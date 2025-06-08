Sheetz to open on Tuesday

On Tuesday, June 10, Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, will officially open its first-ever Martinsville store located at 1020 Virginia Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112. This will be Sheetz’s second location in Henry County.



To celebrate Sheetz’s first-ever location in Martinsville, Sheetz will host a grand opening celebration on June 10. The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free Sheetz for a Year.* The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m. This new location, which opens to the public at 9 a.m., will also welcome customers by offering free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.



Led by a mission to take care of people, Sheetz is deeply committed to the communities it serves. In honor of this grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Feeding Southwest Virginia, an organization that provides food for neighbors across 26 counties and nine cities in the Southwest Virginia region. Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9-11 a.m.



Sheetz will also make a donation of $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Virginia. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for over 30 years, Sheetzalso extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.



Ranking second in the latest Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune, this location will employ approximately 30 individuals. Earlier this year, Sheetz was also named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, marking the 10th straight year Sheetz has been named to this prestigious workplace list. Sheetz was the only convenience chain included on this year’s list.



Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order (MTO®) menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock, including breakfast all day, subs, sandwiches, pizza, chicken, salads, cold brew, milkshakes, smoothies and more.



Sheetz operates 770+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.