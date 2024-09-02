Several people shot outside Ohio high school reunion, investigators say
(CLEVELAND) — Multiple people were shot outside the Shaw High School in East Cleveland, Ohio, early on Monday, investigators said.
The number of people who were injured and their conditions were not yet known, East Cleveland Police told ABC News’ Cleveland affiliate WEWS. The injured were transported to University Hospital, police said.
The shooting occurred at around 2 a.m. on Monday during a reunion event at the high school, investigators said.
The shooting prompted a response from multiple jurisdictions, including local police and emergency services.
East Cleveland City Council President Twon Billings told WEWS that the Shaw High School reunion is a weekend-long event that brings together graduations and community members of all ages.
Billings told WEWS he was devastated by the shooting, and suggested that a local police shortage affected the events that transpired Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — On the heels of the Perseid meteor shower earlier this month, August is offering another great astronomical sight — the rare combination of a supermoon and blue moon.
Beginning on Aug. 19, the super blue moon will reach peak fullness at 2:26 p.m. ET. Since that’s daylight hours in the U.S., Americans will have to wait for the evening to see the moon slightly past its peak, while still being noticeably larger and brighter than a typical moon view.
The super blue moon will appear full for three days, according to NASA.
A supermoon coinciding with a blue moon is exceptionally rare, the space agency reports, with the next pairing happening in January and March 2037.
What is a supermoon?
Supermoons are the biggest and brightest lunar views of the year, they occur when the moon’s orbit is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth, according to NASA.
During the moon’s closest approach to Earth, it can appear approximately 14% larger and shine 30% brighter than when at its farthest point in the orbit, approximately 226,000 miles away.
The term “supermoon” was originally coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979.
Supermoons appear three to four times annually and always appear consecutively, according to NASA, which notes starting this month, the next three full moons will be supermoons.
The next supermoons will occur on Sept. 17, Oct. 17 and Nov. 15.
What is a blue moon?
Despite its name, blue moons have little to do with color and everything to do with timeliness. There are two types of blue moons – seasonal and monthly – and the blue moon on Aug. 19 will be seasonal.
A seasonal blue moon is the third full moon in an astrological season with four full moons, while a monthly blue moon refers to the second of two full moons in the same month.
The next seasonal blue moon is expected in May 2027, according to NASA.
While the super blue moon Aug. 19 won’t be blue, on rare occasions the moon has appeared blue. NASA reports that this occurs when tiny particles in the air, typically of smoke or dust, scatter away red wavelengths of light and cause the moon to appear blue.
How rare is a super blue moon?
While supermoons and seasonal blue moons are more common in the night sky individually, the combination of the two is quite irregular, according to NASA.
The time between super blue moons can be as long as 20 years but 10 years is the average. However, 2023 also saw a super blue moon in August.
Following Aug. 19, the next super blue moons will occur in a pair, in January and March 2037.
(WASHINGTON) — A junior sailor has been punished after he tried to access President Joe Biden’s restricted medical records while searching through a government database in February, the U.S. Navy revealed Tuesday.
The incident took place on Feb. 23, and the unidentified sailor searched “Joseph Biden” three times, a U.S. official told ABC News.
“On February 26, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Fort Belvoir was notified of an unauthorized access to medical records by an active-duty service member,” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “A Sailor assigned to NMRTC Fort Belvoir searched the name ‘Joseph Biden’ in MHS Genesis, the Military Health System’s electronic health record, out of curiosity. A co-worker reported the Sailor’s breach of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).”
It’s unknown what records the sailor may have pulled up but it was not Biden’s record, according to the Navy.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service immediately began an investigation after they were alerted about the search and the probe concluded on April 24, according to the Navy.
The sailor was administratively punished and continues to serve in the Navy, the U.S. official said.
“The president was informed within hours of White House staff being notified by the Department of Defense,” a White House official told ABC News about the incident.
Biden underwent his physical on Feb. 28, two days after this investigation began. The White House official said the physical was “previously planned and was not impacted by this incident.”
ABC News’ Justin Gomez contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — The record heat that baked the West Coast for much of last week is arriving on the East Coast early this week and health departments are already preparing for heat-related emergencies.
More than 100 million people in 33 states were under heat alerts Monday morning.
In Philadelphia, where the heat index — what the temperature feels like with humidity — is forecast to reach 104 degrees on Monday, the city health department has issued a heat health emergency.
“We’ll have over 150 cooling centers open for our residents who need them,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement. “Please call 311 to find a cooling center near you. Check on your older neighbors. Make sure they’re safe. If we care for one another, we’ll get through this heat wave together.”
In addition to Philadelphia, major cities such as Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are under an excessive heat warning — the highest such alert for heat — on Monday.
New York City and Boston are under a heat advisory through Tuesday.
Record daily highs are possible in several cities Monday, including Raleigh, North Carolina (projected 101, record 99); Washington, D.C. (projected 100, record 100); Baltimore (projected 101, record 102); Reading, Pennsylvania (projected 100, record 100); Worcester, Massachusetts (projected 91, record 92); and Manchester, New Hampshire (projected 96, record 96).
The record heat will concentrate on the East Coast on Tuesday and could last into Wednesday.
Finally, a cold front will bring an end to the record heat in the East by Wednesday night into Thursday.