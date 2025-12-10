‘Shopaholic’ series author Sophie Kinsella dies at 55

Sophie Kinsella attends the photocall of the movie ‘Can You Keep a Secret?’ on Oct. 19, 2019, in Rome, Italy. (Stefania D’alessandro/Getty Images)

Sophie Kinsella, author of the bestselling Shopaholic book series, has died at the age of 55.

Kinsella’s family shared news of her death in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy,” the family’s statement said, in part. “We can’t imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.”

Kinsella revealed publicly in April 2024 that she had been diagnosed two years earlier with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain tumor.

According to the U.S. Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, fewer than 50,000 people in the U.S. have glioblastoma.

“Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed – to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career,” her family’s statement continued.

Madeleine Sophie Wickham — Kinsella was a pen name — was born on Dec. 12, 1969. She was a former financial journalist who became a popular author and sold millions of books worldwide over two decades. The first two books of her Shopaholic series — The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic and Shopaholic Abroad, published in 2000 and 2001, respectively — were adapted into the 2009 movie Confessions of a Shopaholic, starring Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. The film was produced by Touchstone Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

Overall, Kinsella wrote 36 books, including children’s books, the young adult title Finding Audrey and short stories. Her initial books were published as Madeleine Wickham.

Kinsella’s most recent book, What Does It Feel Like?, was published in October 2024. The novella follows the story of a novelist named Eve who wakes up in a hospital bed one day and learns she has a brain tumor. In the book’s introduction, Kinsella called it her “most autobiographical work to date.”

Kinsella opened up to Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts in July 2024 about the book and living with brain cancer.

“I just thought people might be curious to know what it feels like to go through this,” Kinsella said. “It’s funny in parts, it’s sad in parts but I hope it’s full of optimism and love most of all.”

Kinsella said she first noticed something might be amiss with her health after the onset of multiple symptoms.

“The first symptoms that I had was, in fact, was my legs,” Kinsella told Roberts. “I was stumbling. I was tripping. I started getting very severe headaches. I got very confused. But it was really when I started tipping over in my chair that we realized something really was wrong.”

Kinsella said she underwent surgery after receiving the diagnosis that she had a grade 4 glioblastoma. She described the operation as a “triumph” at the time but said the treatment affected her memory and movement afterward. Kinsella also underwent multiple rounds of radiation and chemotherapy following surgery.

Kinsella lived in London with her husband, Henry Wickham, whom she called her “hero,” who stayed by her side throughout her difficult health journey. The couple had five children.

In her July 2024 interview, Kinsella was asked about what she’d want her happy ending to be.

“My happy ending is that whatever happens to me, my family is OK,” the author said at the time. “I think that’s my happy ending. Because that’s what I care about.”

Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Jenny Han says she just finished writing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ film
Lola Tung and Christopher Briney pose at ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 premiere in Paris, France, as they announce the upcoming film that will continue the series. (Anthony Ghnassia)

We’ll always have summer, but we won’t have The Summer I Turned Pretty film anytime soon.

Jenny Han shared an update on the upcoming film that will continue the story of the popular romance series, which ended its three-season run in September. The author and series showrunner revealed during The Wrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit that she recently finished writing the film’s screenplay.

“[I] just wrote it,” Han said. “We have not filmed anything yet.”

Certain fans of the show theorized that the film would premiere before the end of 2025, but Han has cleared up those rumors.

“I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas,” she said, “but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”

Han then reminded the audience that post production on The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 ended one month before it debuted on Prime Video, noting there wasn’t time to film a movie.

“The show came out in July,” Han said. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

Han is set to direct the upcoming film, which she co-wrote with Sarah Kucserka. While story details are being kept under wraps, Han did give a tease of what the plot may include in a statement shared the day of the film’s announcement.

“There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due,” Han said. “I’m so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans.”

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

FX, Hulu
The LowdownEthan Hawke teams up with Kyle MacLachlan in the new series about a journalist’s gritty exploits.

Apple TV+
Slow Horses: The fifth season of the spy thriller series stars Gary Oldman.

Netflix
House of GuinnessOlivia Rodrigo‘s boyfriend, Louis Partridge, stars in season 1 of the new show from the creator of Peaky Blinders

Wayward: A small-town cop is suspicious of a local school for troubled teens and its founder in this new limited series.

Movie theaters
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The MovieKristen Wiig stars in the movie based on the popular children’s TV show. 

One Battle After AnotherLeonardo DiCaprio stars in director Paul Thomas Anderson‘s latest film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer shows first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer shows first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series
Peter Claffey in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ (Steffan Hill/HBO)

It’s almost time to return to Westeros.

The first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has arrived. HBO first debuted the official teaser trailer during a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday before releasing it online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a six-episode half-hour drama series about the adventures of an unexpected duo. It is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This new series will take place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

“I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage alongside the old man,” Ser Duncan the Tall says in the trailer as we see him prepare for battle.

Also part of the show’s cast are Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will debut on Sundays.

