disruption.
“It’s a spectacle that was not necessary. He’s made history in a terrible way. And I hope he enjoys it,” the House speaker told reporters after the address. “If they want to make a 77-year-old heckling congressman the face their resistance, the Democrat party. So be it. We will not tolerate it on the House floor.”
A censure is a formal reprimand by the House for violations of the House code of conduct and serves as a public condemnation of their behavior.
Johnson said he’s “quite certain” there will be several Republicans who will bring forward a censure resolution against Green and he would put the resolution up for a vote on the House floor.
Other Democrats in the audience sought to display their displeasure with Trump in slightly less disruptive ways. Several of them held up black signs reading “False,” “Save Medicaid,” “Protect Veterans,” and “Musk Steals.” Other staged walkouts throughout the speech.