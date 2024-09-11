Shares in Trump’s Truth Social fall to record low following presidential debate
(NEW YORK) — Shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company fell to a record low Wednesday on the heels of Tuesday’s presidential debate, which a CNN poll indicated was won by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, closed down 10.5% Wednesday to end the day at a record low.
Shared dipped as much as 17% Wednesday before slightly improving at the close of trading.
For some investors, Trump Media serves as a bellwether for the former president’s odds in the upcoming presidential election. When Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts in New York in May, the company’s stock price tumbled — but the stock surged in the days following the July presidential debate and the assassination attempt on the former president.
Analysts have said that the company’s stock performance is removed from the financial outlook of the company, which reported losing more than $16 million over a three-month period ending in June during which it only brought in $836,000 in revenue.
The stock price has been buoyed by a number of passionate individual investors who bought shares in the company to support Trump or because they believe in the company’s mission.
Next week, Trump faces a pivotal choice about his investment in the company. The lockup provision that barred him from selling his shares for the first six months since the company went public expires next week, meaning that Trump could begin selling his shares in the company as early as Sept. 19.
According to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Trump owns approximately 115 million shares of the company, which are worth nearly $2 billion based on Wednesday’s stock price.
On paper, Trump has lost more than $4 billion in his stake over the last six months as the company’s stock price has declined.
A representative for Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.
(NEW YORK) — Less than a week after Elon Musk publicly endorsed the candidacy of former President Donald Trump, he shared an edited video of Vice President Kamala Harris that used artificial intelligence to mimic her voice.
Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, spread the video on his social media platform X, where he boasts 192 million followers. The post appeared to violate X policies that disallow sharing “synthetic, manipulated or out-of-context media.” Later, Musk defended the video as parody, which is permitted on the platform when adequately labeled.
A similar firestorm broke out this week after X suspended an account affiliated with a fundraising drive in support of Harris called “White Dudes for Kamala.”
A message from X indicated that the account had been suspended for “violating our rules against evading suspension,” according to a screenshot posted by an event organizer. X, which plays host to nearly 250 million users, later reinstated the account.
The incidents stoked concern among some experts about the potential for Musk to wield X as a means of influencing public conversation about an election in which he holds a clear preference.
“It’s an unsettling situation,” Paul Barrett, a professor at New York University Law School and deputy director of the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, told ABC News. “It illustrates the power that can reside in the hands of a single individual because of the almost bizarre way our current communications architecture is structured.”
Some experts disagreed, however, saying critics lack evidence of Musk’s undue intervention at X. They also downplayed the role X plays in the wider political conversation, noting that a focus on the platform risks overstating Musk’s influence.
“I actually don’t think his ownership of Twitter or activities on Twitter make the slightest bit of difference,” Siva Vaidyanathan, professor of media studies at the University of Virginia, told ABC News, referring to the platform by its former name.
X did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment. The request also sought comment from Musk.
When Musk acquired Twitter in 2022, he vowed to relax content moderation and turn the platform into a “digital town square.” The company cut more than half of its staff, eased restrictions on some forms of speech and reinstated an account belonging to Trump, among other changes.
Meanwhile, Musk’s follower count soared. When he acquired Twitter, Musk had about 110 million followers. After adding more than 80 million followers, Musk has far surpassed the followings of top users like former President Barack Obama and pop star Justin Bieber.
In some cases, Musk has posted and amplified misinformation on X, including a post in January that falsely claimed a dependence on mail-in ballots would lead to a “rigged election.”
“As the owner of Twitter, he’s the person who’s supposed to police the content but he himself is engaging in the spread of fake information,” Hamed Qahri-Saremi, a professor of computer information systems at Colorado State University who studies social media, told ABC News.
After easing content moderation, the platform has come to rely on Community Notes, a system in which context is appended to false or misleading posts once it receives approval from a sufficient number of users. That system has proven inconsistent, however, allowing some false posts to spread widely without corrections, The New York Times reported last week.
