Several hospitals, medical centers close clinics as California wildfires spread

Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

(CALIFORNIA) — Several hospitals and health care facilities have closed their clinics and offices in the southern California area as the devastating wildfires continue to spread.

As of Thursday, at least five people have died, and thousands of structures have been damaged or destroyed. Firefighters are continuing to battle at least six fires.

Kaiser Permanente, one of the largest health care systems in California, announced it has closed seven of its medical offices and clinics so far due to the fires and high winds.

“Currently, most Kaiser Permanente facilities in Southern California are open and operating normally. We will remain vigilant and ready to respond fluidly as conditions change,” the health care system said in a statement to ABC News.

UCLA Medical Center confirmed in an update on its website that at least 15 of its clinics were closed in neighborhoods including Alhambra, Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Pasadena, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks.

Additionally, the center said it closed all its clinics in Calabasas.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center also shared an update on its website that some outpatient offices and surgery centers in evacuation areas were closed, including in Brentwood/West Los Angeles, Pasadena and Santa Monica.

“Due to the critical situation — including fires close to our medical center campus that are affecting many staff members — we are postponing non-urgent/emergent procedures on Thursday and Friday,” the update read. “In doing so, we are looking out for our patients in greatest need as we confront extraordinary and fast-moving conditions.”

Providence health care system, which serves five western states including California, also announced some of its outpatient services, such as doctors’ offices, were closed but that its hospitals remain open.

Additionally, Adventist Health, which serves the West Coast and Hawaii, said its Urgent Care, Orthopedics and Pediatrics location in Montrose is temporarily closed until further notice.

However, its Glendale hospital remains open and operations. Patients are not being evacuated and there are no widespread surgery cancellations.

The hospital added that some patients with elective procedures may have their surgeries canceled and all non-essential visitation is being postponed for the time being.

“My heart goes out to those impacted by the wildfires across L.A. County,” Kerry Heinrich, president and CEO of Adventist Health, said in a statement. “I’m thankful that, at this time, our local hospitals remain open and fully operational, ready to provide care and support to those in need.”

AltaMed Health Services, a community health network that serves southern California, wrote on X that one of its medical centers in Pasadena had been destroyed by the Eaton Fire, but no one was injured. The network has temporarily closed eight clinics due to the fires.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are reporting that they are treating victims injured by the dangerous fires.

UCLA Health hospitals confirmed to ABC News that as of 11:00 a.m. PT Wednesday, medical staff have treated and released 21 patients with fire-related injuries. What kind of fire-injuries the patients have remain unclear.

One patient remains hospitalized in critical condition, UCLA Health said.

Los Angeles County Department of Health Services also reported its medical system is treating patients suffering from smoke injuries, but did not confirm how many patients.

“Our dedicated health care providers across our medical system including Los Angeles General Medical Center, Olive-View Medical Center, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center are prepared to provide the critical and life-saving care to those impacted by the fires,” the department said in a statement.

“At this moment, we can confirm our medical system has provided care to patients suffering from smoke inhalation and respiratory issues caused by the fires,” the statement continued.

Senior centers are also being affected by the wildfires. At The Terraces At Park Marino, an assisted living facility in Altadena, staff evacuated elderly residents — some of whom were in wheelchairs or hospital beds — on Wednesday. Within hours, the building was engulfed in flames.

FBI announces ,000 reward to help find missing 14-year-old girl
Maine State Police

(NEW SWEDEN, Maine) — Authorities are pleading with the public to help them find a Maine teenager who has been missing for months.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $15,000 for information leading to Stefanie Damron’s safe return, or the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in her disappearance, FBI Boston’s Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kimberly Milka said at a news conference Monday.

“Any detail, no matter how small, could be helpful,” she said.

Stefanie was last seen walking out of her house and into the woods behind her home on Sept. 23, 2024, according to Maine State Police. She was reported missing the next day.

Stefanie was 13 at the time she disappeared; she’s now 14.

Her family is desperately looking for answers, Milka said. They live in New Sweden in northern Maine, about 20 miles from the Canadian border.

