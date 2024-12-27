‘Shocking’ footage shows handcuffed inmate who died after prison guards beat him

(NEW YORK) — Excerpts of body-worn camera footage from four corrections officers were released Friday by the New York Attorney General’s Office showing the in-custody beating of 43-year-old inmate Robert Brooks, who the AG’s office says was brutalized by prison guards while handcuffed at Marcy Correctional Facility in Oneida, New York, earlier this month.

In the footage reviewed by ABC News, which the AG’s office says was from a Dec. 9 incident, multiple officers can be seen holding Brooks upright on an exam table, with his arms restrained, punching and kicking him in the face, torso and genitals. The beating was described in a deposition by an investigator for the New York Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations.

Brooks had been transferred to Marcy Correctional Facility on the day of the attack from nearby Mohawk Correctional Facility.

He was pronounced dead at a local hospital the following day, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating the incident.

“As attorney general, you have my word that we will use every possible tool to investigate this death thoroughly and swiftly,” James said in a press conference Friday.

Elizabeth Mazur, an attorney for the Brooks family, told ABC News, “Members of the public can now view for themselves the horrific and extreme nature of the deadly attack on Robert L. Brooks. As viewers can see, Mr. Brooks was fatally, violently beaten by a group of officers whose job was to keep him safe. He deserved to live, and everyone else living in Marcy Correctional Facility deserves to know they do not have to live in fear of violence at the hands of prison staff.”

Details of Brooks’ death were outlined in the state investigator’s deposition filed Tuesday by New York State Police.

The deposition was filed by Ryan Paparella, an investigator for the Department of Corrections and Community Services and was brought in to review this incident. In the deposition, Paparella , details his assessment of the body camera footage showing Brooks’ attack.

Paparella did not mention any apparent provocation or motive in his deposition and noted Brooks had his arms and legs restrained throughout the 15-minute assault. Paparella is a former corrections officer at the same prison where the incident took place.

Paparella’s deposition stated: “The male was on the ground [outside near a fence]… I observed correction officers pick up the male off the ground who was handcuffed with his hands behind his back. The hands of the black male were extended directly above his head as his upper torso was parallel with the ground. They continued to walk the male down the sidewalk and towards an open door of the infirmary.”

Paparella reported a corrections officer delivered a “closed fist strike to the chest” while Brooks was handcuffed, and detailed officers pushing Brooks’ body up against an interior window.

Preliminary findings of Brooks’ autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office, “show concern for asphyxia due to compression of the neck as the cause of death, as well as the death being due to actions of another,” New York State Police wrote in a court filing.

Paparella detailed that two sergeants and a nurse watched the attack and neglected to intervene. They are among the 14 prison staffers whom New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered to be terminated by the state.

“Like all New Yorkers, I was outraged and horrified after seeing footage of the senseless killing of Robert Brooks. I have been clear that it is the responsibility of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to provide appropriate care and protection for those in its custody, and I will not tolerate anyone who violates that responsibility,” Hochul said in a statement Friday. “The State of New York has zero tolerance for individuals who break the law, and I am committed to holding everyone involved fully accountable.”

One of the officers who Paparella reported participated in the incident is currently facing civil litigation for his alleged involvement in the 2020 beating of another inmate at Marcy Correctional, according to court records.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association issued a statement reading, “What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day… This incident has the potential to make our correctional facilities even more violent, hostile, and unpredictable than ever before.”

The Correctional Association of New York (CANY), a state oversight group, said in a statement that terminating staff involved in the incident “is a good start, but Governor Kathy Hochul and the legislature must go much further.”

“They need to take bold and courageous actions to fulfill past commitments and bring about a new era of transparency and accountability in state government,” the release reads.

A 2023 CANY report on Marcy Correctional Facility found that four out of five prisoners reported witnessing or experiencing abuse and seven out of 10 prisoners reported racial discrimination from guards.

One person interviewed at Marcy correctional facility told CANY: “Physical abuse is rampant; the [correction officer] told me when I got here: ‘This is a hands-on facility, we’re going to put hands on you if we don’t like what you’re doing.'”

The New York Civil Liberties Union stated Brooks’ death “highlights a culture of violence and a lack of accountability for wrongdoing by corrections officers that puts the lives of incarcerated New Yorkers at risk.”

A 2024 review by the Department of Justice found that at least 28 incarcerated people were murdered while in custody during 2022, with 50 deaths classified as “accidental,” a term that is not defined in the report.

James, the attorney general, announced Friday that four involved officers did not turn their body-worn cameras on, which violates state policy, however, the cameras recorded in standby mode with no audio.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III issued a memo this month, stating corrections officers’ must have their body cameras actively recording during any interaction with inmates. Martuscello wrote that employees must “immediately report any individual who intentionally or unintentionally circumvents the [body-worn camera] policy.”

“This was a killing, and people will be held accountable,” according to a statement issued by Martuscello following Brooks’ death. “No one is above the law and everyone who works here is held to the highest ethical standards. These individuals are not representative of the culture of DOCCS nor anything that DOCCS stands for. I am committed to vigorously pursuing justice for the Brooks family and ensuring that our agency takes the necessary steps to heal the community.”

Brooks was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2017 for stabbing his girlfriend in Monroe County.

Thirteen of the staffers have been suspended without pay and one resigned the day after the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing with the New York AG’s Office and the NY Dept of Corrections Office of Special Investigations.

