Several 4th of July celebrations canceled in Los Angeles over fears of ICE raids

Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images, FILE

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Several Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled in Los Angeles over fears of raids by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to local officials and event organizers.

In early June, ICE agents carried out a series of immigration sweeps across Southern California, sparking protests in Los Angeles that spread nationwide as the raids impacted other parts of the country.

The threat of continued ICE raids has continued, prompting some officials and organizers to express concern over the welfare of revelers congregating in large celebratory gatherings.

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation said it postponed the East Los Angeles Rockin’ 4th of July celebration — as well as the Summer Movies and Concert in the Parks series that takes place at Schabarum Park — due to potential ICE raids.

“Out of caution, and in response to recent ICE enforcement activity impacting our communities, we are prioritizing safety and well-being of our residents, visitors, and staff,” the parks department wrote in a statement posted to Instagram.

Organizers for the Gloria Molina Grand Park Summer Block Party in Los Angeles County wrote on an Instagram post that the event is being postponed out of “an abundance of caution.”

“We know this is disappointing news,” organizers said. “We were so looking forward to celebrating with all of you at #TheParkforEveryone. Please know that your safety is our absolute first priority.”

The party was scheduled to take place Friday afternoon through the nighttime fireworks show.

Postponements and cancellations also occurred in the Bell Gardens and Cudahy, which are predominately Hispanic communities, ABC Los Angeles station KABC reported.

In addition, the El Sereno Bicentennial Committee canceled its 66th Annual Independence Day Parade after several entries were withdrawn leading up to the holiday, organizers announced on June 20. The is typically filled with local groups, schools, organizations and performers as well as classic cars and motorcycle stunt shows on Route 66.

“The people who participate in the parade are some of the most patriotic people you would meet,” parade organizers said in a statement. “Our community has always been a melting pot of many cultures and beliefs. It is what has given our town its strength and resiliency.”

Independence Day celebrations at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, however, are expected to continue — but this year with a drone show, rather than fireworks.

But events in public spaces feel “dangerous” for many residents, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Ysabel Jurado, who oversees District 14, told KABC.

“This is not the time to host large public gatherings because people are afraid,” Jurado said. “For Fourth of July and Independence, it rings hollow for a lot of our constituents here.”

Elsewhere throughout the country, security protocols were ramping up ahead of the holiday. The New York City Police Department is expected to deploy hundreds of officers and impose closures on roads, bridges and train routes due to a heightened threat environment, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced Wednesday.

Lone wolf actors are anticipated to be the biggest threat to 4th of July festivities in major cities like New York and San Francisco, multiple federal law enforcement agencies warned.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

10-year-old pinned under car in hit-and-run; 12-year-old, teacher also struck in alleged intentional act: Police
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — A man is accused of intentionally plowing into a 10-year-old, a 12-year-old and a teacher in a hit-and-run outside a school at a church on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, officials said.

Justin Collin Adams, who was taken into custody on Thursday following an hourslong manhunt, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and battery, according to online records. He was held without bond at a Friday court appearance.

Adams is accused of intentionally targeting children Thursday afternoon at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, authorities said.

Adams allegedly first drove onto the playground and struck a 12-year-old, who suffered minor injuries, an officer said in court Friday.

He then allegedly sped toward where kids were seeking protection and hit a teacher who “flew over the hood and onto the roof and onto the ground,” the officer said.

Adams allegedly then drove onto the sidewalk and struck a 10-year-old, pinning him under the car, the officer said.

A federal criminal investigator — who is a member of the church and spoke on behalf of the families at Friday’s court appearance — said about 40 students witnessed the attack.

The teacher remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the church member said.

One child was treated at the scene and released, police said, and the second child was admitted to a hospital and later discharged, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The 10-year-old had 4.6 inches of ground clearance under the car, the church member said, calling his survival a “miracle.”

The 10-year-old’s mom gave an emotional statement in court Friday, saying, “I hope that no other mother had to get this phone call that I had to endure yesterday.”

“By the grace of God, they were saved,” she said, adding, “I am here to hopefully get justice for all of the children.”

Adams, 36, allegedly ditched his sedan after the crash and fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.

Authorities launched a massive manhunt, which included grid searches of houses, drones scanning the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan’s Island, police said.

A sergeant in a Charleston County aviation unit helicopter ended up spotting the suspect, who was found in a boat at a dock across the street from the church, officials said.

Adams’ attorney said in court that two weeks ago Adams voluntarily checked himself in to a hospital psychiatric unit. He was diagnosed with depression and prescribed Lexapro, which is used to treat anxiety and depression, his lawyer said.

