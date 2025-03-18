Several planets found orbiting star less than 6 light-years away

Michael Orso/Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Astronomers have confirmed the existence of four planets orbiting a star less than 6 light-years away with help from some of the world’s most powerful telescopes.

Research published in October 2024 revealed that one planet was rotating around Barnard’s Star, the second-closest single star system to Earth. But a combination of telescopes all over the world confirmed the presence of four small exoplanets, according to a study published last week in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The Gemini Telescope in Hawaii and the Very Large Telescope in Chile were used to detect the additional rocky planets, the astronomers said.

“It’s signaling a breakthrough with the precision of these new instruments from previous generations,” said Ritvik Basant, Ph.D student at the University of Chicago and lead author of the paper, in a statement.

The first planet was detected using a 27-foot diameter telescope at the European Space Observatory’s Paranal Observatory in Chile and a spectrograph that could quickly detect changes in the star’s velocity, according to the 2024 paper, published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Barnard’s Star, a low-mass red dwarf, was discovered in 1916. Since then, astronomers have discovered that at least 70% of all stars in the Milky Way are this type of star, which is why researchers want to know about the types of planets that orbit them, according to the University of Chicago.

“It’s a really exciting find — Barnard’s Star is our cosmic neighbor, and yet we know so little about it,” Basant said.

The planets are 20% to 30% the mass of Earth and make a full orbit around the sun in days, according to the paper. They are likely rocky planets, rather than gas.

Since they are so close to Barnard’s Star, they are likely too hot to sustain life. The researchers ruled out the existence of other planets within the habitable zone of Barnard’s Star.

The planets are difficult to detect because their stars shine so brightly next to them, the researchers said.

Scientists from the Gemini Observatory, National Science Foundation NOIRLab, Heidelberg University and the University of Amsterdam calibrated and analyzed data taken during 112 different nights over three years, where they found “solid evidence” to the existence of the additional planets orbiting Barnard’s Star, according to the paper.

“We observed at different times of night on different days,” Basant said. “They’re in Chile; we’re in Hawaii. Our teams didn’t coordinate with each other at all.”

He added, “That gives us a lot of assurance that these aren’t phantoms in the data.”

 

 

Pope’s events canceled this week as he recovers from bronchitis in hospital
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON and ROME) — The Vatican has announced that the Jubilee Audience on Saturday has been cancelled as Pope Francis continues recover in hospital from a respiratory tract infection.

“Due to the Holy Father’s health condition, the Jubilee Audience on Saturday, Feb. 22, is cancelled,” the Vatican said Tuesday morning. “For the celebration of the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Jubilee of Deacons, scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m., in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis has delegated H.E. Msgr. Rino Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, Section for Fundamental Issues of Evangelization in the World.”

Matteo Bruni, the director of the Vatican press room, told reporters on Sunday that the pope had his second consecutive restful night after being admitted to the hospital on Friday.

“Pope Francis had a tranquil night. He slept well, had breakfast and read a few papers, as usual,” Bruni said.

On Saturday, the Vatican said the pope “rested all night” Friday and had no fever on Saturday morning. His treatment has been slightly modified based on further “microbiological findings,” according to the Vatican.

The Vatican added, “To facilitate his recovery, the medical staff prescribed absolute rest.”

The pope was admitted to a hospital on Friday for “necessary tests” and to continue his ongoing bronchitis treatment, the Vatican said.

ANSA, the Italian news agency, reported that “several sources” revealed the pope had arrived on Friday at Gemelli Hospital very fatigued due to difficulty in breathing related to an excess of phlegm and that the treatment he was undergoing at home had not yielded the expected results.

“Pope Francis has been informed of the many messages of closeness and affection he has received and expresses his gratitude, as well as asking for continued prayers,” the Vatican added.

What scientists learned from a well-preserved fossil of this iconic Jurassic-era dinosaur
Daniel Eskridg/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(LONDON) — The discovery of a well-preserved fossil is helping researchers learn more about an iconic Jurassic-period dinosaur.

The plesiosaur, considered a successful marine predatory dinosaur, may have been aided in its underwater hunting endeavors by turtle-like scales that covered its body — which scientists have now discovered due to the presence of soft tissue in a newly unearthed fossil, according to a paper published earlier this month in Current Biology.

