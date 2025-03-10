Seven seasons of ‘The Apprentice’ to stream on Prime Video

Bill Tompkins/Getty Images

The Apprentice is now available to stream on Prime Video.

Amazon announced on Monday that the reality competition series, which was hosted by President Donald Trump, will be available to watch on their streaming platform in the United States only beginning Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 1, which first premiered in 2004, is available to stream now. Following seasons of the show will drop one per week each Monday through April 27. The streamer will roll out seven seasons of the show, which include all of the non-celebrity versions.

Previously, all 15 seasons of The Apprentice were available to stream on Tubi starting in 2019, though they are no longer available on that platform.

In a statement, Trump addressed the show coming to Amazon. “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!” he said.

The Apprentice was produced by Mark Burnett and MGM Alternative, which is a division of Amazon MGM Studios. Burnett and Trump were both executive producers on the reality show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon declined to comment on if or how much the president is being paid as per the streaming agreement for The Apprentice.

Halle Berry donates ‘entire closet’ to LA wildfire victims
Presley Ann/Getty Images, FILE

Halle Berry is supporting those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Berry announced on Instagram on Jan. 9 that she was donating her entire wardrobe to those in need.

The Oscar winner is collaborating with fellow actress Sharon Stone and +COOP, a home goods store in Beverly Hills, to promote donation efforts, collecting gently used clothing for men, women and children displaced by the fires.

+COOP was founded by real estate agent Jenna Cooper and turned its shop into a temporary fire relief donation collection center amid the deadly wildfires.

“I’m packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP! If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same,” Berry wrote in the caption. “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!”

She added, “Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you Lady.”

The post included a video clip originally shared on Stone’s Instagram account, in which Stone is heard promoting the donation effort.

“We’re at the COOP at 7282 Beverly Blvd., collecting gently used clothing for kids, men, women, children, people that have been displaced and affected by the fire,” she says. “We have beautiful cashmere sweaters, jeans, new socks, shoes, clothes, blankets … you can come and shop, you can also come and donate.”

The LA wildfires have caused significant destruction, resulting in thousands of residents being displaced.

At least 24 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for. Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which remain only partially contained, and have been fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds.

Laverne Cox and George Wallace star in ‘Clean Slate,’ but do they believe in one?
Amazon MGM Studios

George Wallace costars in a show called Clean Slate, but he also actually believes in one. Speaking to ABC Audio, he explains, “You can start over every day. You will have some situation[s] come up in your life that you say, ‘Okay…you know what? I think I was wrong.’ And then you can start and begin a new life, a new beginning.”

Laverne Cox also believes it’s possible, but she says the opposite can sometimes be true, noting social media can prevent one from starting over on a clean slate.

“In this internet age where people…read a headline and think they are the most educated people in the world. Everybody’s not willing to admit that they’re wrong,” she says, before breaking down the requirements for starting anew.

“The beginning part of the process is a vulnerability that is required. Brené Brown defines vulnerability as risk, uncertainty and emotional exposure…To be vulnerable is beautiful. It scares us but is necessary for us to have a clean slate to be able to truly start again. And it actually requires accountability,” she explains. “It requires us as adults to be accountable for our lives.” 

That vulnerability is also captured on their show, George and Laverne add.

Clean Slate captures the story of their characters, who play father-child duo Harry and Desiree. Desiree returns home a trans woman after 23 years of living in New York, triggering some soul searching as she works to repair her relationship with Harry.

All episodes of Clean Slate are streaming on Prime Video.

Colman Domingo says he’s ‘a little more measured’ following second Oscar nomination
Disney/Randy Holmes

Colman Domingo earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the A24 film Sing Sing. It’s his second straight nod in the Best Actor category after getting nominated for his role in Rustin last year.

“I hugged my husband and we continued to have coffee, and then all the calls came in…,” he told Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi of his reaction to the Oscar nod, noting he even went on with his plan to go to the gym. “I really do believe that like people at the gym thought it was surprising to see me there. I was like, ‘No, no, I need to do something to ground me for the day.'”

“I’m a little more measured, instead of being shot out of a cannon,” he said. “I feel like I just want to take it in a different way and make sure I’m absolutely present for every moment to remember what the moon and the stars look like, to remember everyone’s sound, and read every single text… I don’t want to be overwhelmed by it. I want to be in it.”

Domingo portrays the role of Divine G in Sing Sing, a story that brings awareness to the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program in Sing Sing Correctional Facility. His character co-founded the program, which helps people in prison develop critical life skills through the arts.

“I wanted to make sure that everyone was cared for and to make sure with my producer team … we were doing it right and making sure that everyone felt seen and heard, valued, in the work we’d done,” Colman told ABC Audio of his role as producer. 

Sing Sing is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song for “Like a Bird.”

