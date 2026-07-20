Severe weather possible this week

For Martinsville: There is a chance of severe thunderstorms, excessive rainfall, damaging winds and flash flooding each day through Sunday. Beginning Tuesday, there is a chance of a tornado each day through Sunday. Temperatures should turn more seasonal by the middle of the week after the front passes.
Our forecast: Patchy fog this morning, then partly sunny with a high of 84 and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cloudy to partly cloudy tonight with a low of 68 and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog again on Tuesday morning, then partly sunny with a high of 87 and a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.