Sam Woolley, a professor at the University of Texas School of Journalism who focuses on political communication and technology, said Musk’s commitment to free speech has fallen short in recent cases, for instance the temporary suspension of the account affiliated with “White Dudes for Harris.”
“Musk’s actions suggest serious contradictions with his stated free speech intentions on the platform,” Woolley told ABC News.
Some experts sharply disagreed with criticism of Musk regarding his oversight of X, saying he hasn’t interfered with the platform in a manner that suggests an intent to reward his political allies or punish his foes.
“Has Elon come out and specifically set a policy or rule for X that in turn would then say he’s abusing that power?” asked Jason Buckweitz, a professor of business at Columbia University who studies the digital economy. “I haven’t seen any evidence.”
“I don’t necessarily think it’s a concern unless there’s some level of negative influence,” Buckweitz added.
Plus, observers should not assume that Musk’s large follower count translates into immense impact, said Vaidyanathan, noting that some of the followers are likely bots and inactive users.
“The very exposure to or posting of something doesn’t mean that anybody saw it or believed it,” Vaidyanathan said. Many of the followers are likely supporters of Musk who would already back his preferred candidate anyway, he added.
For his part, Vaidyanathan said Musk still wields significant political influence as the owner of aerospace company Space X, which has current contracts with the U.S. government.
Joshua Tucker, director of the Center for Social Media and Politics at New York University, said Musk’s dual role as an owner and user of X raises a policy question surrounding the regulation of social media platforms.
Tucker, who declined to say whether X warrants government regulation, pointed to a law calling for the ban or sale of TikTok as an example of the federal government weighing in on social media. On Wednesday, the Senate passed bipartisan legislation that aims to protect children’s safety on social media, signaling further willingness to police the platforms.
“We continue to live in an era where we have to think very carefully as a country about what types of public policies to regulate the behavior of social media companies in terms of public health but also the information ecosystem,” Tucker said.
Speaking about Musk’s dual role on X, Tucker added: “If this is something the public finds objectionable, that’s ultimately a public policy question.”
(NEW YORK) — A cruise vacation through Alaska turned into a travel nightmare for one Oklahoma family who got stranded without their belongings after a mishap with a local excursion caused them to miss their ship’s boarding window.
The Gault family, including six young kids and a 78-year-old grandmother, are now safely back home from Ketchikan. They had disembarked from the Norwegian Encore on Friday, July 12 to see a lumberjack show that they booked through the cruise line.
“When you talk about cruise nightmares this is the definition of it,” Joshua Gault told Good Morning America of the incident.
He said when they tried to get back to the ship, the local tour operator had told them to wait for the next bus. But that bus never arrived. The family said they called the local port agent who rushed them to the ship, only to see it already pulling away from the dock with their belongings, including some of their passports.
“I was in shock, like utterly shocked,” he said, recalling thinking at the time, “Are they really doing this right now?”
The Gaults said they quickly reached out to Norwegian. His wife, Cailyn Gault, told GMA that “the people that I was speaking with were so empathetic, they were apologetic — they’re like, what do you need?”
The family said they had to cover the cost of their own food and hotel and find their own way back to Oklahoma — a journey that included sleeping on airport floors.
“It was completely overwhelming,” Cailyn Gault said.
The family said they estimate the unplanned change cost them more than $21,000 just to get home, which included nearly $9,000 in customs fees for missing a stop in Canada. They said Norwegian is working with them to make it right.
“I think we are on a right path as far as both agreeing that something bad really happened here,” Joshua Gault said.
A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line told ABC News in an emailed statement that the company “will be reimbursing the family for all of the out-of-pocket expenses they incurred over these two days, as a result of missing the ship in Ketchikan, including meals, accommodations, etc. Reimbursements will be processed once receipts for these expenses are provided to us.”
NCL said it has “initiated the process to refund the family for the fee imposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, as a result of the guests not visiting a foreign port prior to returning to the U.S., as required when an itinerary originates from the U.S. in accordance with the Passenger Vessel Services Act.”
