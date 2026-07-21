Severe weather possible through Monday

There’s a slight chance of severe thunderstorms, excessive rainfall, damaging winds, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding each day through Monday. After a front passes by midweek, temperatures are expected to become more seasonable.

Our forecast: Partly sunny with a high of 89, wind gusts up to 23 mph, and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. Mostly cloudy with a low of 75, wind gusts up to 21 mph, nd a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high of 82 and an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms.