Sheriff charged with extorting $50,000 from marijuana business in Boston

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department – Boston, MA

(BOSTON) — Suffolk County Sheriff Steven Tompkins was arrested Thursday on federal extortion charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors allege the 67-year-old Massachusetts sheriff had pressured a cannabis company executive for a secret investment deal worth $50,000.

Tompkins, who had led the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department since 2013 and oversaw about 1,000 employees, was arrested in Florida and charged with two counts of extortion, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

According to federal court documents, Tompkins had used his position as sheriff to force his way into buying pre-IPO (initial public offering) stock in a Boston cannabis company at a discounted price. When the investment later lost value, prosecutors alleged he demanded and received a full refund of his money.

The scheme started in 2019 when the cannabis company, which wasn’t named in court documents, wanted to open a store in Boston, the indictment stated. The company needed Sheriff Tompkins’ help, according to the indictment, as his department would refer former inmates to work at the store, which was required by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for their state license.

Federal investigators said Tompkins allegedly took advantage of this partnership. According to the indictment, he pressured a company executive, reminding them that he had helped with their license application. The executive feared Tompkins would end their partnership if they didn’t give in to his demands for stock, prosecutors said.

After getting the shares in November 2020, court documents showed Tompkins initially saw his $50,000 investment grow to about $138,000 when the company went public.

However, when the stock price later fell, prosecutors alleged Tompkins demanded his money back. The executive paid him through five separate checks, with some labeled as “loan repayment” to hide what the payments were really for, according to the indictment.

The executive agreed to the demands for repayment, fearing Tompkins would use his position to harm their business operations, according to the indictment.

“What the Sheriff saw as an easy way to make a quick buck on the sly is clear cut corruption under federal law,” FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Ted E. Docks said in a statement.

If found guilty, Tompkins could face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley said in a statement that the case showed her office’s commitment to fighting public corruption.

“Elected officials, particularly those in law enforcement, are expected to be ethical, honest and law abiding – not self-serving,” Foley said in the press release.

According to federal officials, Tompkins will first appear in court in Florida before facing the charges in Boston at a later date.

ABC News reached out to Tompkins’ attorney who did not immediately respond for comment.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department declined to comment when contacted.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Courtesy Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(TRAVERSE CITY, Mich.) — Authorities were searching for the 42-year-old suspect in Saturday’s Michigan Walmart stabbing rampage less than 24 hours before the incident, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office said in a release on Monday.

The sheriff’s office on Friday received a court order from the State of Michigan 7th Probate Court of Emmet County instructing that Bradford James Gille be taken into custody, according to the release.

Sheriff’s deputies spent Friday and Saturday patrolling and actively searching for Gille, whom the order identified as homeless. The sheriff’s office did not say why the court order was issued.

“Regrettably, less than 24 hours after receiving this order, a tragic series of events occurred in Traverse City,” the sheriff’s office said in the release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in this devastating situation.”

Gille, whom authorities said was from Cheboygan County, Michigan, facing charges of terrorism and assault with intent to murder after he allegedly stabbed 11 people at a Walmart store in Michigan and was apprehended by a group of citizens, including one armed with a gun, authorities said on Sunday.

The suspect allegedly entered the Walmart store in Traverse City, about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids, around 4:10 p.m. on Saturday and began attacking people with a folding knife, Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon.

“It appears that these were all random acts,” said Shea, adding that the attacks began near the checkout area.

Shea said investigators are combing through security video that recorded nearly all of the attack.

Witnesses helped law enforcement officers stop the attack and take the suspect in custody, Shea said.

Bystander video that surfaced online and was confirmed as authentic by the sheriff showed a group of citizens, including one who drew a handgun on the suspect, forcing him to drop his knife.

“What they did was amazing,” said Shea, adding that the citizens likely saved others from being attacked.

Shea said a sheriff’s deputy who was near the Walmart at the time of the attack responded to the scene in less than a minute and placed the suspect under arrest.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation, Shea said.

Shea said the suspect attacked the victims without any warning and without making any verbal threats. He said one person was stabbed just outside the store, another was stabbed in the vestibule of the store and the remaining nine victims were attacked inside the store.

The victims, six men and four women, ranged in ages from 29 to 84, Shea said, with three of the victims in their 80s and one in his 70s.

The victims were taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, with six of them initially listed in critical condition and the remaining five in serious condition, authorities said Saturday.

“Over the past 12 hours, we’ve seen encouraging signs of recovery from our patients,” Munson Healthcare said in an updated statement on Sunday morning, which noted that seven of the stabbing victims were in fair condition and four were in serious condition. Officials said during the Sunday afternoon press conference that five of the stabbing victims were now in fair condition, four were in serious condition and one had been released from the hospital.