He is due back in court on June 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man charged for arson attacks at Tesla dealership, New Mexico GOP office
(NEW MEXICO) — A New Mexico man has been arrested and federally charged in connection with two separate arson attacks on a Tesla dealership and the Republican Party’s state headquarters in Albuquerque, according to newly unsealed court documents.

Jamison Wagner is alleged to have set fires at a Tesla showroom in Bernalillo on Feb. 9 and vandalized several vehicles in the parking lot with phrases including, “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” according to a federal complaint.

Wagner also allegedly spray-painted the showroom itself, according to pictures from his criminal affidavit. The complaint includes images from surveillance video prosecutors said show the arson suspect wearing all-black clothing, a black mask and hoodie.

Wagner is also alleged to have separately set a fire in the early morning hours of March 30 at the New Mexico state GOP party’s headquarters in Albuquerque.

When firefighters responded to the scene, they discovered graffiti with the phrase “ICE=KKK” on the south wall of the building, written in a way investigators say “appeared to be substantially similar” to the spray-painting at the Tesla dealership.

Wagner has been charged with arson of a building and/or vehicle used in interstate commerce,

He has not yet entered a plea to the charges, according to court records. A detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

ABC News has reached out to his court-appointed federal public defender for comment.

Investigators were able to track down Wagner’s identity and draw further connections between the two arsons by examining explosive material and other evidence from the scenes, according to the affidavit. They also extensively examined traffic camera photos and other surveillance to identify the car driven by the suspect in both arson attacks, according to the affidavit.

In a search of Wagner’s residence on Friday, Investigators seized “significant evidence” of his alleged involvement in both fires, including other fully assembled incendiary devices, black and red spray paint, and clothing that allegedly linked him to the crime scenes, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found a stencil with “ICE=KKK” that appeared to match the spray-painting format from the Republican Party arson attack, according to the affidavit.

Wagner was arrested on Saturday, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Evidence recovered at the scene strongly suggests that this weekend, our brave agents prevented further planned arson attacks,” he said in a statement on X. “Amazing work from our teams, ATF colleagues, and regional law enforcement partners executing the mission.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi previewed Wagner’s arrest during a Cabinet meeting at the White House last week, telling President Donald Trump that there was going to be “another huge arrest on a Tesla dealership.” She said prosecutors would not be engaging in plea negotiations and intend to seek the maximum sentence possible for any individual alleged to have carried out attacks on Tesla dealerships.

“We will be prosecuting to the fullest extent of the law,” Bondi said Monday in a statement on X announcing the arrest.

Bondi said the government plans to seek “up to 40 years” in prison for Jamison — though a judge will ultimately make the final determination if he is found guilty of the charges.

Wagner is the fifth person to face federal charges in connection with the recent spate of vandalism incidents involving Tesla, according to Bondi.

Four people were previously arrested and face multiple federal charges in connection with Tesla incidents.

The suspects were charged last month in separate cases for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to set fire to Tesla cars and charging stations in Las Vegas; Salem, Oregon; Loveland, Colorado; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Bondi called the spate of attacks “nothing short of domestic terrorism.”

Recent attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships, vehicles and charging stations have been reported in cities across the United States since Tesla CEO Elon Musk began his role with the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Last month, Musk said the company has increased security nationwide amid the vandalism reports.

Patel said the evidence in the New Mexico case “stemmed from our ongoing investigation of the March arson attack on the New Mexico Republican Party HQ.”

No one was injured in the incident, which the Republican Party of New Mexico called a “deliberate act of arson.”

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms and our right to political expression,” party officials said in a statement at the time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Appeals court rejects Trump’s bid to challenge million E. Jean Carroll judgment
ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to rehear President Trump’s challenge to a $5 million civil judgment after a jury found him liable in 2023 for the battery and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

A jury in Manhattan federal court found in 2023 that Trump attacked Carroll in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s and later defamed her when he denied her claim.

Trump had sought a hearing before the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit after a three-judge panel declined to overturn the judgment.

A divided court left intact the decision upholding the jury’s damage award.

The appellate court denial of an en banc hearing came without explanation, as is common.

In a concurring opinion, three judges said they found “no manifest error by the district court” that would warrant additional review.

In dissent, Judge Steven Menashi, a Trump appointee, said the district court should have allowed the defense to present evidence that Trump believed Carroll’s lawsuit “had been concocted by his political opposition — and therefore that he was not speaking with actual malice.”

In a statement responding to Friday’s decision, Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, said, “E. Jean Carroll is very pleased with today’s decision. Although President Trump continues to try every possible maneuver to challenge the findings of two separate juries, those efforts have failed. He remains liable for sexual assault and defamation.”

Trump is also appealing a separate defamation award of $83 million to Carroll.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.