‘Shōgun’ season 2 to begin shooting in early 2026

FX

Shōgun season 2 will start filming in early 2026.

FX Entertainment has announced that the Emmy-winning drama series will begin production on season 2 in January 2026. It will film in Vancouver, Canada.

The first season of Shōgun is the most-viewed program in the history of FX. It was based on James Clavell‘s novel of the same name. A writers room led by creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks has created an entirely original new chapter in the story for season 2, based on the characters created by Clavell.

Part two of Shōgun takes place 10 years after the events of season 1. It tells the stories of Lord Yoshii Toranaga, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, and English pilot John Blackthorne, played by Cosmo Jarvis. Season 2 will continue “the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined,” according to an official synopsis.

In addition to returning to their roles, Sanada and Jarvis will serve as executive producer and co-executive producer on the series, respectively.

The first season of Shōgun, which is available to watch on FX, Hulu and Disney+, set the record for the most Emmy Awards won by a series in a single season with 18 wins.

Sanada recently spoke with reporters on the red carpet of the TIME100 Gala, where he talked about the pressure of living up to the success of the first season.

“Since we got a great reaction and numbers or award[s], you know, our pressure is getting higher, of course. But I think that’s going to be a good motivation,” Sanada said. “Pressure, but also pressure always can be a power — energy. So, I hope we can do it.”

Related Posts

Big shakeup for ‘next phase’ of James Bond franchise announced
Emil Ravelo/Getty Images

There’s a major shakeup in the James Bond franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Thursday that it has teamed up with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to form a joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual rights.

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson, who are siblings, will remain co-owners, but Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of the franchise moving forward.

Amazon has held the rights to distribute Bond films since 2022, when it acquired MGM.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release.

Hopkins went on to express gratitude to Broccoli and Wilson “for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide,” adding, “We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

Wilson, in a statement, said he is “stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects” after helping lead the franchise for “nearly 60 incredible years.”

Broccoli said her life has “been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy” of James Bond and, with Wilson’s retirement and the conclusion of the latest run of 007 films, she feels “it is time to focus on my other projects.”

The announcement comes more than three years after the most recent Bond film, 2021’s No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig‘s time as the beloved British spy.

Ana de Armas comes face-to-face with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick in ‘Ballerina’ trailer
Murray Close

Ana de Armas joins the John Wick universe in the new trailer for Ballerina.

In the trailer, which Lionsgate released Wednesday, de Armas stars as a trained killer hunting for vengeance. Len Wiseman directed the film from a script by Shay Hatten and Derek Kolstad. Kolstad also wrote all of the previous John Wick films.

The story takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. It follows de Armas’ Eve Macarro as she starts training to be an assassin through the traditions of the Ruska Roma.

This new trailer finds Eve coming face-to-face with John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, promising an epic showdown between the two.

“She sent you here to kill me?” Eve asks Reeves’ John, who simply responds, “You can leave.”

“I’m not leaving,” she says.

“That’s your choice,” Wick responds, before they begin shooting at each other.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane also star in the film.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina arrives in theaters on June 6.

‘Captain America’ stays on top as ‘The Monkey’ drums up million for #2 slot
Eli Adé/Marvel

It’s still Captain America‘s Brave New World at the box office.

The latest installment in the MCU, starring Anthony Mackie as Captain America and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, topped the domestic box office for a second week, bringing in $28.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.  The movie has grossed over $140 million domestically to date.

The Monkey, a horror film based on a Stephen King short story about an evil, wind-up toy monkey that causes gruesome deaths, took the #2 spot in its first week in theaters, bringing up $14.2 million.  Last week’s #2 film, Paddington in Peru, slips to #3 with $6.5 million.

The only other new film in the top 10 this weekend is The Unbreakable Boy, based on the true story of a child on the autism spectrum who has brittle bone disease.  It took in $2.5 million in its first week, good enough for #9 on the list.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Captain America: Brave New World – $28.2 million
2. The Monkey – $14.2 million
3. Paddington in Peru – $6.5 million
4. Dog Man – $5.59 million
5. Ne Zha 2 – $4.4 million
6. Heart Eyes – $2.8 million
7. Chhaava – $2.7 million
8. Mufasa: the Lion King – $2.5 million
9. The Unbreakable Boy – $2.5 million
10. One of Them Days – $1.4 million

