‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires

The popular drama Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will continue production in Los Angeles as the members of the film industry urge shows to stay put after wildfires caused destruction throughout the city.

The Apple TV+ show, which shoots in Altadena and Pasadena, begins production on its third season of television the week of Feb. 10, according to a new message shared by actress Christa Miller.

“It’s a really special moment for our cast and crew,” Miller said in her Instagram post, shared Tuesday. “Not only do we shoot in Pasadena, we film in Altadena as well.”

“After the devastating fires that hit Los Angeles it feels more important than ever to support all the communities that have been affected,” Miller continued.

The Los Angeles wildfires, which ripped through the city in January, killed 29 people and damaged thousands of structures. Altadena was specifically devastated by the Eaton fire, which burned through 14,000 acres and killed 17 people.

“This is the city where the magic happens and stories are told and dreams come true, and that’s why our show is staying here,” continued Miller. “So, here’s to resilience, to new beginnings and to Los Angeles, the beating heart of the entertainment industry.”

Miller finished, “We cannot wait to show you what we have in store for season 3.”

The news that Shrinking will remain in Los Angeles comes as the #StayinLA campaign, organized by industry professionals, has accrued over 18,000 signatures willing productions to continue to film in Los Angeles to provide support to the city’s many recovering communities.

“We were already deeply worried about the livelihoods of Los Angeles area cast and crew, not to mention the countless small businesses suffering from production moving out of state and overseas,” reads the petition.

The petition calls for tax incentives for productions that choose to stay in Los Angeles and “studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in LA over the next 3-years.”

