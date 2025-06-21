Sheriff to provide medical services at jail in-house

The Sheriff’s Office has been paying Wellpath $1.7 million a year to provide medical services to the jail. That cost was set to increase to $1.9 million next month. Instead of renewing, Sheriff Wayne Davis said his department has decided to hire their medical staff and provide the services in-house. He told The Enterprise Wellpath had not fulfilled its contract by not providing the required number of people as specified in the contract.

