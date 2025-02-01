Seven dead, including child, in medical jet crash near Philadelphia mall

(Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — At least seven people were killed and 19 others injured after a medical transport plane, carrying a child, her mother and four other people, crashed in Philadelphia Friday night near a busy mall, according to city officials.

Everyone aboard the flight was killed in the crash and one person was killed on the ground, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said at a press conference Saturday.

The Learjet 55 crashed near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to authorities.

“Many people on the ground — in parking lots, on streets, in cars and homes in the area — were injured,” the office of Mayor Parker said Saturday. “A number of people were transported to Temple University Hospital, Jeans Campus in the Northeast.”

“Right now, we’re just asking for prayers,” Parker told reporters Friday night. She urged residents to stay away from the scene.

In a statement, Shriner’s Hospital said the child had received care from the Philadelphia hospital and was being taken back to her home country of Mexico along with her mother on a contracted air ambulance when the crash happened.

The flight was headed to Missouri and was only in the air for a short period of time before something went wrong, according to Parker.

The company that operated the flight, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, said in a statement there were four crew members on board.

“At this time, we cannot confirm any survivors,” the company said in the statement. “No names are being released at this time until family members have been notified. Our immediate concern is for the patient’s family, our personnel, their families and other victims that may have been hurt on the ground.”

The air ambulance was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri, according to Flight Radar24 data.

“I regret the death of six Mexicans in the plane crash in Philadelphia, United States,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a statement Saturday. “The consular authorities are in permanent contact with the families; I have asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support them in whatever way is required. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends.”

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response.

“We heard a loud explosion and then saw the aftermath of flames and smoke,” eyewitness Jimmy Weiss told local ABC station WPVI near the scene.

He added, “It felt like the ground shook .. it was a loud boom. It was startling.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the scene Friday night with additional team members expected to arrive Saturday.

Temple University Hospital told ABC News it had received six patients hurt in the crash, although it was not clear if they were in the plane or people who were on the ground.

Three of those patients were treated and released and three remain hospitalized in fair condition, the hospital said.

Speaking at a follow-up press briefing Friday night, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said dozens of state troopers and other state personnel were on on hand to offer help and praised local responders and community members.

“We saw neighbor helping neighbor. We saw Pennsylvanians looking out for one another,” he said.

In a statement posted to social media platform Truth Social, President Donald Trump said: “So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First Responders are already being given credit for doing a great job. More to follow. God Bless you all.”

Immediately after the crash, the FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to “an aircraft incident.”

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board the aircraft but later corrected that report.

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

What happens next for the labor battle at Starbucks?
Bo Zaunders/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A dayslong holiday strike against Starbucks ended on Tuesday with the largest work stoppage ever carried out by the company’s unionized workers, involving strikes at more than 300 stores in dozens of cities nationwide, the union Starbucks Workers United said.

“The company should be concerned because this is just the beginning,” Michelle Eisen, a Starbucks barista in Buffalo, New York, and a member of the union’s bargaining team, told ABC News.

The union and the company remain without a collective bargaining agreement at organized stores. Monthslong negotiations recently broke off over a disagreement about economic issues, including potential wage increases.

As workers fold up their placards and return to their jobs, a question looms: What happens next?

Labor experts who spoke to ABC News said the worker unrest could give way to a resumption of negotiations and an eventual contract agreement, as both sides find reason to resolve the standoff.

However, if a deal proves elusive, the workers may escalate their opposition toward the company with additional strikes or other pressure tactics, the experts said. The company may also pivot toward a more adversarial approach, leaving the bargaining table and cracking down on union organizing, the experts added.

The strike in recent days interrupted a period of relative calm between Starbucks and the union.

Starbucks Workers United and Starbucks announced in February that they would work on a “foundational framework” to reach a collective bargaining agreement for unionized stores. The union says Starbucks has failed to offer a viable proposal on economic issues, taking issue as well with the company’s alleged refusal to resolve federal charges over illegal anti-union conduct.

Workers United told ABC News in a statement that Starbucks had proposed no immediate wage increases for most baristas and a guarantee of only 1.5% wage increases in future years.

Meanwhile, Starbucks said in a statement that the union had proposed an immediate increase in the minimum wage of hourly partners by 64%, as well as an overall 77% raise over the duration of a three-year contract. “This is not sustainable,” a Starbucks spokesperson told ABC News.

Starbucks United contests those figures as a disingenuous characterization of its proposal, the union told ABC News.

“We’ve reached the position in the bargaining where we need to remind Starbucks who we are,” Eisen said, pointing to public attention and worker strength demonstrated by the recent strike.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Sara Kelly, Starbucks’ executive vice president and chief partner officer, downplayed the impact of the strikes in a public letter to employees late Monday.

“The overwhelming majority of Starbucks stores across the country have opened as planned and are busy with customers enjoying the holidays,” Kelly said, noting that the company operates 10,000 stores and employs 200,000 people nationwide.

“The union chose to walk away from bargaining last week,” Kelly said. “We are ready to continue negotiations when the union comes back to the bargaining table.”

The show of worker strength could induce a better offer from Starbucks, since the company may recognize the public relations threat posed by the prospect of more headline-grabbing worker protests, some experts said.

“Starbucks has to continually worry about getting a new generation of customers on board with their product,” Matthew Bodie, a law professor at the University of Minnesota who focuses on labor issues, told ABC News, pointing to the company’s reputation as a liberal-minded employer.

