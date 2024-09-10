‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton reportedly circling fourth Tom Holland ‘Spider-Man’ movie

(L-R) – Cretton, Simu Liu on ‘Shang-Chi’ set/Marvel Studios

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe entry Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and is developing the Disney+ Marvel Studios series Wonder Man, might just swing into the director’s chair on Tom Holland‘s fourth Spider-Man movie.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says Cretton is in talks to become the fourth director to tackle the web-slinging hero. He would follow Sam Raimi, who directed Tobey Maguire as Spidey in three films; Marc Webb, who helmed two with Andrew Garfield; and Jon Watts, who directed Holland in three Spider-Man blockbusters.

Officially, Marvel Studios is characteristically mum, but according to THR, getting Holland in the mask again is a priority for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, which share the rights to the hero — and if Cretton locks in, cameras could roll early next year.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease their sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ at D23
Walt Disney Enterprises/Andrew Eccles

The title of the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel has been announced.

At D23 in Anaheim, California, on Friday, Disney revealed that it will be called Freakier Friday.

In an interview with Good Morning America at D23, the film’s two main stars, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, said “everything” about the sequel is “freakier.”

“The switches, the music, comedy,” Lohan said.

“The emotion,” Curtis added. “You now have a grandparent and a grandchild. We can’t tell you much, but Lindsay has her own 15-year-old in the movie, which makes me, then, the grandma. So there’s just more emotion.”

Freakier Friday is a love letter to mommies,” Curtis said. “It’s a love letter to mommies and daughters and families. This is a love letter to them to just being mothers and the beauty of it all.”

The stars added that Anna’s (Lohan) band, Pink Slip, is returning, as well as their co-stars from the first film.

“It’s the original group, just freakier,” Curtis said.

In June, it was announced that Freaky Friday was getting a sequel and that filming had officially begun. A photo of Curtis and Lohan on set was also shared with the announcement.

Also returning to the sequel are Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Manny Jacinto will also star in the film.

Freakier Friday arrives in theaters in 2025.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

 

Sydney Sweeney is “very excited” to “jump back into” ‘Euphoria’
HBO/Eddy Chen

Fans of the Emmy-winning HBO drama Euphoria are excited to know the show gets back into production in January — and so is co-star Sydney Sweeney.

“I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” she tells People. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”

The Anyone But You star and producer says she doesn’t know what to expect from season 3, but hopes her character takes a dark turn. “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she expresses.

As reported, the rest of the show’s cast, including Zendaya, Colman Domingo, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie and Maude Apatow, are returning for the new season.

