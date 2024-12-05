‘Shōgun’ leads 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations
The 30th Critics Choice Awards TV nominations were released on Thursday, and, much like this year’s Emmy’s, Shōgun leads the pack.
The FX and Hulu series is nominated for six awards, while several other shows came away with four nominations each, including Abbott Elementary, Disclaimer, Hacks, The Penguin, The Diplomat and What We Do in the Shadows.
Netflix has the most nominations out of all networks and streaming platforms, coming away with 23, while HBO and Max follow closely behind with 21.
The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards film categories will be announced on Dec. 12, while the actual awards show will take place on Jan. 12 in Santa Monica, California. Chelsea Handler hosts the event, which will air live on E! and stream the next day on Peacock.
Friends fans can order everything they need this year to attempt a recreation of Rachel Green’s infamous Thanksgiving trifle — except this recipe rightly separates the sweet jam and custard layers from the savory ingredients for an enjoyable eating experience.
“It’s a trifle. First there’s a layer of ladyfingers, then a layer of jam, then custard — which I made from scratch — then raspberries, more ladyfingers, then beef sautéed with peas and onions, then a little more custard, then bananas, and I put some whipped cream on top,” Rachel excitedly tells the gang in the infamous season 6 Thanksgiving episode, before they realize she in fact made “half an English trifle and half a shepherd’s pie” after the pages of her magazine got stuck together.
This year, HelloFresh is harkening back to that hilarious home-cooked mess with a redemption, the Rachel Green’s Trifle meal kit, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the hit sitcom.
The limited-edition meal kit, which is available to order online now, includes all the ingredients to make a beef shepherd’s pie and classic English trifle along with step-by-step recipe cards, a Friends apron and a custom trifle dish engineered with a center divider to serve the two side-by-side, keeping the savory ingredients contained separately from the sweet ingredients.
The trifle kit, which serves six people, costs $34.99 and does not require a HelloFresh subscription.
A limited number of kits will be available for online purchase each day from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, and orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis each day at 9 a.m. ET.
Customers can expect deliveries the week of Nov. 11, and the trifle dish will be shipped separately.
The controversial Western film Rust is making its world premiere at Toruń, Poland’s EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival, which runs from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23.
Almost three years ago, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was mortally wounded and director Joel Souza injured when a live bullet in the chamber of a Colt-style revolver being aimed by Alec Baldwin discharged, striking both of them.
The annual event is the most recognized festival dedicated to the art of cinematography and cinematographers, and the screening — and a follow-up Q&A panel that will include Souza — will be a tribute to Hutchins, who was born in nearby Ukraine.
Hutchins “was part of the festival family [and] Camerimage is set to honour her memory and remind the world of her legacy,” organizers say.
Also on the panel will be Bianca Cline, the cameraperson who stepped in to Hutchins’ shoes to complete the movie, as well as Stephen Lighthill, “Halyna’s mentor from her beloved film school, AFI.”
“We knew that our event was important to her, and that she felt at home among cinematographers from all over the world, who have been gathering at Camerimage for over 30 years,” says festival director Marek Zydowicz.
“During the festival, we [previously] honoured Halyna’s memory with a moment of silence and a panel of cinematographers discussed safety on set. Now, once again, together with cinematographers and film enthusiasts, we will have this special opportunity to remember her,” he concludes.
In her new movie Maria, Angelina Jolie plays the titular role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas, for whom singing meant so much.
For Jolie, who sat down to discuss her new work with Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, motherhood is the main focus in her life, in the way singing was for Callas.
“It’s my happiness,” Jolie shared. “You can take everything else away from me. Nothing else matters.”
Jolie is mom to six kids: sons Maddox, Pax and Knox, and daughters Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.
And despite her life in the spotlight, Jolie said her children don’t have the desire to follow her footsteps into acting.
“None of my children want to be in front of the camera at this time,” Jolie said. “They’re quite private. Shiloh’s extremely private. They weren’t born with privacy, right? So I hope they can have that as they grow.”
For her starring role in Maria, Jolie learned how to sing opera in order to embody the tragic prima donna and her final days living in Paris while struggling to make a career comeback.
“All of my children suffered through my early opera singing in the house before I got kinda good, which was a nightmare,” Jolie recalled.
Jolie said she and Callas may have even been friends, had their paths ever crossed in real life. Callas died on Sept. 16, 1977, following a heart attack.
“There’s obvious things that people would tie our lives and see we have in common. But I think it’s more … how hard she is in herself with her work, sometimes seen as strong, but actually very vulnerable and human. I certainly am,” Jolie said.
“I think we would have been friends,” she added. “She might have hated me at first. Think it would have grown on her.”
Maria debuts in select theaters on Nov. 27 and will be available to stream on Netflix starting on Dec. 11.