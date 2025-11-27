Shooting suspect drove across country to target National Guard members: Officials

Shooting suspect drove across country to target National Guard members: Officials

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal officials on Thursday morning revealed more details about the attack that left two National Guard members in critical condition in an apparent “targeted shooting” near the White House.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the top federal prosecutor for the nation’s capital, identified the two wounded members of the West Virginia National Guard as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24.

The shooting took place around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday near the Farragut West Metro station.

Pirro said the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, allegedly drove cross-country from Washington state to target the guard members.

She said the suspect, an Afghan national, ambushed the guard members, opening fire with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

“One guardsman is struck, goes down, and then the shooter leans over and strikes the guardsman again. Another guardsman is struck several times,” she said.

Other National Guard members quickly responded and helped subdue the suspected shooter after he was shot by a guard member, she said.

Brigadier General Leland D. Blanchard II, commander of the D.C. National Guard, was emotional as he talked about the struggles Beckstrom and Wolfe’s families were facing as other Americans celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Regardless of the outcome, we know that their lives, their family lot, their families, lives are all changed forever because one person decided to do this horrific and evil thing,” he said.

Pirro said that the suspect will be charged with several counts, including assault with intent to harm and criminal possession of a weapon. She noted that those charges could change depending on the fate of the wounded guard members.

The suspect’s motive is still unclear, according to officials, speaking at a news conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel told reporters the probe is “ongoing investigation of terrorism.”

Investigators searched the suspect’s Bellingham, Washington, home and interviewed tenants for more information, according to Patel. Patel also said interviews were taking place in San Diego, but declined to provide further details.

He noted that the FBI received confirmation from the Department of Defense and CIA “that the subject had a relationship in Afghanistan with partner forces.”

“We are fully investigating that aspect of his background as well, to include any known associates that are either overseas or here in the United States of America,” Patel said. 

Lakanwal, who Pirro said had a wife and five children, came to the United States in 2021 under the Biden administration, Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement Wednesday evening.

He applied for asylum in 2024 and was granted that status in April of this year, under the Trump administration, according to three law enforcement sources.

“He previously worked with the USG, including CIA, as a member of a partner force in Kandahar that ended in 2021 following the withdrawal from Afghanistan,” CIA Director John Ratcliffe said in a statement.

“[The suspect] would have been vetted against classified and unclassified holdings when he came here and as part of the asylum process,” said ABC News contributor John Cohen, former head of intelligence for the Department of Homeland Security and a former U.S. counterterrorism coordinator.

“He was actually granted asylum under the Trump administration … This does raise the question whether the administration is focusing enough on terrorism threats versus civil immigration enforcement.”

The White House was briefly put on lockdown on Wednesday but the order was lifted at about 5 p.m. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are spending Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The National Guard was deployed to the nation’s capital as part of Trump’s federal takeover of the city and crime crackdown in August. According to the most recent update, there were 2,188 Guard personnel assigned to D.C.

On Tuesday, during the traditional turkey pardoning at the White House, Trump touted his administration’s takeover of D.C. streets. He said it was “one of our most unsafe places anywhere in the United States. It is now considered a totally safe city.”

“You could walk down any street in Washington and you’re going to be just fine. And I want to thank the National Guard. I want to thank you for the job you’ve done here is incredible,” Trump said at the event.

ABC News’ Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, space agencies say
Asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, space agencies say
In this screen grab from a video, the orbit of 2025 TF is shown close to Earth’s orbit. (NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory)

(NEW YORK) — An asteroid just flew closer to Earth than many satellites, according to space agencies.

The space object, named 2025 TF, zoomed over Antarctica at a distance of just 265 miles above the Earth’s surface last Wednesday, Oct. 1, at 8:47 p.m. ET, the European Space Agency said on Monday. The International Space Station orbits at a similar altitude.

The majority of satellites are low earth orbit, at altitudes between 100 miles and 1,242 miles, the research project Aerospace Security notes.

The small asteroid is between 3.2 feet to 9.8 feet across and didn’t pose significant danger to the planet, the ESA said. However, the agency noted that it could have produced a fireball if it struck Earth’s atmosphere and became a meteorite once it hit the ground.

Astronomers didn’t notice the asteroid until a few hours after it passed, according to the ESA. The Catalina Sky Survey, a mission funded by NASA to track near-Earth objects, first spotted the object. Shortly after that, it was observed by astronomers at the ESA’s Planetary Defence Office.

“Tracking down a metre-scale object in the vast darkness of space at a time when its location is still uncertain is an impressive feat,” the ESA said. “This observation helped astronomers determine the close approach distance and time given above to such high precision.”

The object is not expected to fly by Earth again until April 2087, according to NASA.

Another small asteroid — named 2025 TQ2 — flew within Earth’s vicinity the day after 2025 TF’s approach, according to the Minor Planet Center. The asteroid zoomed over Canada at a distance of about 3,014 miles last Thursday, Oct. 2, according to EarthSky.org.

Space agencies track thousands of near-Earth objects, but they are only considered Potentially Hazardous Asteroids if they are larger than 500 feet in diameter and get closer than 4.65 million miles of Earth, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

Between Sept. 23 and Sept. 28, 10 asteroids passed near Earth at a distance closer than the moon, according to data from NASA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA
NYC man charged with murder after intentionally hitting 16-year-old girl with his car: DA
WABC

(NEW YORK) — A New York City man has been charged with murder after he intentionally hit three people with his car, including a 16-year-old girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Edwin Cruz Gomez, 38, was arraigned on Sunday on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, vehicular manslaughter and “other crimes” for “intentionally driving his vehicle at four people, including a teenager and his mother whom he sexually propositioned just minutes earlier,” the district attorney’s office said in a press release on Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Saturday when the suspect — who was with several other men outside the Prima Donna Restaurant in Queens, New York — encountered the teen and her mother, “offering them both money for sexual acts,” officials said.

After the suspect “subjected 16-year-old Jhoanny Alvarez and her mother to crude sexual solicitations and harassment,” a verbal altercation, which then grew to a physical altercation, ensued between the teen’s stepfather and the suspect, officials said. Bystanders were able to intervene and separate the men, officials said.

The victim, her mother, stepfather and boyfriend proceeded to walk away from the restaurant, which is when the suspect got into his car, “barreled his 3-ton vehicle into them” and “pinned the teen against a pole” with his Chevrolet Suburban, the district attorney’s office said.

After striking the teen, her mother and stepfather, he then proceeded to put the SUV in reverse, struck an unoccupied van, abandoned his vehicle and “fled the scene on foot,” officials said.

Once emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old was determined to be deceased, officials said. The teen’s mother was transported to a local hospital “for treatment of injuries to her leg sustained during the collision,” officials said.

The suspect, who approached “uninformed NYPD officers” a few blocks away from the scene, reported he was assaulted and then “led officers back to the location of the collision,” officials said.

Cruz’s blood alcohol content was then measured to be 0.137%, well above the legal limit of 0.08%, officials said. He was taken into custody the same day, according to court records.

The suspect’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 19, according to the district attorney’s office.

If convicted, he could face 25 years to life in prison, the district attorney’s office said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement that officials will “seek justice” for the teen and her family.

Cruz’s attorney did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge temporarily blocks deployment of National Guard into Memphis
Judge temporarily blocks deployment of National Guard into Memphis
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) –A Tennessee judge on Monday night blocked the deployment of National Guard into Memphis, concluding that Gov. Bill Lee exceeded his authority by sending troops into the city.

Davidson County Chancellor Patricia Head Moskal issued a temporary injunction to prohibit the deployment into Memphis, though she put the ruling on hold for five days to allow an appeal.

“The power committed to the Governor as commander-in-chief of the Army and Militia is not unfettered,” Moskal said.

Unlike other legal battles over the National Guard in states where governors have opposed the deployment, Gov. Bill Lee has supported using the troops to help local law enforcement.

President Donald Trump announced plans to send the soldiers into Memphis in September in response to what he claimed were the surging crime rates. 

A group of elected officials sued over the deployment, arguing that the governor only has the power to deploy the guard in response to civil unrest, such as a rebellion or invasion.

In a statement, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris called the decision “a positive step toward ensuring the rule of law applies to everyone, including everyday Tennesseans and even the Governor.”

While the ruling curtails the use of the National Guard, other parts of a federal task force established by Trump — including agents from the FBI, ATF and DEA — are allowed to continue operating in the city. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.