Senators call for more funds for member safety following Minnesota shootings
(WASHINGTON) — Senators received a security briefing from U.S. Capitol Police and the Senate Sergeant at Arms on Tuesday following the shooting of Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota that some senators called “troubling” and “disturbing.”

The briefing focused on member safety after it came to light that a number of members of Congress were included on a list found inside the suspected shooters vehicle. Lawmakers leaving the roughly hourlong briefing were largely tight-lipped about what sort of recommendations were made in the room.

But Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who jointly requested the briefing with Majority Leader John Thune, said there was a bipartisan push for additional funding to be appropriated for member safety.

The push for improved security measures comes after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home. The gunman also wounded State Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the shootings an “act of targeted political violence.”

Almost two days later, authorities arrested the suspected gunman, Vance Boelter. Authorities say Boelter had listed the names of several politicians in documents found in his possession, among them: Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar, Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman, and Wisconsin Democrats, Rep. Mark Pocan and Rep. Gwen Moore.

Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff and Republican Sen. David McCormick spoke during the meeting to suggest more money be appropriated for member safety, Schumer said.

“The violence, the threats, against elected officials including people in the Senate has dramatically increased and that means we need more protection, more money, we need — everybody: Democrat and Republican,” Schumer said.

Schumer also called for elected officials to tone down the politically violent rhetoric.

“The rhetoric that’s encouraging violence is coming from too many powerful people in this country, and we need firm, strong denouncement of all violence and violent rhetoric, that should be from the president and from all of the elected officials,” he said.

During the briefing with senators, there was discussion of a number of measures being taken to protect them. Most lawmakers declined to comment on those measures.

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said there was also discussion in the room of the various threats facing members. He called it “disturbing” to hear.

Kaine declined to get into the specific recommendations made in the room. So too did Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith, who thanked Capitol Police for their involvement in keeping her safe in Minnesota over the weekend.

“I just think it was a very helpful review of the kinds of ways that Capitol Police can help to keep members, and our families and our staffs safe. I appreciate it very much and I very much appreciate the help that they provided to me this weekend,” Smith said.

But when pushed on what suggestions were made in the room she declined to share more.

“I think it’s important for member safety that we don’t talk a lot about what is being done to keep us safe in order to keep us safe,” Smith said.

On Monday, ahead of the briefing, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds lamented that security threats are something those in public service are unfortunately aware of.

“All of us are aware that there is a risk involved, it is unfortunate that you have something like this where you have to have a loss of life of state legislators. It is something I think that we all, we watch, but it’s not something that we dwell on.”

While House and Senate leadership are provided with a security detail, rank-and-file members are not routinely protected unless there is a specific threat.

On Monday, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Rep. Joe Morelle, the top-ranked Democrat on the House Committee on Administration, called for increased security for House members and to “substantially increase” money available for members to take additional security precautions.

In a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson, Jeffries and Morelle called for him to “take all necessary steps to protect House members throughout the country.”

“At the same time, it is imperative that we substantially increase the Member Representational Allowance (MRA) to support additional safety and security measures in every single office,” the letter said.

House Democrats are set to hold a similar virtual briefing from law enforcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Trump tells ABC Musk ‘lost his mind,’ as CEO’s dad says ‘make sure this fizzles out’
(WASHINGTON) — In a phone interview Friday morning, hours after his blistering exchange with Elon Musk, President Donald Trump sounded remarkably unconcerned about their feud, as if it weren’t even the most interesting thing that happened Thursday.

Speaking on a phone call Friday morning shortly before 7 a.m., ABC News asked him about reports he had a call scheduled with Musk for later in the day.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he asked, saying he was “not particularly” interested in talking to him right now.

He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he’s not ready to talk to Musk.

Trump then talked for a couple of minutes about other things — referring to inflation (down), foreign investment (up) and his plans for a visit to China (huge).

People close to Trump have described him as more sad than angry at Musk. One adviser who was with Trump on Thursday night said he seemed “bummed” about the breakup. And that’s the way he sounded on Friday morning.

Trump is considering either giving away or selling the red Tesla he purchased to support Musk, a senior administration official told ABC News’ Rachel Scott Friday morning. The Tesla was parked just on West Executive Avenue on Thursday. Trump made a show of checking out Tesla models at the White House in March as Musk’s company took a hit as he arrived in Washington.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English from the Delhi Airport lounge, Musk’s father, Errol Musk, said he urged his tech billionaire son to end the feud.

“I haven’t spoken to him, but I did send him a message, you know, telling him to make sure this fizzles out,” he said before saying who he thinks will come out of this battle victorious. “Trump, of course, will prevail, because he is has been voted in by the majority of the people in America.”

