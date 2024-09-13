‘Shōgun’ and ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Bear’ and ‘Only Murders’: A look ahead to Sunday night’s 76th Emmy Awards

Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada in Shōgun — FX/Katie Yu

ABC is presenting the 76th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, hosted by Eugene Levy and his son, Dan Levy — Schitt’s Creek Emmy winners both and the first father-son duo to host the show.

FX’s Shōgun leads the pack for drama with 25 nominations, while another FX show, The Bear, leads the comedy category with 23 — despite the fact that pretty much nobody, except apparently the Television Academy, thinks the series is a comedy. 

Shōgun is already a big winner: It led the recent Creative Arts Emmys with 14 wins, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a drama for Nestor Carbonell. In fact, its performance broke Game of Thrones‘ record for the most Emmys won by a show in a single year.

In the drama category, the series is up for more trophies with awards-night mainstay The Crown; the acclaimed video game adaptation Fallout; Mr. and Mrs. Smith; The Gilded Age; The Morning Show; Slow Horses; and the sci-fi book adaptation 3 Body Problem.

As for comedy, The Bear is in a cook-off against previous winners Abbott Elementary, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Hacks, in addition to Palm Royale, What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and Only Murders in the Building.

The Bear also sizzled at the Creative Arts Emmys, taking seven, including one for Outstanding Guest Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 76th Emmys could see some records set, too. According to factoids compiled by VegasInsider.com, if he takes home a trophy Sunday night, Robert Downey Jr., nominated for playing three roles on HBO’s The Sympathizer, could be the first actor ever to win an Oscar, a Daytime Emmy and a Primetime Emmy in the same year.

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson could become the first Black actress to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category two times. But if Selena Gomez bags her first-ever acting trophy for Only Murders In The Building, she could be just the second Latina performer to win in that category, after America Ferrera.

Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more
Reality Roundup: Devin Strader tries to tell his side, Julie Chen Moonves has COVID and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelorette (ABC)
In a since-deleted video, Devin Strader sought to defend himself after it was revealed he abruptly called off his engagement to Jenn Tran once the cameras stopped rolling. He refuted claims that he broke up with Jenn over a “two-minute phone call” and that he refused to see a counselor, showing screenshots of private text messages and call logs from that time. On an episode of The Viall Files Thursday, Jenn said she felt “betrayed” and “disrespected” that Devin released the texts.

Big Brother (CBS)
Host Julie Chen Moonves was absent from the show’s live eviction episode Thursday night after she tested positive for COVID. The Talk co-host Jerry O’Connell stepped in for her. Chen Moonves, who used to co-host The Talk, called into to the show Thursday and gave O’Connell some tips. “When you go into my dressing room, go into the bathroom, on the second drawer to the left, there is a corset. I’m telling you Jerry, there is no way you’re going to fit into my dress tonight,” she joked. It’s the first time she hasn’t hosted since the show started in 2000.

Selling Sunset (Netflix)
The sun has set on a Selling Sunset season 8 reunion. Variety reports there will not be a reunion episode this season amid cast drama. There are numerous feuds between cast members — including one involving Chrishell Stause hitting back at castmate Nicole Young for spreading cheating rumors about Stause’s close friend Emma Hernan. Stause even criticized the show’s producers for airing the rumors without giving Hernan a chance to defend herself.

 

The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings
The “Netflix effect” boosts ‘Your Honor’ and ‘Dexter’ to top of Nielsen’s most-watched streaming rankings
SHOWTIME/Andrew Cooper

Both The Bear and The Boys found themselves among the top five most-watched shows on streaming for the week of June 24-30, according to new Nielsen numbers quoted by The Wrap

Interestingly, the #1 and #2 shows on the chart for that week, Your Honor starring Bryan Cranston, and Dexter, with Michael C. Hall, were already available on Paramount+, but a move to Netflix goosed their numbers, a phenomenon previously seen with shows like Suits and Loudermilk.

Your Honor got 1.58 billion viewing minutes across all platforms while Dexter came in second with 1.48 billion.

The Bear, which dropped its entire third season on Hulu on June 26, debuted at #3 on the list, with 1.2 billion viewing minutes, while The Boys logged 1.18 billion in that time frame — which was ahead of its July 18 finale. 

Rounding out the Top Five for the last week in June was Bridgerton, with 1.14 billion viewing minutes.

Netflix drops action-packed trailer to ‘Terminator: Zero’
Netflix drops action-packed trailer to ‘Terminator: Zero’
Netflix

Three billion human lives ended on Aug. 29, 1997, according to Linda Hamilton‘s Sarah Connor in 1991’s Terminator 2. But Aug. 29, 2024, the date known as Judgment Day, will bring the debut of Netflix’s anime series Terminator: Zero

Set to a remix of The Smashing Pumpkins‘ “Disarm,” an action-packed new trailer shows what could happen on the horrible date — human extermination by the artificial intelligence known as Skynet — and those willing to do anything to stop it. 

According to Netflix, the new series follows two related timelines: 1997 and 2022. A female soldier from 2022 is sent back through time to save Malcolm Lee, a scientist with the key to stopping Judgement Day — an alternative AI known as Kokoro.

Netflix teases, “As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he’s hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future, which forever alters the fate of his three children.”

André Holland voices Lee, Rosario Dawson voices Kokoro and Sonoya Mizuno plays Eiko, the soldier charged with stopping the Terminator. 

Timothy Olyphant plays the relentless killing machine.

“Encompassing flesh-and-blood resistance fighters and time-traveling cyborgs, this battle spans across the last decades of the 20th century and the first decades of the 21st,” the streaming service says.

The trailer bears this out: There are not only eye-popping battles with skeletonized Terminators fighting humans in the future, as glimpsed in the 1984 original and James Cameron‘s follow-up T2, but some of the 1997-set action apparently takes place right up to mankind’s ultimate deadline, the eve of Judgement Day.

