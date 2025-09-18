Seth Rogen joins ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2 cast

Seth Rogen attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ 14th annual Governors Awards on January 9, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

Everyone wants this Nobody Wants This casting update.

Emmy winner Seth Rogen has joined the Netflix comedy’s cast for season 2. Also joining him as a guest star in the upcoming season is Kate Berlant. Their respective roles are being kept under wraps.

“[Seth] and Kate Berlant’s energy together was a dream,” Nobody Wants This co-showrunner Jenni Konner told Netflix. “When you get brilliant people to come in, it makes your writing and the show better.”

Rogen and Berlant join Leighton MeesterMiles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed as guest stars for season 2.

“If we got lucky with our main cast, we got just as lucky with our guest stars,” the show’s creator, Erin Foster, said.

Season 1 of Nobody Wants This followed unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell), who is an agnostic podcaster, and Noah (Adam Brody), a rabbi, as they fell in love. Season 2 will further their connection and show how it affects their loved ones.

“Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together,” according to the season 2 synopsis. “But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.”

Nobody Wants This season 2 arrives on Oct. 23.

‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1
Warner Bros. Pictures

Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.

This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons — $25 million
2. Freakier Friday — $14.5 million
3. Nobody 2 — $9.25 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $7.5 million
6. Superman — $5.28 million
7. The Naked Gun — $4.8 million
8. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.9 million
9. F1: the Movie — $2.66 million
10. Coolie — $2.45 million 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Margaret Qualley, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke on their new dark comedy, ‘Honey Don’t!’
Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue in the new ‘Honey Don’t!’ (Karen Kuehn)

Ethan Coen‘s latest film is the dark comedy Honey Don’t!

Margaret Qualley stars as the titular Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who explores a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church.

There’s much about the film that feels modern, as it is a dark comedy about a lesbian detective. But there’s also a lot about Honey Don’t!, including the cool confidence of its main character, that is reminiscent of classic noir.

Qualley told ABC Audio that Coen and his wife, co-writer and producer Tricia Cooke, recommended a lot of older movies for Qualley to watch in preparation of taking on the role of Honey.

The Long Goodbye, [TheMaltese FalconFat City, a lot of Humphrey Bogart performances and Lauren Bacall — a time when cinema was less realistic, more aspirational,” Qualley said. “There’s a good amount of care that goes into performing ease.”

Cooke said Qualley could rival the stars of the old Hollywood system with this performance.

“To us, Margaret could have been part of the Hollywood system back in the ’40s and ’50s,” Cooke said. “She can do everything. She sings, she dances, she can act.”

Coen echoed Cooke’s statement, saying, “Spencer Tracy said you got to remember your lines and not bump into the furniture, and I can’t remember Margaret bumping into the furniture even once.”

Honey Don’t! arrives in theaters on Friday. 

In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more
Jennette McCurdy has announced the upcoming release of her debut novel, Half His Age. The book, which is to be published by Penguin Random House, is McCurdy’s first published work of fiction, although she is a New York Times bestselling author for her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died. “I CAN’T WAIT FOR YOU TO READ THIS BOOK !!” McCurdy wrote on Instagram. The novel arrives on Jan. 20, 2026 …

The summer I joined a horror film. The Summer I Turned Pretty star Lola Tung has been cast opposite Nico Parker in The Young PeopleLonglegs director Osgood Perkins will direct the film from a script he wrote …

Anna Kendrick and Seth Rogen are in talks to star in the upcoming comedy film BabiesDeadline reports the film follows a married couple, who, while struggling with the decision of whether or not they want to be parents, instantly become co-parents when their divorced friend and her 3-year-old child move in with them …

