‘Sex and the City’ revival ‘And Just Like That…’ has its series finale

In this July 20, 2021, photo, Kristin Davis, as Charlotte York, Sarah Jessica Parker, as Carrie Bradshaw, and Cynthia Nixon, as Miranda Hobbes, are seen on the set of ‘And Just Like That…’ (James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images, FILE)

Carrie Bradshaw, the character made famous in Sex and the City, took her last spin in a tutu Thursday night with the series finale of And Just Like That… .

The series, which premiered in 2021 as a revival of Sex and the City, the beloved show about four women in New York City, ended its third and final season on HBO Max with a nod to the independence of its main star, Carrie, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

In the final scene, Carrie is seen sitting at her famous laptop, typing out the words, “The woman realized she wasn’t alone. She was on her own,” before dancing down the hallway in a red dress with a tutu skirt.

In an interview published Friday in The New York Times, Parker said she was “absolutely” happy that her character ended up on her own.

Parker added that she “did not think” her character would end up with her on-again, off-again love interest Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett.

She also spoke about her decision, made alongside showrunner, writer and director Michael Patrick King, to end the series.

“Because that’s where the story ended,” Parker said. “We felt this was the honorable thing to do. It’s very easy to stay. It’s where we’re all happy. But you have to be principled when you make these very difficult, agonizing decisions because there’s a lot of people who are affected.”

King announced the end of the series in a statement shared on social media on Aug. 1, writing at the time that he came to the conclusion while writing the final episode of season 3.

“SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the word ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season,” King wrote, referring to Parker. “It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years.”

‘Bachelorette’ alum Hannah Brown marries Adam Woolard in France
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hannah Brown is officially off the market.

Brown, a former star of ABC’s The Bachelorette, announced she married Adam Woolard over the weekend.

In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, Brown shared a stunning wedding photo with Woolard, introducing themselves as “Mr. and Mrs. Woolard.”

The nuptials, which took place on Saturday at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France, were attended by 101 guests, according to People.

“We wanted something really timeless and classic, and really just the celebration of our love with our friends and family,” Brown told the outlet.

For the special day, Brown wore a corseted ball gown with intricate leaf embroidery, paired with Jimmy Choo Staz Mesh Bow Pointed Pumps, while Woolard looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo.

Brown met Woolard on a dating app, and they announced their engagement in August 2023, sharing a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram, including one where they touched foreheads as Brown showed off her engagement ring.

In addition to appearing on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 15 of The Bachelorette, Brown also competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, winning the competition with her pro partner Alan Bersten.

Government hopes ﻿’Marriage﻿ ﻿Story’﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock
Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson attend the ‘Marriage Story’ photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019, in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators. 

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.

The audio is deployed by a drone as part of a program to keep wolves from attacking and eating livestock. 

“I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad,” says a USDA district supervisor in Oregon whose name is actually Paul Wolf.

Other examples of audio used by the drones include songs by AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch.

Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in ﻿Marriage Story﻿, but didn’t win. Perhaps they’ll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.

‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
Pixar

Pixar’s latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

“We’re both super energetic kids, and I’m always down for an adventure just like Elio,” Kibreab said. “What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is.”

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren’t alone.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you’ll get through it just like Elio does,” Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

“I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier,” Kibreab said. “Just like, ‘Hey James, Hi Bob,’ you know.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

