‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adds more to cast

‘Sense and Sensibility’ film adds more to cast

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

More actors have been cast in the upcoming Sense and Sensibility film.

Focus Features has announced more of the cast set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones in its upcoming film adaptation of Jane Austen‘s classic novel Sense and Sensibility.

The new cast includes Caitríona Balfe as Mrs. Dashwood, Frank Dillane as John Willoughby, George MacKay as Edward Ferrars, Herbert Nordrum as Colonel Brandon, Bodhi Rae Breathnach as Margaret Dashwood and Fiona Shaw as Mrs. Jennings.

Focus Features previously announced that Esmé Creed-Miles will play the role of Marianne Dashwood alongside Edgar-Jones’ Elinor.

Georgia Oakley is directing the film, which is currently in production. Diana Reid adapted Austen’s novel for the screenplay.

The film marks the third Austen adaptation for Focus Features and Working Title after the 2005 Pride & Prejudice film and 2020’s Emma.

Sense and Sensibility follows the story of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood, who navigate love, loss and societal expectations as opposites in 18th century England.

The story was previously brought to the screen by Ang Lee in his 1995 film starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast to end and more
In brief: ‘WTF with Marc Maron’ podcast to end and more

WTF with Marc Maron is coming to a close. The podcast, which launched in 2009 and has produced almost 2,000 episodes, is set to end this fall. Maron made the announcement in an episode released Monday. “Sixteen years we’ve been doing this, and we’ve decided that we had a great run. Now, basically, it’s time, folks. It’s time. WTF is coming to an end. It’s our decision. We’ll have our final episode sometime in the fall.” …

The upcoming Prime Video series Carrie has announced its cast. Deadline reports Summer Howell has been cast as the titular Carrie White, while Matthew Lillard also joins as Principal Grayle. The show will be a TV adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name. It’s described as a reimagining of the story we know about high school misfit Carrie White and the emergence of her mysterious telekinetic powers …

Andrew Scott has joined Michelle Williams and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the upcoming legal thriller A Place in Hell, according to Deadline. Chloe Domont wrote and will direct the film, which follows two women who work at a high-profile criminal law firm …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Robin Roberts on her true crime docuseries, ‘Murder Has Two Faces’
Robin Roberts on her true crime docuseries, ‘Murder Has Two Faces’
ABC/Heidi Gutman

The true crime docuseries Murder Has Two Faces is now available to watch on Hulu.

From ABC News Studios, the three-episode binge shines a light on lesser-known cases that were eclipsed by similar, more notorious murders. The show is hosted by Robin Roberts and explores why the overlooked crimes did not receive as much attention as their incredibly similar counterparts.

Roberts told ABC Audio she remembers reporting on the famous cases — such as the murders of Laci Peterson and Chandra Levy — but didn’t know about the murders of Evelyn Hernandez or Joyce Chiang.

“It made me think, ‘Why didn’t I know about Evelyn Hernandez? Why did I know about Laci Peterson but not Evelyn?'” Roberts said. “These cases are so similar in so many ways. And they’re families who just want justice. They don’t want you to look at their loved one any other way than they’re a victim — not their color, not their gender — but as being a victim.”

Lisa Cortés directed the series and said it came from a “curiosity about whose stories get told and why.”

“It was really important to find a way in that was in keeping with my voice that I’ve established through my other projects, which is always about who are the hidden figures, who were the hidden stories,” Cortés said. “To then find an incredible partner like Robin Roberts, who’s a journalist, who’s brilliant, but also is very compassionate … that was key with so many of these families allowing us to revisit some of the most terrible, dark moments in their life and to share on camera with Robin.”

﻿Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maya Hawke joins ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Wiress
Maya Hawke joins ‘The Hunger Games’ prequel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ as Wiress
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The upcoming Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping has found its next star.

Maya Hawke will play Wiress in the film, Lionsgate announced on Wednesday.

Wiress is a former Hunger Games champion who serves as a mentor for the District 12 tributes. An older version of the character appeared in the second Hunger Games book and film, Catching Fire. She was portrayed by Amanda Plummer in the 2013 movie.

Sunrise on the Reaping is based on the prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, which revisits the world of Panem during the events of the 50th annual Hunger Games and focuses on fan-favorite character Haymitch Abernathy’s journey to eventually win.

Hawke joins a star-studded previously announced cast. Joseph Zada is set to play Haymitch Abernathy while Whitney Peak will be Lenore Dove Baird, Mckenna Grace will play Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons will star as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kelvin Harrison Jr. will play Beetee.

Francis Lawrence will direct the upcoming film, which will be released in theaters on Nov. 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.