FedEx deliveries of AT&T iPhones targeted in nationwide theft ring
(NEW YORK) — AAT&T customers are being urged to stay cautious as thieves are using cellular data to track and steal deliveries, particularly iPhones.

Police report a nationwide surge in package thefts by organized criminal groups targeting FedEx shipments of new AT&T iPhones, sometimes resulting in violence.

“Criminal actors obtain cell phone tracking and delivery location information before the deliveries, providing competing organized theft groups the opportunity to intercept the delivery and steal cell phones from delivery personnel or consumers,” according to a law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News. “Violent encounters with criminal actors are escalating as subjects use various tactics, techniques, and procedures to obtain the devices.”

There has been a minimum of 77 reported incidents of theft in Northern Virginia alone, highlighting a troubling trend in the area, according to local authorities. In addition, the New York Police Department said it is investigating at least 55 similar theft cases, warranting close attention.

This surge is not isolated, as similar incidents have emerged across various states, indicating a broader, more widespread issue that may require a coordinated response from law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“We work with law enforcement agencies and parcel carriers to protect our deliveries from these sophisticated criminals,” AT&T said in a statement.

To elude law enforcement, the thieves have adopted the guise of delivery personnel, according to authorities. They cleverly utilize DoorDash bags and don Amazon or construction vests to blend seamlessly with legitimate couriers. Alarmingly, they often strike just moments after packages are left on doorsteps, snatching them away before anyone notices, police warn.

In Chicago, a man and woman duo were caught on video stealing packages along Damen Avenue in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood last week. Cameras have captured three different thefts and appear to involve the same people, according to ABC affiliate WLS in Chicago.

The video shows a woman walking to the front door and dancing on the walkway. She then grabs a package from the porch and runs to a waiting car parked across the street. The homeowner is alerted to the delivery and shouts at the thief, but it’s too late, according to WLS.

In another video obtained by WLS, a man grabs a package with one arm, then picks up another package on the front steps before returning to a similar gray vehicle used in a previous theft.

Both women said they filed reports with the Chicago Police Department and hope somebody recognizes the man and woman in the videos.

“They’ve got the same M.O. They come up, cigarette hanging out of their mouth, both of them. It looks like a husband-and-wife duo, like a Bonnie and Clyde,” a victim told WLS. “They’re just going over to these people’s houses. They don’t even know what’s in these packages; so, I’m not sure what they’re doing with them. Are they selling them or what?”

Investigators are trying to understand how criminals identify and target specific houses.

“We have rigorous safety and security programs in place and regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal and package safety,” FedEx said in a statement.

Truck crash kills 4, injures 17 on Michigan interstate
Footage of a vehicle explosion taken by a driver on I-96 in Webberville, Mich., Nov. 2, 2024. (Simon Schuster)

(LANSING, MI) — A semitractor-trailer crashed into backed-up traffic on a Michigan interstate, killing four people and injuring 17 others just before midnight on Saturday, police said.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police had been stationed on Interstate 96, controlling traffic as workers installed power lines across the road, the department said in a statement.

Prior to the crash, “numerous” cars had come to a halt in the expressway’s westbound lane near the intersection with M-52, police said. The work, which was being done by Consumers Energy, required the road to be completely shut down for a short period, police.

Those vehicles had just begun moving again when the truck crashed into them, police said.

“It appears the driver of the semi-truck did not see the backup and could not stop his vehicle in time,” police said. “The semi-truck was in the left lane of travel and struck numerous vehicles.”

The truck and more than a dozen other vehicles caught fire after the crash, police said.

“Seventeen vehicle occupants have been transported to UM Sparrow Hospital and McLaren Hospital in Lansing for serious injuries,” police said.

Menendez brothers latest: LA DA to petition Gov. Newsom for clemency
CRDC

(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is supporting the Menendez brothers’ new effort to petition California Gov. Gavin Newsom for clemency, which would reduce their sentence or grant a pardon, ABC News has learned.

Gascón plans to submit a letter to that effect by the end of the day Wednesday.

Lyle and Erik Menendez have spent nearly 35 years in prison for the 1989 murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were sentenced in 1996 to two consecutive terms of life without parole.

While prosecutors alleged they killed their parents for money, the defense argued the brothers acted in self-defense following years of sexual abuse by their father.

Besides the new clemency route, the brothers have two other possible tracks to freedom.

One path is through resentencing.

Gascón announced last week that he was recommending the brothers’ sentence of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life.

Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, with the new sentence, they would be eligible for parole immediately, Gascón said.

“We appreciate what they did while they were in prison,” Gascón said at a news conference of the brothers. “While I disapprove of the way they handled their abuse, we hope that they not only have learned — which appears that they have — but that if they get reintegrated into our community, that they continue to do public good.”

Gascón’s recommendation will go before a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, and if the judge agrees, the decision will next be in the hands of a parole board.

The second possible track for release is the habeas corpus petition filed last year for a review of new evidence not presented at trial.

One piece of evidence is allegations from a former member of the boy band Menudo, who is alleging he was sexually abused by music executive Jose Menendez.

The second piece of evidence is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse. The cousin testified about the alleged abuse at trial, but the letter — which would have corroborated the cousin’s testimony — wasn’t unearthed until several years ago, according to the brothers’ attorney, Mark Geragos.

Through this petition, the court could reverse the convictions or reopen proceedings.

Officials in the DA’s office told ABC News they are “keeping an open mind” to reducing the conviction to a lesser charge based on the new evidence.

