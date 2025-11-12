Set fire to the box office: Adele to make acting debut in new film ‘Cry to Heaven’

Adele performs onstage in Munich, Germany, August 2024 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele is going from “Rolling in the Deep” to “Roll film.”  She’ll be making her big screen debut in a new movie called Cry to Heaven, Deadline reports.

The movie is being directed by Tom Ford, who’s best known as a fashion designer, but who’s directed several films as well. He also wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Interview with the Vampire author Anne Rice.  Set in 18th century Italy, it’s about a Venetian nobleman and a castrato who become unlikely compatriots as they try to make it in the world of opera. 

In addition to Adele, the movie’s cast includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Mark StrongThandiwe Newton and Hunter Schafer. Taylor-Johnson starred in Ford’s film Nocturnal Animals, while Firth appeared in another one of Ford’s films, A Single Man.

ABC Audio has reached out to Adele’s representatives for confirmation.

The film is in pre-production and is targeted to hit theaters in the fall of 2026.

‘Road House 2’ adds six professional fighters to cast
A photo of Rico Verhoeven. (Glory Kickboxing)

Road House 2 has added six professional fighters to its cast.

Amazon MGM Studios has announced that Rico Verhoeven, Michael Chandler, Michael “Venom” Page, Dustin Poirier, Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley have joined the cast of the action sequel. Additionally, Jay Hieron has been set to reprise his role as Jax “Jetway” Harris in the upcoming film.

This group of actors joins star Jake Gyllenhaal and the previously announced ensemble members Leila George, Aldis Hodge and Dave Bautista.

Will Beall wrote the film’s script, although its plot still remains under wraps. The film’s production will take place in the U.K., Malta and Savannah, Georgia.

The studio promises that the new film will be “an even bolder, more adrenaline-charged ride” that brings “the franchise’s signature fighting spirit to new heights,” according to a press release.

Road House 2 is a direct sequel to the 2024 film Road House, which was a reboot of the ’80s classic film starring Patrick Swayze.

Verhoeven is a 13-time and the reigning Glory heavyweight world champion fighter, who has been recognized as The King of Kickboxing. Chandler is a UFC fighter and has won many Fight Of The Night and Fight Of The Year honors. Page is a British mixed martial artist and a former kickboxing champion. Poirier is a former UFC lightweight fighter, and Thompson is a former kickboxing world champion currently competing in the UFC’s welterweight division. Woodley is a professional fighter and boxer who has gone head to head with Jake Paul twice.

‘Spaceballs 2’ officially in production as Rick Moranis returns to acting
The table read for ‘Spaceballs 2.’ (Amazon MGM Studios)

Rick Moranis has officially returned to acting as production has started on Spaceballs 2.

The actor has ended his live-action acting hiatus to be part of the cast of the upcoming sci-fi parody comedy film. Amazon MGM Studios made the full casting announcement for the sequel movie on Thursday.

Joining Moranis in the film’s cast are Josh GadKeke PalmerLewis PullmanAnthony CarriganGeorge WynerDaphne Zuniga and Bill Pullman. They will all act alongside the film’s previously announced star, Mel Brooks.

While Moranis, Zuniga, Bill Pullman, Brooks and Wyner will reprise the roles they originated in the 1987 cult-classic film, Gad, Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Carrigan join the project as brand-new characters whose identities are being kept under wraps.

Amazon MGM Studios also shared a photo of the Spaceballs 2 cast and crew at a table read. “Spaceballs The Table Read,” the company captioned the post.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar director Josh Greenbaum is helming the film from a script Gad co-wrote with Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Details of its plot “are being kept under lock, key, and an industrial-strength Schwartz shield,” according to a press release.

While Moranis has voiced a few animated characters over the past couple decades, Spaceballs 2 marks his first live-action film role since 1997.

Brooks first announced the film was happening in a video message shared in June.

“After 40 years we asked, ‘What do the fans want?’ But, instead, we’re making this movie,” Brooks said in the announcement video. He signed off by saying, “May the Schwartz be with you!”

Spaceballs 2 is expected to arrive in theaters in 2027.

‘The Social Network’ sequel gets title ‘The Social Reckoning,’ 2026 release date
The actors Justin Timberlake, Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg attend a photocall to promote the film ‘The Social Network’ on October 5, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Anita Bugge/WireImage via Getty Images)

The Social Network sequel is officially a go.

Aaron Sorkin will write and direct the upcoming sequel film, which has the title The Social Reckoning, ABC Audio has learned. Additionally, Sony Pictures has set the theatrical release for the upcoming film as Oct. 9, 2026.

The star-studded ensemble cast will consist of Mikey MadisonJeremy Allen WhiteBill Burr and Jeremy Strong. The latter will play Facebook creator and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Social Reckoning will serve as a companion piece to the 2010 hit film. This movie will tell the “true story of how Frances Haugen (Madison), a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz (White), a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets,” according to a synopsis.

Horowitz wrote a series of articles in October 2021 known as The Facebook Files. They exposed the inner workings and harms caused by Facebook.

The Social Network was nominated for 10 Academy Awards including best picture. It won three, including the best adapted screenplay award for Sorkin’s script. That film starred Rooney MaraAndrew GarfieldArmie Hammer and Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg.