Stefanie had a history of running away, police noted.

“This behavior has not been uncommon for Stefanie, which is why I think the family waited a little bit of time” before calling police, Maine State Police Maj. Scott Gosselin said at the news conference.

But “since she hasn’t turned up, we slowly ratcheted up all the investigative resources,” he said.

Police have spent hundreds of hours investigating, including a neighborhood canvas and video search, but there have been no credible sightings, Gosselin said.

Stefanie, who was homeschooled, didn’t take any electronic devices with her and she has no apparent history of mental health concerns, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Maine State Police at 1-800-824-2261 or 207-532-5400, or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

2 kindergarteners in ‘extremely critical condition’ after Christian school shooting
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Two kindergarteners were seriously wounded in a shooting at a small Christian grammar school in Northern California on Wednesday, authorities said.

After entering the school and opening fire on the students, the suspected gunman died from what is believed by officials to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two boys, ages 5 and 6, were promptly taken to a hospital and were in “extremely critical condition” as of Wednesday evening, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

Authorities in Butte County responded to 911 calls for reports of an active shooter at the Feather River Adventist School just outside of Oroville, California, shortly after 1 p.m. local time, Honea told reporters. A trooper with the California Highway Patrol was the first to arrive on the scene and found the two wounded students and the suspect’s body with a handgun nearby.

The sheriff said the suspected shooter had met with a school administrator earlier in the day to discuss enrolling a student at the school, which teaches kindergarten to 8th grade and has a total of 35 students, according to Honea.

It’s unclear if the meeting was legitimate or a ruse for the suspected gunman to get inside, the sheriff said.

The meeting was described as “cordial” and did not set off any alarm bells with the school administrator, the sheriff said.

A few minutes after that meeting, the shots rang out, he explained.

The sheriff told reporters that authorities have identified the shooter and said that he may have targeted the school because of its affiliation with the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we sent an alert out to law enforcement agencies throughout the state of California, advising them of this shooting and advising them that the subject may have targeted this school because of its affiliation with that particular religious organization,” Honea said.

“Our request of those law enforcement agencies was to be vigilant and make sure that those schools are safe and the students are still safe,” he added.

The sheriff said authorities are not ready to publicly release the suspect’s identity.

The suspect was dropped off at the school by an Uber driver who had been located in the aftermath of the shooting and undergone interviews with police.

Otherwise, authorities are still looking to piece together a timeline of his whereabouts leading up to the shooting.

“We’re working to essentially reconstruct this individual’s activities over the course of today as well as into the past to determine why … he did the things that he did,” Honea said.

The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation into the shooting. The FBI is helping to process the crime scene and also to dig into the suspect’s background.

Butte County is located about 65 miles north of Sacramento.

Man severely injured protecting wife from early morning polar bear ambush
Man severely injured protecting wife from early morning polar bear ambush
skaman306/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man has sustained serious injuries after leaping to the rescue of his wife who was ambushed by a polar bear in an early morning attack, police said.

Members of the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service working out of the Fort Severn First Nation detachment in Ontario, Canada, were dispatched to a residential address in the early morning hours of Tuesday to reports of gunfire, according to a statement from the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service.

When authorities arrived, they discovered during their investigation that an adult male and adult female “had exited their home before 5 a.m. to find their dogs. While in the driveway of their home, a polar bear lunged at the woman,” police said.

“The woman slipped to ground as her husband leapt onto the animal to prevent its attack. The bear then attacked the male, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm and legs,” Nishnawbe Aski Police Service continued.

During the attack, a neighbor reportedly arrived with a firearm and was able to shoot the bear several times before it retreated to a nearby wooded area and subsequently died from its injuries.

When police arrived on scene, they located the deceased polar bear and learned “an adult male had been transported to the community nursing station to have his injuries assessed and treated,” police said.

Officials continued to patrol the area to ensure no other bears were roaming the community following the attack.

The unnamed man is now recovering from serious injuries to his arm and legs, but is expected to survive.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.