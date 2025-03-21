‘Severance’ renewed for season 3

Courtesy Apple TV+

The mysterious and important work will continue: Severance is hired for another season.

AppleTV+ announced that the mind-splitting workplace thriller will be back for season 3 shortly after the season 2 finale episode was released.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Ben Stiller. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Adam Scott, who stars as Mark S. on the show, added, “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, [creator] Dan [Erickson], the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh, hey, also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

The show follows co-workers at a cult-like company who volunteer for a procedure that separates their work life and home life memories. It also stars Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

Robert Downey Jr. is ‘immersed’ in creating Doctor Doom, Russo Bros. say
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Robert Downey Jr. is deep in preparation mode for his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo tell Entertainment Tonight that the former Iron Man actor, who’ll be playing the villain Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, is in the “very intense process” of developing the character.

“He is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in,” Joe Russo said. “He’s writing backstory, costume ideas … We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it. He just loves really rich three-dimensional characters. He sees a real opportunity here with the character.”

Downey’s surprise casting was announced at Comic-Con last year. He previously played Iron Man in 10 films, before being killed off in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday also marks the Russo brothers’ return to the franchise after helming Endgame. They’ll also direct Doomsday’s follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars. Doomsday is currently set for a May 2026 release.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Good American Family: Ellen Pompeo stars in a new show about a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism.

O’Dessa: Stream the original rock opera starring Sadie Sink.

Paramount+
Happy Face: Watch the two-episode premiere of the show about the true story of the “Happy Face Killer.”

Movie theaters
The Alto Knights: Robert De Niro plays two roles in the new movie about New York’s most powerful crime bosses.

Snow White: The live-action version of the animated Disney classic comes to the big screen.

Magazine Dreams: The long-delayed movie starring Jonathan Majors as an aspiring bodybuilder comes to theaters. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Kieran Culkin’s wife jokes about ’empty baby pacts’ he mentioned in Oscars speech
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin‘s wife Jazz Charton is poking fun at Culkin’s acceptance speech after he won the best supporting actor award at the 2025 Oscars.

On Tuesday, Charton joked about her role in motivating Culkin to his Oscar win after Culkin, in his acceptance speech, reminded his wife about her promise to have a fourth child with him if he won an Oscar.

“Okay okay hear me out – making empty baby pacts may seem foolish but it’s clearly been a great motivator,” Charton wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Would he have come this far if I hadn’t kept promising him more kids if he won awards?….. Probably. But who’s to say?…”

Charton posted the funny caption alongside images of her and her husband at the awards show.

In his speech on Sunday, Culkin, who brought home the best supporting actor award for his moving role in A Real Pain, said about a year ago, his wife told him they could have a third child after he won an award, though Culkin said that he really wanted four children.

“I turned to her and said, ‘Really, I want four.’ And she turned to me — I swear to god this happened … and said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar,” Culkin said onstage at the time, adding, “I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.”

He finished his speech by speaking directly to his wife, who was sitting in the audience, saying, “I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again. And let’s get cracking on those kids. What do you say?”

Culkin and Charton have been married since 2013. The couple currently have two children together.