Additionally, the cruise line representative told ABC News that “these guests will be receiving a pro-rated refund for the two cruise days they missed.”
“As a gesture of goodwill, the company will also be providing each of the nine guests with a Future Cruse Credit in the form of a 20% discount of their cruise fare that can be used towards their next voyage,” the spokesperson said.
Experts say if you leave your cruise ship for an excursion, always bring a government-issued photo ID and the name and number of the port agent, who is the best person to help travelers who may run into trouble.
“The port agent is the cruise line’s representative in that port,” Stewart Chiron, founder of The Cruise Guy, said. “In this case, contacting the port agent was the best move because they would be able to contact the ship.”
(NEW YORK) — Stock prices worldwide seesawed dramatically this week, forcing investors to keep up with sudden turns in the market and weather fears of an economic slowdown.
The S&P 500 on Monday suffered its worst decline in a single trading day since 2022. In early trading on Tuesday, the index recovered more than half of those losses.
Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index on Monday dropped more than 12%, its worst trading session since 1987. On Tuesday, the index soared 10%.
Market analysts who spoke to ABC News urged investors to be patient despite pressure to either join a selloff or buy a downturn. The market typically experiences temporary periods of decline, they added, noting the strong performance for stocks this year prior to the recent losses.
Broad losses may offer investors an opportunity to buy low on a high-quality stock that they’d been eyeing anyway, some analysts said, but they advised seeking out stocks viewed as long-term investments.
“I wouldn’t be panicking in this environment,” Ed Yardeni, the president of market advisory firm Yardeni Research and former chief investment strategist at Deutsche Bank’s U.S. equities division, told ABC News. “It could be a roller-coaster ride.”
Recession fears and the unwinding of a ‘carry trade’ in Japan
The stock market downswing was set off by a disappointing jobs report on Friday. Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.
The lackluster jobs data fueled concern about a potential recession and calls for an interest rate cut.
The heightened worry about an economic cooldown coincided with interest rate hikes imposed by Japan’s central bank. Those rising rates prompted an unwinding of a so-called “carry trade” in which investors borrowed Japanese yen at low interest rates and used it to purchase assets, including U.S. stocks.
When Japan hiked rates, investors sold off some of those assets and sent stock prices falling.
“There are a lot of things that have happened here in the past three business days. There are a lot of headlines flying around,” Bret Kenwell, an investing analyst at eToro, told ABC News. “It’s important for investors to remember the long-term trends in the market. They should have a lot of caution.”
Between 1980 and 2023, the S&P 500 posted a positive return over the calendar year 82% of the time, Wells Fargo Investment Institute told clients in a note on Tuesday. The market experienced a drop-off of at least 10% in nearly half of those years, Wells Fargo said, adding, “The data shows that a market downturn does not necessarily mean markets will perform poorly for the year.”
Market analysts advised caution as investors weigh opportunities to take advantage of the volatility. Still, they added, some traders may find a chance to obtain stocks that were previously too expensive.
Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said the tumult roiling markets offers investors an entryway into major tech stocks at discounted prices.
“It’s a white-knuckle moment that we view more as an opportunity to own big tech and the AI revolution, which is not going away,” Ives told ABC News.
Nvidia, a chipmaker that had helped catapult market gains so far this year, dropped as much as 14% on Monday before recovering some of those losses. The stock climbed nearly 5% in early trading on Tuesday.
Shares of Apple fell as much as 10% on Monday, in part because Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett sold half of his holdings in the company. Apple recovered some of those losses by the close of markets but inched downward in early trading on Tuesday.
“Any global jitters and fears of market turmoil are going to be an overhang for tech stocks,” Ives said. “We stay calm and focused on the tech winners.”
Kenwell said investors should calmly evaluate their asset allocation, risk tolerance and long-term goals.
“When volatility is spiking and markets are selling off, it’s really easy to open your portfolio and panic,” Kenwell said.
“Follow your long-term plan,” he added. “That’s why it’s there.”