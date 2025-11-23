Shooting near New York City nightclub leaves 1 dead, assailant on the run: Police
(NEW YORK) — A 39-year-old man was fatally shot early Sunday near a Midtown Manhattan nightclub, and the New York City Police Department said the shooter remains on the run.
The incident happened a week after New York Jets player Kris Boyd was shot and wounded outside of a Midtown Manhattan restaurant.
NYPD officers were alerted around 4:13 a.m. on Sunday that a person had been shot near a nightclub on West 46th Street and 12th Avenue in the Midtown West neighborhood, less than a block east of the Intrepid Museum.
“Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old male with gunshot wounds to the back and groin,” according to an NYPD statement.
The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.
No arrests have been announced and police are working to identify the suspect.
The violence follows the unrelated Nov. 16 shooting of 29-year-old Boyd, a Jets defensive back and specialty teams player, outside the Midtown Manhattan restaurant Sei Less, located 156 W. 38th Street, roughly two miles from Sunday morning’s shooting.
Boyd was shot around 2 a.m. after and he and some friends emerged from the restaurant at closing time and got into a scuffle on the street with another group that had been inside the restaurant, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Boyd remains hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his lung, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Wednesday that he spoke to Boyd and that he is confident the player will be okay.
The Boyd shooting is believed to have stemmed from words exchanged between Boyd, who was with two other Jets players and a friend at Sei Less, and another group “chirping” about their clothing, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
No arrests have been announced in the Boyd shooting. However, police sources on Thursday told ABC News that detectives have identified a possible suspect and are looking to question him.
(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, has called “rapidly reusable, reliable rockets” the key to humans becoming a multiplanetary society. And when it comes to his company’s Falcon 9, SpaceX has shown that a rocket can do all those things.
The Falcon 9 has now completed 542 missions, 497 landings and 464 reflights, according to the SpaceX website.
But to reach the Moon and Mars and establish settlements on both, SpaceX will need its larger, more complex and significantly more powerful Starship and its Super Heavy booster to reach Falcon 9’s level of reliability and reusability.
Soon, SpaceX will have the chance to show that Starship’s successful August flight, the first to complete all its primary mission goals, was no fluke.
Barring a delay due to bad weather or mechanical issues, the stainless steel Starship and Super Heavy booster will conduct its 11th flight test on Monday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. ET, from the company’s Starbase in South Texas. A mission the company hopes will build on the much-needed success of its previous test. SpaceX will be operating Starship autonomously and there will be no astronauts aboard during the flight.
In late August, Starship and its Super Heavy booster successfully reached space on a suborbital trajectory at a near-orbital velocity, deploying a series of Starlink simulators before returning to Earth with such navigational precision that the reentry was captured on a camera attached to a remote buoy in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
“I would give [flight test 10] an A-plus. That was an A-plus performance. The only thing that was a little bit off was that there was some damage in the aft skirt compartment of Starship during the flight, but most of the mission objectives were achieved,” said Olivier de Weck, the Apollo Program Professor of Astronautics and Engineering Systems at MIT and editor-in-chief of the “Journal of Spacecraft and Rockets.” “I don’t think this could have gone much better,” he added.
But now, de Weck says SpaceX needs to demonstrate that it can build on its August success and move the program forward with new mission objectives.
“I think the next step is to actually land the Starship, still not go into orbit and stay over multiple orbits, but actually land and recover the actual Starship,” said de Weck. “Recovery of the Starship, an upright landing, with retro propulsion on a fixed platform, that’s the next step.”
SpaceX is not planning an upright, fixed platform landing for the upcoming 11th flight test. Like the previous mission, the Starship will splash down in the Indian Ocean. The Super Heavy first stage booster, with its 24 Raptor engines, which SpaceX said was previously used during flight test eight, is also scheduled to splash down in the ocean. In several previous missions, it returned to the launch site and was caught by the tower’s mechanical “chopstick” arms.
The development of Starship hasn’t come easily for SpaceX, with several high-profile setbacks along the way. However, despite an explosion on the launch pad during a pre-flight engine test and several explosions and mechanical failures during previous test flights, Musk has long maintained that learning from failures is an integral part of SpaceX’s engineering process.
