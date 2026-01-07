Shooting involving ICE agent occurred in Minneapolis, mayor says

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey speaks with a constituent at a campaign event on October 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — A shooting involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent occurred in Minneapolis on Wednesday, according to the city’s mayor.

“The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on social media regarding the shooting. “We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said his office is working to “gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning.”

“We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm,” he posted on X.

The city of Minneapolis said it is “aware of a shooting involving federal law enforcement” near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue while urging people to avoid the area.

A large law enforcement presence could be seen at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

1 dead in Redding as dangerous rain, flooding threaten parts of Northern California
Cities across Northern California on Sunday saw roadways inundated with flooding, leaving vehicles stranded. (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

(LOS ANGELES) — Heavy rain and dangerous flooding left one person dead in Redding, California, the mayor announced on Sunday.

It comes as flood watches are in effect for more than 30 million across California due to the threat of heavy rain and flash flooding in the coming days.

Redding Mayor Mike Littau said in a post on Facebook that local police and fire crews have been out doing water rescues while Public Works and Redding Electric Utility have been working to clear roads and restore power to customers.

Cities across Northern California on Sunday saw roadways inundated with flooding, leaving vehicles stranded.

The deadly flooding is due to repeat atmospheric rivers that continue to swamp the West Coast.

A Flood Watch was announced for much of Northern California, including Redding and Sacramento, on Saturday, with some areas expected to get 4 to 6+ inches.

On Christmas Eve Wednesday, another coastal storm will set its sights on the West Coast, but this time Southern California will bear the brunt.

There is growing concern for potentially significant flash flooding, mudslides and debris flows impacting portions of SoCal, as heavy rain sweeps across the region. The greatest concern will be across wildfire burn scars.

New video released of person of interest in mysterious murders of dentist, wife
Columbus police released video footage of a person of interest walking in an alley near the the Tepes’ house in the early hours of Dec. 30, 2025. (Columbus Police Department)

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Police have released new video of a person of interest in the mysterious murders of an Ohio dentist and his wife.

Spencer and Monique Tepe were found shot to death in their Columbus home on Dec. 30, Columbus police said. Two small children were found safe inside, police said.

Authorities said they believe the couple was killed between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on their home’s second floor.

Detectives on Monday shared what they called “recovered video footage” of a person walking in an alley near the victims’ house during that 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe. The grainy video shows the person of interest in jeans and a black hooded jacket, apparently with their hands in their pockets.

“We know there are questions and concerns,” police said. The department said tips are coming in, and they are “working diligently to solve this case.” 

Meanwhile, the relatives of Spencer and Monique Tepe are mourning and waiting for answers.

“Makes no sense as to how somebody could do this,” Monique Tepe’s brother, Rob Misleh, told ABC News’ “Good Morning America.” “What kind of person can take two parents away from such young children, and just two beautiful people away from this earth?”

The police ask that anyone who could help identify the person of interest call 614-645-2228. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs faces strangulation, assault charges
Stefon Diggs attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

(FOXBOROUGH, Mass.) —  New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing strangulation and assault charges, according to court records.

The complaint was made by a woman who worked as a private chef for the NFL player, according to court documents. During a Dec. 2 dispute over money that she claimed Diggs owed her, he allegedly “smacked her across the face” and “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck,” the complaint says.

“She said that as she tried to pry his arm away, he tightened his grip. At that point, the male threw her onto the bed,” the documents said.

Diggs’ attorney, David Meier, said the NFL player “categorically denies these allegations … because they did not occur.”

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated, and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” Meier said in a statement. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: they are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction.”

The Patriots are standing behind Diggs, saying in a statement, “Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations.”

“We support Stefon,” the team said. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary.”

The NFL added in statement that it’s “aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

