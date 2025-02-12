Sewer and asbestos remediation remains at old Patrick County hospital

Braden Health officials told the Patrick County Board of Supervisors on Monday that sewer and asbestos is keeping them from putting a date on the reopening of the old hospital, but the project is well on the way and the date will come soon. Braden acquired the property from Foresight Health after the company gave up and its CEO was indicted by a federal grand jury.