“I’m not surprised where the program is. It’s moving forward through the usual SpaceX iterative development model, and not surprisingly, it’s behind SpaceX’s ambitious schedule projections,” said Greg Autry, associate provost for space commercialization and strategy at the University of Central Florida. “But that wouldn’t make it any different than almost everything else that they’ve done in the past, other than that the scale of this is so large,” he added.
Autry is President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the chief financial officer of NASA.
Autry says he’s confident that SpaceX is headed in the right direction and said that Elon Musk and his companies tend to prove their critics wrong in the long run, delivering results even if it takes longer than anticipated.
“About ten years ago, Elon Musk promised me I was going to have a self-driving car shortly, and a lot of people said that was completely crazy. It wasn’t shortly, but I now have a self-driving car. I literally get in my car, push the button, and fifty miles later, I arrive at work. It is amazing. He delivers eventually,” Autry said.
Experts say that making the next generation of U.S.-designed and built rockets and spacecraft work is critical to achieving NASA’s goals of not only returning to the Moon but building a permanent lunar settlement and doing it before the Chinese.
During a late September ceremony at the Johnson Space Center announcing the new class of NASA astronauts, Acting NASA Administrator and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy spoke about the competition for space dominance.
“Now some are challenging our leadership in space, say, like the Chinese, and I’ll just tell you this, I’ll be damned if the Chinese beat NASA or beat America back to the Moon,” said Duffy. “We are going to win. We love challenges. We love competition, and we are going to win the second space race back to the Moon,” he added.
Autry, who first wrote about a new space race with China back in 2010, says China is determined to reach the Moon and dominate low-Earth orbit, but he believes the global competition will push American efforts forward.
“There are very credible people saying that they’re about to eclipse us in the next five years. I think that’s great for the prospect of competition that spurs us to work harder and take our role more seriously, and frankly to put funding into programs that we badly, badly need to fund,” said Autry.
Autry says that today’s space race should be compared to the “Age of Exploration” in the 15th and 16th centuries. He points out that while China had “an ambitious sailing-exploration program” in the early 1400s, European countries overtook the Chinese when the Europeans accelerated their global exploration efforts later in the century, at a time when China was pulling back.
“We are at that same moment in time right now. The countries that aggressively pursue going to the Moon and using the assets of space will dominate human history for the next several hundred years,” Autry said.
Autry believes that the billions of dollars being spent by companies like SpaceX and the federal government to support space exploration, return to the Moon and potentially get to Mars is money well spent.
“The countries that choose to take advantage of space resources will be wealthy, prosperous and happier than the countries that don’t. We have plenty of history to show that,” Autry said.
Autry says you just have to look at the first space program to see the benefits of this kind of investment.
“We would not have the computing environment, AI, the internet, solar power, fuel cells, and a variety of technologies at the level they are now if we had not made those investments that drove so much effort into engineering development and STEM education. It created the boom we’ve experienced since the second half of the 20th century,” he added.
(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge in Florida to deny a request by the Wall Street Journal and its parent companies, Dow Jones and News Corp, to dismiss a $10 billion defamation lawsuit over the paper’s reporting on the bawdy letter allegedly penned by Trump that appeared in a birthday book for disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
In a court filing late Monday, Trump’s lawyers argued that the July article and surrounding coverage were a “deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump’s reputation” and subject the president to “public hatred and ridicule.” They also requested oral arguments over the Journal’s recent motion to dismiss.
“Defendants did not publish the Article on the front page of The Wall Street Journal based on a mere harmless joke between friends,” Monday’s filing said. “Indeed, such an assertion strains credulity beyond repair. The Article, and the surrounding media around it, were all a deliberate smear campaign designed to damage President Trump’s reputation.”
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding and participating in Epstein’s trafficking of underage girls, told Justice Department officials in August that Epstein had asked her to coordinate contributions to his 2003 50th birthday book from friends and associates, but said she could not recall if Trump, then a private citizen, was among those who responded.
Last month the House Oversight Committee released records from Epstein’s estate that included a copy of a birthday book with the alleged letter from Trump that the newspaper had described.
Trump, who filed suit against the Journal in July, has continued to argue the letter is fake and that the signature on the letter is not his.
