Shooting incident reported near JBSA-Lackland Base, officials say
(SAN ANTONIO) — The main gate to U.S. Air Force Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland has reopened after an off-base shooting incident early Saturday.
Guards at the gate discharged their weapons in the incident, but there was no active threat to the base and no one from the base sustained any injuries, according to an official.
“The incident involved unidentified members in a sedan shooting at members of JBSA security forces team while performing duties at Chapman Annex Gate,” Air Base Wing Public Affairs said in a statement.
“We can confirm that it was an off-base incident at the JBSA-Chapman Training Annex main gate that prompted a response from our security forces. There was no active threat to the installation. We did not sustain any injuries. We’re working to confirm some other details,” an official told ABC News earlier Saturday.
The San Antonio Police Department is leading the investigation into what officials called an “aggravated assault.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(MAUI, Hawaii.) –Scientists say they still don’t understand the full extent of the damage the Maui wildfires did to the corals and marine ecosystem off the west coast of the island.
After an initial blaze sparked into a weeklong series of wildfires, the needs of those on land — resulting from at least 100 people dead or missing as well as entire neighborhoods obliterated — remained the priority in the months following, leaving little resources left to monitor the marine environment, researchers told ABC News.
“We almost felt like it was even inappropriate at first to talk about the research we were doing, just because there was so much pain on our island,” Liz Yannell, program manager at Hui O Ka Wai Ola, a citizen science network based in Maui, told ABC News.
The immediate concern for the coastlines was the debris that was washing into the water offshore, as well as any ash and other toxins that affect air and water quality being carried by the smoke, John Starmer, science director at the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council, told ABC News. In addition, the boats that sank were leaking fuel and other chemicals into the Pacific Ocean.
The murky water appeared so precarious that “nobody wanted to get in” to examine it, Starmer said.
“It was difficult to really get a sense of what the conditions were,” he said.
Researchers initially used a remotely operated vehicle and artificial intelligence to map the reefs off the coastline. Once there was less fear about contamination levels in the water, researchers began to conduct dive surveys. They have been testing the water quality for a suite of samples for metals and other general water quality parameters, like nutrients, Andrea Kealoha, assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, told ABC News.
It was clear from the onset of the fire recovery that the cleanup efforts would be long, difficult and arduous and that the wildfires would have lasting environmental impacts on the island.
When the fires struck, environmental advocates feared the first big rain that would come in the wet season — typically in November, which would have been just three months after the wildfires, Yannell said.
But mother nature was on Maui’s side this time, with the “first flush” not occurring until Jan. 10, giving crews much more time to clear piles of debris, she added.
Still, despite the delayed rains, massive plumes of sediment washed over the reefs in the runoff when the first big storm moved through, Starmer said.
“Once it hits the water, you can’t really do anything about it,” he said.
Researchers say they have found metals in the water — such as copper, which is often used to prevent barnacles from growing on boats.
Despite the widespread devastation and the gargantuan cleanup mission, there is no evidence that the corals or marine ecosystem as a whole in West Maui were physically damaged as a result of the fire, the researchers said.
Visually, there are no impacts, Kealoha said.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re out of the woods yet,” Starmer said.
The Scripps Institution of Oceanography has established a monitoring site in Launiupoko, just south of Lahaina and adjacent to the dump site where they are putting the wildfire debris, following concern expressed in the local community about contamination from that dump impacting the nearby reefs at Launiupoko and Olowalu, the marine research institution announced last week.
Researchers cautioned against conflating the current lack of evidence with the possibility that the marine ecosystem in West Maui were left unscathed by the wildfires in the longterm.
Continued testing is starting to present evidence that there is chemical pollution and other residual environmental consequences of the fires, Starmer said. The toxins are likely bioaccumulating and moving up the food chain, with some fish testing positive for PCBs and PAHs — industrial chemicals — he added.
Complicating monitoring efforts is the fact that wildfires — especially urban fires than contain man-made chemicals — rarely occur near reef systems. Therefore, the researchers don’t know what to expect. They barely know what they’re looking for, they said.
“There’s not any substantial research that was easy to find about urban fires next to coastal waters and what that means for a coral reef ecosystem that’s already so delicate and already struggling,” Yannell said.