Shea said no other suspects are being sought in the attack: “We believe he acted alone at this time.”

Grand Traverse County Prosecuting Attorney Noelle Moeggenberg said during Sunday’s press conference that Gille is expected to be arraigned on Monday. Moeggenberg said he’s charged with terrorism because he allegedly attempted to strike fear in the community.

“Thankfully no one else was injured,” the sheriff said, adding, “Eleven is 11 too many but thank God it wasn’t more.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement on X that she was monitoring the situation.

“I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City. Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence,” she said.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a statement on social media that FBI personnel responded to the scene, “to provide any necessary support to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of the attacks at the Walmart.”

In a statement, a Walmart spokesperson said “Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we’re thankful for the swift action of first responders. We’ll continue working closely with law enforcement during their investigation.”

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The family of Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most well-known victims, said it was outraged at comments made by President Donald Trump about her and Ghislaine Maxwell, the Epstein associate convicted of sex trafficking.

Trump on Wednesday told reporters that Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, may have been one of several employees at his Mar-a-Lago club who were “stolen” by Epstein.

“I think she worked at the spa. I think so. I think that was one of the people,” Trump said of Giuffre. “He stole her. And by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever.”

Giuffre’s family in its statement rejected the characterization, saying she wasn’t “stolen” by Epstein.

“We would like to clarify that it was convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell who targeted and preyed upon our then 16-year-old sister, Virginia, from Mar-a-Lago, where she was working in 2000, several years before Epstein and President Trump had their falling out,” the family said.

Trump’s comments came amid growing calls for federal authorities to release records related to the Epstein case. Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday said they are attempting to force the release of those files through a little-known, decades-old law.

Giuffre’s family in their statement said it was “shocking” to hear Trump discuss Giuffre, saying he was aware of her being “stolen.” Their statement called into question whether the president knew at that time about Epstein and Maxwell’s actions.

“It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey ‘likes women on the younger side . . . no doubt about it,'” the family said in its statement, referencing a quote attributed to Trump in a 2002 New York Magazine profile of Epstein.

The family added, “We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this.”

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking. He died by suicide that August while in custody, federal authorities said.

Maxwell was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and sentenced the following year to 20 years in prison. The Department of Justice said she “assisted, facilitated, and participated” in Epstein’s abuse of girls between 1994 and 2004.

Giuffre had said that Maxwell recruited Virginia from Mar-a-Lago when she was 16 — and also accused Maxwell of abusing her. Maxwell denied the allegations levelled against her and claimed in a 2016 deposition that Giuffre had “lied repeatedly.”

Maxwell this month met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, answering questions for about nine hours over two days, sources told ABC News. Maxwell initiated those meetings with the Department of Justice, sources said.

Giuffre’s family in its statement said Virginia would be “most angered” by those meetings, adding that the “government is listening to a known perjurer.  A woman who repeatedly lied under oath and will continue to do so as long as it benefits her position.”

The family described Maxwell as a “monster who deserves to rot in prison for the rest of her life.”

Trump was asked on Monday about whether Maxwell could be pardoned.

“Well, I’m allowed to give her a pardon,” Trump said. “But nobody’s approached me with it, nobody’s asked me about it. It’s in the news, that — that aspect of it. But right now, it would be inappropriate to talk about it.”

KABC

(LOS ANGELES, Calif.) — Murder and burglary charges were filed Thursday in the killing of an “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband at their home in Los Angeles.

The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — is accused of scaling a fence onto the Encino property and then shooting and killing the couple during a struggle when they arrived home, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Guy Golan told reporters Tuesday.

Boodarian has been charged with two counts of murder and a count of residential burglary, according to Los Angeles ABC station KABC. He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon, where the judge set his next court hearing for Aug. 20. He is being held without bail.

The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.

It is believed the couple was killed four days earlier, on July 10, police said. That day, the Los Angeles Police Department said it received two calls about a possible burglary at the address after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.

Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or any other trouble and cleared the scene, Golan previously told reporters.

Surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, police said.

While responding for a welfare check on Monday, officers were able to make their way into the home and found the victims dead with multiple gunshot wounds, Golan said. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said.

Detectives have since found a gun at the suspect’s residence that will be tested to determine if it was the alleged murder weapon, LAPD homicide detectives said Wednesday.

Police were investigating a motive and working to understand what happened inside the house, Golan said Tuesday.

Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims, and the house did not appear to be ransacked, Golan said. There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, he said.

The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, Golan said.

Kaye had been with “American Idol” since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC television show.

