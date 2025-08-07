Several senior FBI leaders ousted without explanation, sources say

Several senior FBI leaders ousted without explanation, sources say

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Several top FBI officials were ousted from their jobs this week, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News, including the former acting director of the bureau who previously resisted efforts to compile a list of agents who worked on the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sources tell ABC News that among those informed of their terminations are former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the Washington, D.C. Field office Steven Jensen, and agents Walter Giardina and Christopher Meyer.

It does not appear that any were informed of the rationale behind their terminations, the sources said.

The firings have alarmed many rank-and-file agents due to concerns over whether the moves were politically motivated, said the sources. Giardina and Meyer, for instance, previously worked on investigations involving President Donald Trump.

Driscoll, who had served for nearly 20 years in the bureau, including a variety of leadership positions, was elevated briefly to the role of acting director in the opening days of Trump’s presidency.

He received praise from some agents and law enforcement groups over his brief standoff with Emil Bove, Trump’s former defense attorney who pushed Trump’s agenda at the Justice Department prior to the confirmation of Attorney General Pam Bondi. Driscoll had resisted an order from Bove to compile a list of all agents who aided the Justice Department’s investigation into Jan. 6, which Bove later described in a memo as an act of “insubordination.”

After the Senate confirmed Kash Patel as FBI director, Driscoll was assigned to lead the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group.

In his parting email sent Thursday to staffers, which was obtained by ABC News, Driscoll said he was informed of his termination Wednesday night and was given no reason for the move.

“I understand that you may have a lot of questions regarding why, for which I currently have no answers,” Driscoll wrote, according to the email. “No cause has been articulated at this time. Please know that it has been the honor of my life to serve alongside each of you.”

Sources said that Jensen’s firing similarly came as a surprise to senior leadership at the U.S. attorney’s D.C. field office, where Jensen was set to appear Thursday at a press conference on the unsealing of a hate crimes indictment charging the suspect in the Capitol Jewish Museum shooting.

Jensen was instead replaced at the press event by the chief of the Washington field office’s criminal division.

Asked by ABC News about the reason behind Jensen’s dismissal, D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro declined to answer.

“I’m not going to talk about politics today. I’m talking about crime, talking about hate crimes,” Pirro said.

Officials with the FBI and Justice Department also declined to comment on the firings.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump seeks to delay appeal of million judgment in E. Jean Carroll case
Trump seeks to delay appeal of $83 million judgment in E. Jean Carroll case
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department and attorneys for President Donald Trump on Friday asked a federal appeals court in New York to delay oral arguments scheduled for next week in Trump’s appeal of his $83 million defamation case.

Trump is appealing a 2024 verdict ordering him to pay former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll $83 million for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her accusation that he sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. Trump has denied all allegations.

On Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Trump’s attempt to have the government substitute for him as a party in the case — and his attorneys now argue that they should be allowed to appeal before oral arguments take place on June 24.

“The United States and President Trump are entitled to immediate review of the panel’s erroneous Westfall Act decision by this Court en banc and, if necessary, by the Supreme Court,” a joint filing from Trump and the Justice Department said Friday.

DOJ lawyers say that since some of Trump’s alleged conduct in the case fell within the scope of his role as president, the Justice Department should be able to defend him in court.

“The Attorney General certified that President Trump was acting within the scope of his federal office or employment at the time of his 2017 statements, made from the White House, out of which Plaintiff-Appellee’s claims arose. As a result, the United States should have been substituted as a defendant in place of President Trump,” they argued in Friday’s filing.

The 2nd Circuit last week upheld a separate, $5 million damage award to Carroll that Trump must pay.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden last had a PSA blood test in 2014, following medical guidelines
Biden last had a PSA blood test in 2014, following medical guidelines
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A representative for former President Joe Biden said he last took a prostate-specific antigen blood test, commonly used to screen for prostate cancer, in 2014.

Although the exact date of the test wasn’t disclosed, Biden was around 72 years old at the time, which falls in line with current medical guidance and recommendations on who should take a test.

Current screening recommendations suggest men age 55 to 69 should discuss the benefits and harms of a PSA test with their doctor and make an individual decision when or if they need it. Men 70 and older should not receive PSA-based screening because of the risk of false positives, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force.

“Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Biden announced Sunday that he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.

The older a person is, the more the risk of false positives and unnecessary biopsies increases. Conversely, some people with cancer might have good PSA scores. PSA screening is highly debated among doctors in terms of when it’s appropriate to use.

Biden’s representatives said the former president had a routine physical last week and doctors discovered a small nodule in his prostate.

Since his diagnosis was revealed two days ago, President Donald Trump questioned the timing of the announcement and claimed that “somebody is not telling the facts.”

“I’m surprised that it wasn’t, you know — the public wasn’t notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine — that’s a long time,” Trump said Monday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Salman Rushdie stabber sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder
Salman Rushdie stabber sentenced to 25 years for attempted murder
Salman Rushdie attends the 75th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A New Jersey man convicted of attempted murder in the 2022 stabbing attack on author Salman Rushdie, while on stage at a speaking event, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, the maximum sentence he faced.

His sentencing hearing was held Friday morning in Chautauqua County Court. A defense motion to set aside the verdict was also heard prior to sentencing, the court said.

He rejected a plea deal ahead of the trial.

In February, a jury found Matar guilty of second-degree attempted murder in connection with the attack at the Chautauqua Institution in southwestern New York.

Rushdie was on stage speaking before an audience at the education center on Aug. 12, 2022, when he was stabbed multiple times in the face and neck in the attack, which blinded him in one eye.

Henry Reese, who was moderating the event, was also wounded in the attack. Matar was also found guilty of assault for injuring Reese.

Matar was tackled by bystanders and pinned to the stage following the attack.

The jury reached a verdict within two hours of deliberating.

During the trial, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt played slow-motion video showing Matar emerging from the audience, sprinting toward Rushdie, and launching a violent attack. Schmidt described the stabbing as a deliberate, targeted act, arguing that striking someone 10 to 15 times in the face and neck made death a foreseeable outcome. A trauma surgeon testified that Rushdie would have died without immediate medical intervention.

“No question,” Rushdie told “Good Morning America” in April 2024 when asked if he thought he was going to die. “I mean, lying there in this lake of blood, which was mine and was expanding, I remember thinking in a completely calm way, Oh yeah, I think I’m dying. And then, fortunately, I was wrong.”

The defense countered that prosecutors failed to prove Matar intended to kill Rushdie and characterized the incident as a chaotic, noisy outburst rather than a calculated murder attempt. Public defender Nathaniel Barone argued Matar was overcharged due to Rushdie’s celebrity, noting he used knives rather than a gun or bomb and that Rushdie’s vital organs were not harmed.

Following the verdict, Schmidt described the prosecution’s case as “lock solid” and described the video evidence as “compelling.”

“I hope that two-and-a-half years later, Mr. Rushdie can get some satisfaction from this, poor Mr. Reese can get some satisfaction from this and everybody else that was there at the institution that risked their lives to jump on stage,” Schmidt told reporters.

Barone, meanwhile, told reporters they were “disappointed” by the verdict.

“What you hope for in any case, regardless, especially in a case like Mr. Matar’s, is that the system works for you,” Barone said.

Both Rushdie and Reese testified during the two-week trial. Matar did not testify and the defense called no witnesses.

The second-degree attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, while the assault charge is seven years. Schmidt said following the verdict that he believed the sentences for the two charges would run concurrently, not consecutively, as they were “entwined in a single occurrence.”

“My analysis tells me that — and I always want to be fair here — that really the facts speak to a concurrent disposition,” he said at the time. “I believe even though the cumulative total is 32 years plus five years parole supervision, I think we’re really looking at 25 plus five. That’s what I’ll advocate for. I think that’s appropriate here.”

Rushdie recounted the attack in his book, “Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder,” which was published last year.

Matar still faces federal terrorism charges in connection with the attack. He was indicted by a grand jury on three counts, including attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing material support to terrorists. The indictment alleges he “knowingly did attempt to provide material support and resources” to Hezbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and “had engaged, and was engaging, in terrorism.”

Matar was also charged with an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries for the attack against Rushdie. The indictment alleges that he “did knowingly attempt to kill, and did knowingly maim, commit an assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assault with a dangerous weapon.”

He has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.