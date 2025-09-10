Senior Hamas officials likely survived Israeli strikes on Doha, Israeli sources say

Security footage captures the moment of an Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar, on September 9, 2025. (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(DOHA, Qatar) — Israel has informed the U.S. that the chances of success of its strikes Tuesday on a Hamas residence in Doha, Qatar, have “decreased significantly,” two Israeli sources familiar with the matter told ABC News — likely confirming Hamas’ assertion that the strikes failed to kill top Hamas officials.

Five Hamas members and a Qatari official were killed in the strike. Hamas’ senior leaders survived the strike, Hamas said Tuesday.

“There was a meeting of the negotiating team and some Hamas leaders to discuss the ideas sent by the United States and the paper sent by President Trump,” Hamas political bureau official Suhail al-Hindi told Al Jazeera of when the strike took place.

Among those killed were the son of a senior Hamas leader, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya — the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza and the head of Hamas’ negotiating team for a ceasefire with Israel — and an aide. Al-Hayya himself survived, according to Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel acted “wholly independently,” and took “full responsibility” for the strike in Doha on Hamas leadership in a brief statement Tuesday.

Netanyahu said he “convened the heads of Israel’s security organizations,” at noon local Israeli time Tuesday and “authorized a surgical precision strike” on Hamas leadership.

The strike targeted the residential headquarters of several members of the Hamas Political Bureau in Doha, according to Qatar.

Israel has faced criticism over the attack, with Arab nations, the United Kingdom and France all condemning the attack that took place on sovereign land.

President Donald Trump said he was “not thrilled” with the Israeli strike in Doha on Tuesday night ahead of a dinner with several members of his Cabinet.

“I’m not thrilled about the whole situation. It’s not a good situation, but I will say this, we want the hostages back, but we are not thrilled about the way that went down today,” Trump said.

“I was very unhappy about it, very unhappy about every aspect, and we got to get the hostages back, but I was very unhappy about the way that went down,” Trump said.

Qatar also condemned the attack, saying the “criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” a spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Qatar said it will continue to mediate ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel, as it has done alongside Egypt.

Hamas leadership and its primary negotiators have been based in Doha for years while trying to get a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Israeli officials said the strikes on Doha were “completely justified,” alleging this Hamas leadership initiated and organized the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

“Israel’s security policy is clear — Israel’s long arm will act against its enemies everywhere. There is no place for them to hide,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement Wednesday.

“If the Hamas murderers and rapists do not accept Israel’s conditions for ending the war, primarily the release of all hostages and the disarmament of their weapons — they will be destroyed and Gaza will be destroyed,” Katz said.

Qatar is home to the largest U.S. military base in the region. Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by Iran in June in retaliation for U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, with Qatari forces helping the U.S. to intercept the missiles.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. “feels badly” about the location of the attack and added that “unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker peace does not advance Israel or America’s goals,” in a statement read by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 37 killed, 270 injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza: Hospital
Photo by Dawoud Abo Alkas/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least 37 people were killed and 270 were injured while seeking aid in northern Gaza near the Zikim crossing, according to the director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

This comes as gut-wrenching images emerge of malnourished children suffering amid the lack of food and other aid in Gaza.

An increasing number of deaths due to malnutrition have been reported. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health, seven people died of hunger over a 24-hour period on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths from famine to 154 since Oct. 7, 2023, including 89 children.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Russian drone strike on Ukraine apartments kills several before Trump-Zelenskyy meet
Pierre Crom/Getty Images

(LONDON) — At least seven people, including two children, were killed by a Russian drone strike in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday night, according to local officials.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of Kharkiv National Police’s investigations unit, said in a post to Facebook that five Shahed strike drones hit an apartment building at dawn.

“An entire family died in an apartment on the fifth floor,” Bolvinov said.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 140 drones and four missiles in the country overnight into Monday morning, of which 88 drones were shot down or suppressed.

Missile and drone impacts were reported across 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions, the air force said.

Zaporizhzhia Gov. Ivan Fedorov said in a post to Telegram that at least three people were killed and at least 20 people injured by missile strikes in the southern region.

The latest attacks come as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares to meet President Donald Trump and a host of European leaders at the White House on Monday, where Trump has said he hopes his Ukrainian counterpart will agree to a deal to end Russia’s war.

Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy’s influential chief of staff, wrote on Telegram of the latest round of strikes, “Russia continues to deliberately kill civilians.”

“That’s why [Russian President Vladimir] Putin doesn’t want to stop the fire — he likes to shell peaceful cities and talk about wanting to end the war,” Yermak wrote. “We don’t see this desire yet.”

Both sides have continued their long-range strike campaigns throughout Trump’s efforts to craft a ceasefire and peace deal to end the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

Through July, Russia launched a record 6,443 drones and missiles into Ukraine, according to data published by the Ukrainian air force, with a daily average of 201 drones and six missiles.

July’s monthly total was the highest of the war to date, and around 13% more than were recorded in June.

At least 286 people were killed and 1,388 injured in Ukraine in July, making last month the deadliest for Ukrainian civilians since May 2022, according to data published by the United Nations’ Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine.

So far in August, the scale of Russian strikes has diminished. As of Monday, Ukraine’s air force had recorded 1,344 drone and 27 missile launches by Russia in August — an average of around 74 drones and more than one missile per day so far this month.

Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, has claimed to have shot down 1,740 Ukrainian drones so far in August, at a daily average of around 96 per day.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow said its forces downed at least 24 Ukrainian drones overnight into Monday.

Israel reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
Israel reviewing Hamas response to ceasefire proposal
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(TEL AVIV, Israel) — Hamas’ latest response to a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal is “currently being reviewed” by Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Thursday.

Hamas announced Wednesday night it had submitted to mediators a response to the ceasefire deal currently on the table. The details of Hamas’ response were not immediately made public.

Sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News that a trilateral meeting in Italy between top Israeli, Qatari and American officials is slated to discuss Hamas’s response as early as today. The U.S. State Department said Wednesday President Trump’s Mideast Envoy was traveling to Italy to meet with top officials regarding a Gaza ceasefire.

Representatives from Israel and the militant group have been in Doha, Qatar, for more than two weeks working on a ceasefire proposal for the 21-month-old conflict in Gaza.

Those negotiations continue as more than 100 aid groups warned Wednesday that the enclave was on the verge of “mass starvation.”

ABC News’ Diaa Ostaz contributed to this report.