Researchers from Lund University in Sweden have been analyzing the soft tissue from a 183 million-year-old plesiosaur for the first time in history after the fossil was found intact near Holzmaden, Germany.

Fossilized soft tissue, such as skin and internal organs, is “exceptionally rare” in dinosaur fossils, Miguel Marx, a Ph.D. student in geology at Lund University and the lead author of the study, said in a video published on the university’s website.

The preserved skeleton of the plesiosaur is articulated with fossilized soft tissue from the tail and one of the flippers, he said.

“I was shocked when I saw skin cells that had been preserved for 183 million years,” Marx said. “It was almost like looking at modern skin.”

The specimen reveals that the plesiosaur had both smooth and scaly skin, which likely helped it swim rapidly and move along rough seabeds, according to the researchers.

“This mosaic of scales and scaly skin has never been reported before in a plesiosaur, and thanks for this amazing find, we now have a much better appreciation of what these animals might have looked like while alive,” Johan Lindgren, an associate professor of geology at Lund University, said in a statement.

Plesiosaurs were considered among the most successful marine hunters of their time. The long-necked dinosaurs grew to nearly 40 feet long and had four paddle-like flippers that allowed them to swim like sea turtles.

The species was first studied 200 years ago, but little was known about the external anatomy of the plesiosaur until the newest fossil was discovered. Plesiosaur fossils can be found all over the world, Marx said.

The combination of both smooth and scaly skin is unusual, and it had different functions, the researchers said. The plesiosaur’s smooth and hydrodynamic skin allowed it to swim efficiently to catch fish and other squid-like animals, but its scaly flippers likely helped them move across rough sea floors by providing protection and traction.

Without the presence of the soft tissue, Marx would have assumed the plesiosaur would be scaleless, like other marine dinosaurs of the time, he said.

“We used a broad range of techniques to identify smooth skin in the tail region as well as scales along the rear edge of the flippers,” Marx said. “This provided us with unparalleled insights into the appearance and biology of these long-extinct reptiles.”

The findings will also help researchers enhance the understanding of macroevolution and how species adapted to specific environments over time, according to the paper.

“The discovery of scales was surprising and changes our perceptions of how these animals would have adapted to their pelagic environment,” Marx said.

North Korea fired hypersonic missile in message to ‘rivals,’ Kim Jong Un says
Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(LONDON) — North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday claimed a successful test a new type of intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile, with leader Kim Jong Un touting the weapon as a major military achievement.

KCNA said the successful test took place on Jan. 6. The launch marked Pyongyang’s first missile test of 2025 and came with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the region for what is expected to be his last foreign trip as America’s top diplomat.

Kim personally oversaw the test, KCNA said.

Kim said the missile’s hypersonic glide vehicle travelled more than 930 miles at 12 times the speed of sound. It reached two different peaks of 62 miles and 26.4 miles before hitting a simulated target at sea, the North Korean leader said.

The development of the weapon is “mainly aimed to steadily put the country’s nuclear war deterrent on an advanced basis by making the means of changing the war situation, the weapon system to which no one can respond, the linchpin of strategic deterrence,” Kim said, as quoted by KCNA.

“This is clearly a plan and effort for self-defence, not an offensive plan and action,” Kim added.

“The performance of our latest intermediate-range hypersonic missile system cannot be ignored worldwide and the system can deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier,” the leader added.

The launch “clearly showed” Pyongyang’s “rivals” that the country is “fully ready to use even any means to defend our legitimate interests,” Kim continued.

“The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state,” he said.

North Korea has embarked on an intense program of weapons tests in recent years, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, medium-range rockets and hypersonic weapons. The increase in tests came as relations with the U.S. and its regional allies deteriorated and Pyongyang pulled closer to Russia.

North Korea has been testing hypersonic weapons — which fly at more than five times the speed of sound, their speed and trajectory making them difficult to intercept — since 2021.

South Korea cast doubt on its neighbor’s purported test. Lee Sung Joon, the spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Seoul’s military believed Pyongyang was exaggerating its capabilities, the Associated Press reported.

Lee said the missile covered a shorter distance than Kim claimed and that there was no second peak.

The latest test came as Blinken visited South Korea and Japan — two key American regional allies.

Blinken on Monday condemned North Korea’s launch as “yet another violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” and again criticized Pyongyang for its materiel and personnel contributions to Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine.

ABC News’ Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