Still, federal labor law affords wide latitude for a company to delay a collective bargaining agreement and lacks the large penalties necessary to compel an agreement, granting Starbucks sizable leverage over the next step in the labor dispute, Bodie added.

“The traditional management playbook is to fight, fight, fight,” Bodie said. “I see it as largely a decision for Starbucks to make because our system gives so much power and discretion to companies in how they manage collective bargaining.”

If Starbucks opts to forgo a new proposal, the union could shift toward a more militant strategy that resembles the previous approach taken by the campaign, experts said.

In 2022 and 2023, Starbucks workers at the company carried out about 100 strikes per year, Johnnie Kallas, a professor of labor relations at the University of Illinois who tracks strike activity, told ABC News. The recent holiday strike marks the first work stoppage of 2024, since the union had pivoted toward a more cooperative approach amid negotiations, Kallas said.

“If Starbucks doesn’t meaningfully negotiate on economic proposals, you’ll see a rise in militancy,” Kallas said. “The workers may reach a fork in the road.”

Meanwhile, the company could also opt for a more adversarial approach, experts said. The negotiations this year have reflected a friendlier public posture from Starbucks. As recently as last year, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said he didn’t believe unions had any place at the company.

The National Labor Relations Board, or NLRB, the federal agency that enforces labor rules, is expected to become more sympathetic toward management under President-elect Donald Trump, experts said. Starbucks could shift toward an increasingly hostile approach, knowing it’s unlikely to face much pushback from the NLRB, the experts added.

“If it remains a private negotiation between Starbucks and the union, it could go nowhere under Trump,” John Logan, a professor of U.S. labor history at San Francisco State University, told ABC News.

For now, Eisen said, union members plan to catch up on some rest over the holidays and weigh the path forward. Beyond doubt, however, are the union’s plans to continue organizing new stores, Eisen said.

Workers United organized more than 150 stores in 2024, bringing the total number of unionized stores to about 540.

“You always want your movement to grow,” Eisen said. “The bigger we are, the stronger we are.”

Thanksgiving forecast: Where the snow, rain is headed this holiday week
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Snow is headed to the Midwest and the West ahead of Thanksgiving, while rain will target the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day.

Here’s your weather forecast for the holiday week:

Monday

Snow is headed to Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan on Monday, while rain is possible from Chicago to Detroit to Indianapolis.

In the West, lots of snow will accumulate in the California mountains. Parts of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain range below the snow line could see 4 to 8 inches of rain through Monday night.

Throughout the South, temperatures will be above average — in the 70s or 80s — on Monday.

Tuesday

Rain is headed to the Northeast on Tuesday, potentially causing flight delays during this busy travel week.

In the West, snow will continue in the Sierra Nevadas and will target the Rockies.

Rain showers are possible from Los Angeles to the San Francisco Bay area.

Wednesday

The Midwest, including Chicago, will see a mix of rain and snow on Wednesday.

In the West, snow totals will reach 3 to 5 feet for parts of the southern Sierra Nevadas in California. Up to 7 feet of snow is possible at the highest elevations.

The Rocky Mountains in Colorado are forecast to get 1 to 3 feet of snow. Wind gusts may reach 35 to 50 mph.

Temperatures on Wednesday will return to potentially record-breaking highs for Houston and Austin, Texas, with highs in the mid-80s.

Thanksgiving

A storm is expected to bring rain to most of the East Coast on Thanksgiving.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will be rainy and chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Snow is possible in upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and northern Maine.

Temperatures will be average or below average for most of the country on Thanksgiving. But temperatures will be above average for Phoenix; New Orleans; Jacksonville, Florida; and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Bomb cyclone hammers West Coast, 2 dead in Washington state
Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — Two people were killed by falling trees in Washington state as a powerful storm hammered the Pacific Northwest.

In Bellevue, a tree fell into a home, hitting and killing a woman while she was in the shower Tuesday night, Bellevue fire officials said.

In Lynwood, a woman in her 50s was killed when a tree fell on a homeless encampment, officials said.

Hundreds of thousands of people lost power in the storm, which snapped power lines and caused significant damage. As of Wednesday evening, about 320,000 customers were still without power, according to Puget Sound Energy CEO Mary Kipp.

“We haven’t had a storm like this since January of 2012,” Kipp said in in a video on X.

Crews were prioritizing restoring power to hospitals and schools, and Kipp estimated power wouldn’t be back for all customers “for at least a few days.”

Another roughly 23,000 customers of Seattle City Light were still without power as of Wednesday evening, according to a post from the utility on social media platform X.

The storm exploded into a bomb cyclone off the coast, near Vancouver Island, Canada, where winds gusted near 101 mph.

A bomb cyclone means the pressure in the center of the storm drops 24 millibars within 24 hours.

The storm is bringing dangerous wind and rain to the West Coast.

Two to 4 inches of rain has been recorded so far in western Washington, western Oregon and northwestern California.

The rain started in northwestern California on Tuesday afternoon and it isn’t expected to stop until Friday morning. Twelve to 18 inches of rainfall is expected by the end of the week.

A high risk for excessive rainfall has been issued. The rain will be the most dangerous on Thursday.

Flash flooding, rockslides and landslides are all likely.

In the mountains of Northern California, blizzard conditions will be possible as wind gusts reach 50 to 70 mph. One to 4 feet of snow is possible at higher elevations. One foot of snow has already hit the mountains west of Redding, California.

ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.

