Shooting at Dollar General in Bassett

On October 6, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 9-1-1 center received a call reporting shots fired at the Dollar General located at 3874 Stones Dairy Road, Bassett, Virginia. The caller advised that two individuals had been struck by gunfire.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and located two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Of the two victims, one male is 20 years old, and the second male is 21 years old. One victim was transported by rescue personnel to a local hospital for treatment, while the second victim was airlifted to a trauma center for advanced medical care.

The incident occurred on the side of the building away from the main shopping entrance, in the parking lot of the Dollar General. Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that Dollar General or its employees were the intended target of the shooting.

Evidence at the scene indicates that gunfire was exchanged between the two victims and another suspect or suspects, who investigators are currently working to identify.

Deputies and investigators conducted multiple interviews with witnesses from the scene. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division processed the area for evidence and collected various items related to the shooting.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.