Globally, coral reef systems are struggling due to stressors like pollution and increasing ocean temperatures. Overall, the longterm health of the marine ecosystem in West Maui is unclear, and marine researchers will continue their quest to understand how the corals were affected and attempt to prevent runoff contaminated with toxins from rushing into the ocean.
But signs of a recovering marine ecosystem are present. The humpback whales have returned to the region on their annual migration routes, monk seals have taken up residence on their favorite beaches and crabs have reclaimed their favorite spots along the shore, Yannell said.
One of the silver linings of the wildfire aftermath is the reefs have “had a break from people,” such as tourists and surfers, similarly to what happened during the isolation measures of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kealoha said.
“While the world above water has completely changed, the reefs look fairly healthy and comparable to pre-fire coral cover data,” Orion McCarthy, a marine biologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said in a statement. “It’s still too early to say there is no impact.”
(MIAMI) — 17-year-old transgender teen was stabbed inside a terminal at Miami International Airport at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, sending her to the hospital in critical condition and prompting a disruption of service, police and airport officials said.
The victim hasn’t been able to speak due to their injuries, police told ABC News Monday, and therefore has not been able to offer detectives further details on the incident. Police said they are looking into the incident as a potential hate crime.
Alexander Paul Love, 29, was charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the first degree and premeditated attempted murder in the stabbing. He appeared in Miami-Dade Bond Court Monday and is not eligible for bond.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Love and the victim were on the fourth floor of the terminal in the pre-security area, according to officials. The teen was eating while seated on the floor when Love allegedly stabbed the teen without provocation 18 times in the arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs with a butcher knife.
The arrest affidavit states that when the victim tried to free herself from the attack, Love allegedly grabbed her and tried to pull and push her over the fourth floor railing where the victim would have landed on the first floor of the airport. The victim escaped and ran downstairs where she received medical assistance.
Love claimed, according to the affidavit, that he was “possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum.”
“The defendant is not certain the victim is responsible for this,” the affidavit continued. The affidavit notes there was no indication of alcohol or drug use.
Police officers took the subject into custody in the area where the stabbing occurred and recovered the knife. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to JMH Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.
The “situation was swiftly contained,” airport officials said.
“We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority,” the Miami-Dade Aviation Department said.
(NEW YORK) — As southern Minnesota battles an onslaught of rain and severe flooding, the fate of the Rapidan Dam hangs in the balance, with officials saying the dam is in “imminent failure condition.”
The Rapidan Dam, built in 1910, is located on the Blue Earth River, which begins in Iowa and runs outside Mankato, Minnesota, about 85 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported the dam was in precarious standing amid the overflow of the river, which has caused “erosion and slope-cutting” to the dam as well as a buildup of debris in the area.
The sheriff’s office reported a “partial failure” of the dam on the west abutment on Monday.
“We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however, we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies,” the office wrote in an alert on Facebook Monday.
“Public Works, Emergency Management and Sheriffs Offices are implementing steps outlined in the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies and other local agencies,” the office said.
On Monday, river levels peaked at 34,800 cubic feet per second and have lowered to 33,000 cubic feet per second as of Tuesday while officials continue assessment and evaluation of the dam.
An Xcel Energy substation, which supplies power to 600 customers, was swept downriver during the overflow Monday, according to the company.
“Our teams have been working diligently since floodwaters knocked out the Rapidan substation this morning to bring power back to homes and businesses in the area — more than 170 Xcel Energy employees arrived at the scene to assist,” Ryan Long, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, said in a press release Monday.
“We know people depend on electricity, especially during warm days and severe weather,” Long said, adding, “We urge residents to stay safe as our crews work by avoiding any damaged electrical equipment and following all flooding precautions.”
In April 2023, the National Inventory of Dams gave Rapidan Dam a “poor condition” rating with the hazard potential classification as “significant.”
Minnesota has faced over 18 inches of rain over the last few weeks, affecting 40 counties, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said during a press conference Monday, warning forecasts for more rain could lead to further damage.
“We’re making sure, first and foremost, people are safe, protecting property and protecting public infrastructure,” Walz said.
Walz signaled he would request a presidential disaster declaration if the damage in the state reached the federal threshold.
Blue Earth County Road 9 bridge that crosses the river remains closed to traffic for public safety, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office update on Tuesday.
At this time, the department has not issued any mass evacuation plans.