The elder Musk blamed “a great deal of stress” for his son’s actions on Thursday.

The war of words on Thursday, stemming from Musk’s criticism of Trump’s signature tax and immigration bill, had Musk suggesting Trump would have lost the 2024 election without him, backing calls for Trump’s impeachment and even claiming Trump was “in” the Epstein files regarding the investigation into the accused sex trafficker.

“That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted.

Trump, in turn, had said Musk had gone “CRAZY” and suggested terminating Musk’s government contracts and subsidies.

Vice President JD Vance expressed his support for Trump amid the public dispute in a brief post to X — albeit hours after the back-and-forth between Trump and Musk began. The post didn’t directly weigh in on Musk’s attacks or criticize the Tesla billionaire, with whom Vance has his own history that predates his time as Trump’s running mate and vice president.

“President Trump has done more than anyone in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I am proud to stand beside him,” Vance wrote on social media.

Vance still hadn’t directly responded to Musk’s accusations against Trump when he posted again on Friday morning.

“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous,” Vance wrote, focusing his fury on the media.

The White House called the public feud between Trump and Elon Musk “an unfortunate episode from Elon, who doesn’t like the One Big Beautiful Bill because it doesn’t include his policies.”

“The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Just hours after accusing Trump, without evidence, of appearing in the Epstein files, Musk showed some signs of trying to soften his tone — even appearing to agree with a post on X calling for the two to “make peace.”

The first sign Musk was starting to walk things back came thanks to an account with just over 141 followers on X who suggested to “cool off” and “take a step back.”

The post from the seemingly random user led Musk to reverse his threat to decommission the spacecraft used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station, a threat Musk had made just hours earlier.

“Good advice,” Musk responded to the user. “Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”

ABC News’ Will Steakin and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Klobuchar on slain Minnesota lawmaker: ‘Such a decent person’
Sen. Amy Klobuchar mourned the two Minnesota state lawmakers shot early Saturday at their homes in what leaders are calling an “act of targeted political violence,” calling them “friends” and “decent people” who were simply “trying to represent the people that they were elected to represent.”

The Minnesota Democrat told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people should “know” the victims of political violence and threats — in this case, state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who underwent surgery after the attack.

“She was a true leader, and I loved her work, but was always so grounded and such a decent person. I think that’s probably the best word to describe her. You look at her pictures and you know what she was about. So we miss her greatly, and so when you hear about statistics about political violence and threats, I just want people to know who we’re talking about,” Klobuchar said about Hortman.

“Or Senator Hoffman. Equally respected. Got into politics because his daughter has spina bifida and she couldn’t get insurance, and he wanted to advocate for her. Decent people who didn’t deserve this to happen to them,” Klobuchar continued.

Authorities have identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspected gunman and are continuing to search for him.

Klobuchar described Hortman as an illustrious lawmaker and compassionate public servant, who began her career in public service as a mother with young children who had a background working at her father’s auto parts company. Hortman easily juggled teaching Sunday school, leading a Girl Scout troop and training service dogs for veterans, Klobuchar said.

The senator said she first got to know Hortman when she was a young lawmaker and she was struck with how she was able to know “practically every person in her district.”

“Melissa Hortman was a woman that I wish everyone around the country knew,” Klobuchar told Raddatz. “When you think about a true public servant who goes into it for the right reasons, it’s Melissa.”

Klobuchar said that Hortman’s ability to “juggle it all” may have contributed to the political success she’d been able to notch, especially in the past year with a divided legislature, when she worked alongside the state Senate’s Republican leader to artfully negotiate a budget and avoid government shutdown.

When she was the Speaker of the House, Hortman also spearheaded landmark legislation like paid family leave and free lunch for students, Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar called the suspect “evil,” and “smart” on Sunday.

“He’s evil. He is smart. He has killed without a second thought, and there’s a $50,000 reward,” she told Raddatz.

The Minnesota Democrat lauded the cooperation between Minnesota leaders and state law enforcement.

“We couldn’t be getting more help from law enforcement,” Klobuchar said, applauding also local police officers’ swift work on the ground, when they checked in on Hortman soon after getting called to Hoffman’s house.

“Those local police officers at that moment not only appear to have saved [Hoffman] and his wife’s life, but also had given us major leads to who he was and why he was doing this,” Klobuchar said.

Klouchar said she “hasn’t seen” the target list written by the gunman, something that law enforcement sources say had dozens of Minnesota Democrats on it.