Acknowledging the release of the letter by the House Oversight panel, Trump’s lawyers alleged that the Wall Street Journal was still “deliberate and malicious” because the reporting suggested that the letter was not only authored by Trump but also on-brand for the president.
“Defendants cannot hide behind a few words buried within the text — words that refer to the letter ‘bearing Trump’s name’ — while simultaneously ignoring their deliberate portrayal of the letter as being authored and sent by President Trump to Epstein in 2003,” the filing said.
The Wall Street Journal has stood by its reporting.
“Because Plaintiff has publicly admitted that he was Epstein’s friend in the early 2000s, his reputation cannot be harmed by the suggestion that he was friends with Epstein in 2003. Indeed, he was listed in the Birthday Book as a ‘friend’ of Epstein. The fact that his relationship with Epstein may now be a political liability — over 20 years after the Birthday Book was presented to Epstein — does not change this conclusion,” the Journal contended in its request for dismissal.
While the Journal’s reporting included a denial from President Trump, his lawyers argued in Mondays filing that the publication still acted with a “reckless disregard for the truth” because the request for comment was rushed and the reporting allegedly cast doubt on the president’s claim.
“Although Defendants included Plaintiff’s denial, they did so in a way that made it seem as if Plaintiff’s denial was false. This kind of reckless disregard for the truth by Defendants provides a sufficient basis for an inference of actual malice,” the filing said.
(ALASKA) — First responders in Alaska have conducted dozens of rescues after the remnants of Typhoon Halong fueled a powerful storm that battered the region and washed away several homes.
The remnants of Halong — which originated in the northern Philippine Sea on October 5 — intensified the widespread significant weather impacts and massive flooding to the western regions of Alaska Saturday night into Sunday.
Powerful wind gusts and significant coastal flooding were the main impacts from the storm as it swept up across Alaska’s west coast into early Monday morning. Numerous locations across western Alaska reported wind gusts of 40 mph to 60 mph, with isolated gusts topping 70 mph.
Major, and in some cases destructive, coastal flooding hit some communities along the coast as water levels were more than 6 feet above normal high tide levels at times.
Multiple homes were swept away in low-lying coastal towns along the Bering Sea and in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a statement.
At least eight homes in the town of Kipnuk were pushed off their foundations, and at least four homes in the town of Kwigillingok were inundated by the flooding, according to Alaska State Troopers.
“Both communities experienced strong winds and heavy flooding overnight, which caused significant damage,” state troopers said in a statement.
In Kipnuk, 172 people stayed at a community shelter overnight Saturday after water levels reached 6.6 feet above the highest tides, according to a press release from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Water levels reached 6.3 feet above the highest tides in Kwigillingok, where 100 people were sheltered overnight, state officials said.
Several communities elsewhere were impacted by high winds and coastal sea surge, which damaged power and communication systems as well as roads, boardwalks and homes, according to state officials.
In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, intense winds and high water were reported in Bethel, Napaskiak, Napakiak and other communities, officials said.
At least 51 people — mostly from Kwigillingok and Kipnuk — were rescued from the floodwaters, according to Alaska State Troopers. At least three people were still missing as of Monday morning, police said.
No fatalities have been reported.
Lingering coastal flooding impacts were expected through Monday, even though the storm has passed. The storm also brought heavy mountain snow to northwestern Alaska before exiting.
Communities across the state have been in peril from floodwaters in recent years.
In 2023, a glacier lake outburst on the Mendenhall Glacier — located about 12 miles north of Juneau, Alaska, destroyed homes situated along the Mendenhall River.
The river surpassed record flood stages in 2024 and this past August, prompting evacuations and damaging hundreds of homes.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an emergency declaration on Thursday, expanding it to include additional regions on Sunday, including Yupiit, Pribilof Island and the Lower Kuskokwim Regional Educational Attendance Areas.
“Every effort will be made to help those hit by this storm,” Dunleavy said in a statement. “Help is on the way.”
Sullivan has been in contact with acting FEMA Director David Richardson, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and local, tribal and state officials since Saturday, in anticipation of the storm, he said.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska Air National Guard have also deployed choppers to the region to provide medical support, search-and-rescue operations and to deliver supplies, Sullivan said. The impacted regions are among the most remote in the country.
“We are all praying for the safety of everyone in Western Alaska,” Sullivan said.