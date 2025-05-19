‘Sesame Street’ headed to Netflix for reimagined season 56

‘Sesame Street’ headed to Netflix for reimagined season 56
HBO

Can you tell me how to get, how to get Sesame Street on Netflix?

The streaming platform is the new home for the beloved children’s TV show. Elmo, Big Bird and the rest of the Sesame Street gang are headed to Netflix for an all-new, reimagined 56th season of the show.

In addition to brand-new episodes coming to Netflix later in 2025, the platform will be home to 90 hours of previous episodes of the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will allow for “even more character-driven humor and heart.”

Segments like Elmo’s World and Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck will also make their return in these new episodes. “Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby’s Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures,” Netflix said in a release.

The new batch of Sesame Street episodes will be available on the same day and date in the U.S. on Netflix, and on PBS stations and PBS KIDS digital platforms. This will make the show available to watch for free for children around the country.

Sal Perez and Kay Wilson Stallings are the executive producers behind the show, while Emmy and NAACP award nominee Halcyon Person joins this season as its head writer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning
‘Practical Magic 2’ gets 2026 release date with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning
Warner Bros./Getty Images

The sequel to Practical Magic will officially be enchanting movie theatergoers next year, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Tuesday.

The studio shared a video announcement of the highly anticipated upcoming film on Instagram, which featured a witchy incantation by Nicole Kidman‘s and Sandra Bullock‘s respective characters from the original film, Gillian Owens and Sally Owens.

“Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” Kidman begins.

“Something old and something new,” Bullock continues.

“Let the spell begin to mix,” they say together. “Sept. 18, 2026.”

According to the caption of the post, both actresses are set to return for the sequel, simply titled Practical Magic 2.

Details for the upcoming film have not yet been released.

Practical Magic first charmed audiences in 1998. It followed Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, two witch sisters born into a magical family and raised by their aunts in a small town, according to a synopsis.

When Gillian’s (Kidman) boyfriend dies unexpectedly, the sisters “give themselves a crash course in hard magic” and try to “resurrect him,” the synopsis states.

The film was based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel of the same name.

News about a sequel was announced in June 2024. At the time, Warner Bros. shared a series of clips from the film on social media to confirm that Practical Magic 2 was in the works.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turns violent in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer
Bob Odenkirk’s vacation turns violent in ‘Nobody 2’ trailer
Universal Pictures

Bob Odenkirk is back in action in the trailer for Nobody 2, the sequel to the 2021 sleeper hit Nobody.

This time around, Odenkirk’s unlikely assassin, Hutch Mansell, just wants to enjoy a vacation with his wife and two kids, but violence seems to follow him wherever he goes.

He finds himself entangled with a crime boss, played by Sharon Stone, and a corrupt sheriff, played by Colin Hanks.

The trailer gives us a taste of how Hutch fights back, including a knockdown brawl in an arcade and a brutal fight sequence on a boat that ends with him landing blows on his opponent while yelling, “I told you, I’m on f****** vacation!”

The film also stars Connie Nielsen, RZAMichael Ironside and Christopher Lloyd.

Nobody 2 hits theaters Aug. 15.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Pride & Prejudice’ getting theatrical rerelease for its 20th anniversary
‘Pride & Prejudice’ getting theatrical rerelease for its 20th anniversary
Focus Features

Fans of the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice will now get to relive the magic on the big screen.

In honor of the beloved movie’s 20th anniversary, Focus Features is bringing it back to theaters nationwide for a special theatrical event starting on April 20. Tickets are on sale now.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Joe Wright, stars Keira Knightley as famed Jane Austen heroine Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Mcfadyen as the smoldering Mr. Darcy. The cast also features Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike and, in her film debut, Carey Mulligan.

The anniversary celebrations will also include a new line of merchandise and the vinyl release of the Pride & Prejudice soundtrack, with music composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

The film was initially released in November 2005, and grossed over $122 million at the global box office. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for a then-20-year-old Knightley, making her the third-youngest best actress nominee of all time. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.