Those on the list included Minnesota lawmakers Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Klobuchar called political violence a “rampant problem” and said she “believes” that could have been one of the gunman’s motivations for the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

“I believe that there’s some things in the manifesto that would lead you down that trail to believe that this was one of his motivating forces,” Klobuchar said.

She also highlighted the bipartisan statement against political violence that the Minnesota congressional delegation released after the shootings on Saturday.

“You speak with one voice to condemn this political violence. There’s no place for this politically motivated violence in our democracy,” Klobuchar said on Sunday. “This is a rampant problem that the public and all of us have to deal with — and also against judges, and all of us should condemn all of that violence,” she said.

He was sent to El Salvador; she was sent to Venezuela. Their 2-year-old is still in the US
(WASHINGTON) — After being in a detention center for several months in Texas, Yorely Bernal Inciarte got the news she had been praying for: She was going to be deported back to her home country.

But when she boarded her deportation flight to Venezuela last week, her worst nightmare came true, she said: Her two-year old daughter was not on the flight.

“I started yelling at the officers asking where my baby was,” Inciarte told ABC News. “[Immigration and Customs Enforcement] officers ignored me.”

When Inciarte, her partner Maiker Espinoza Escalona and their child entered the U.S. last year and surrendered to authorities, the three were separated, Inciarte told ABC News.

Inciarte and Escalona were placed in separate detention centers in Texas and their daughter was placed in government custody, Inciarte said. She told ABC News she was able to speak with her daughter on video calls and with Escalona over the phone.

The two adults were placed in asylum proceedings but they eventually asked for a deportation order to be reunited with their child, who is not a U.S. citizen, one of their attorneys told ABC News.

But that would never happen. Escalona was transferred to Guantanamo Bay and then sent to the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador on March 30 under Title 8 authorities, according to the family and their attorney.

“When I saw him in a video in El Salvador, I was in shock,” Inciarte said. “I couldn’t stop crying and yelling.”

Last week, Inciarte was deported to Venezuela without her daughter, a move that has outraged government officials in Venezuela. The Department of Homeland Security over the weekend labeled Inciarte and Escalona as “Tren de Aragua parents,” alleging the two are members of the Venezuelan gang.

“The child’s father, Maiker Espinoza-Escalona is a lieutenant of Tren De Aragua who oversees homicides, drug sales, kidnappings, extortion, sex trafficking and operates a torture house,” DHS said in a statement over the weekend. “The child’s mother, Yorely Escarleth Bernal Inciarte oversees recruitment of young women for drug smuggling and prostitution.”

“The child remains in the care and custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement and is currently placed with a foster family,” DHS added.

Inciarte, her attorney and the family deny the accusations by DHS.

“If it’s true, release the evidence,” Inciarte told ABC News. “Release the proof that we are Tren de Aragua. They took a child away from their mother and they’re telling lies about us.”

According to Inciarte, she and Escalona were never released from detention in the U.S. A DHS document obtained by ABC News shows that Inciarte entered the U.S. on May 14 and did not present a valid entry document.

Venezuelan documents provided by their family appear to show the two do not have criminal records in their home country.

When asked about the evidence the agency has on Escalona and Inciarte, DHS sent ABC News the statement posted over the weekend.

An ABC News review of county and federal records found no cases associated with Escalona. ABC News located a federal criminal case against Inciarte for improper entry into the U.S. in 2024. According to the documents, Inciarte pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time served and one business day.

Over the weekend, a top official in the Venezuelan government accused the U.S. of “kidnapping” the child.

“The U.S. government is robbing Venezuelan children,” Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on a radio show.

Inciarte’s family previously told ABC News they believe the couple was accused of being members of Tren de Aragua because of their tattoos.

“My daughter has a tattoo of the year I was born and the year her dad was born,” Inciarte’s mother told ABC News. “She also has the name of her son and some flowers on her chest. Maiker is a tattoo artist and he would do her tattoos.”

Marly, who is Escalona’s sister, said her brother was also a barber and traveled to the U.S. for a better life.

“My brother is a 25-year-old guy, a dreamer, like all Venezuelans,” Marly said in Spanish. “He loves cutting hair. He finished high school, he took courses in barbering and set up his barbershop in Venezuela. But things got a bit tough in Venezuela, so he emigrated to have a better life.”

The Office of Refugee Resettlement under the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency that has custody of the 2-year old, referred ABC News to DHS for questions about the child.

Inciarte told ABC News she does not know who to contact and what to do to get her daughter back.

“I wouldn’t wish this on any mother,” Inciarte said.

ABC News’ Jared Kofsky contributed to this report.

