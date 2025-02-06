‘Shrinking’ answers call for productions to stay in LA after wildfires

Apple

The popular drama Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, will continue production in Los Angeles as the members of the film industry urge shows to stay put after wildfires caused destruction throughout the city.

The Apple TV+ show, which shoots in Altadena and Pasadena, begins production on its third season of television the week of Feb. 10, according to a new message shared by actress Christa Miller.

“It’s a really special moment for our cast and crew,” Miller said in her Instagram post, shared Tuesday. “Not only do we shoot in Pasadena, we film in Altadena as well.”

“After the devastating fires that hit Los Angeles it feels more important than ever to support all the communities that have been affected,” Miller continued.

The Los Angeles wildfires, which ripped through the city in January, killed 29 people and damaged thousands of structures. Altadena was specifically devastated by the Eaton fire, which burned through 14,000 acres and killed 17 people.

“This is the city where the magic happens and stories are told and dreams come true, and that’s why our show is staying here,” continued Miller. “So, here’s to resilience, to new beginnings and to Los Angeles, the beating heart of the entertainment industry.”

Miller finished, “We cannot wait to show you what we have in store for season 3.”

The news that Shrinking will remain in Los Angeles comes as the #StayinLA campaign, organized by industry professionals, has accrued over 18,000 signatures willing productions to continue to film in Los Angeles to provide support to the city’s many recovering communities.

“We were already deeply worried about the livelihoods of Los Angeles area cast and crew, not to mention the countless small businesses suffering from production moving out of state and overseas,” reads the petition.

The petition calls for tax incentives for productions that choose to stay in Los Angeles and “studios and streamers to pledge at least 10% more production in LA over the next 3-years.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Women directed 16 percent of 2024’s top 250 movies, study finds
Women directed 16 percent of 2024’s top 250 movies, study finds
A24

It seems as though female filmmakers remained underrepresented in Hollywood during 2024, according to a new report.

The Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University has released new research that finds that women made up 16% of the directors who made the 250 highest-grossing domestic film releases in 2024. This makes it even to the totals of women-directed films from 2023.

Climbing up the box office chart did not help the situation. The data shows that women directed only 11% of the 100 most popular films of 2024, which is down 3 percentage points from 2023.

Although the Halina Reijn-directed Babygirl and Coralie Fargeat-directed The Substance found commercial and critical success this year, the study’s author and director of the center, Martha Lauzen, noted the industry has not made much progress in regard to elevating female filmmakers.

“The stunning successes enjoyed by high-profile women in the last few years — including Greta Gerwig, Jane Campion and Chloé Zhao — have not translated into opportunities for greater numbers of women. Visibility for a few has not generated employment for many,” Lauzen said in a statement. “These numbers are astounding. We could blame the current environment rocked by contraction and consolidation, but Hollywood writ large has dragged its feet on this issue for decades.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kyle Mooney on his directorial debut film, ‘Y2K’
Kyle Mooney on his directorial debut film, ‘Y2K’
A24

Go back to 1999 with Kyle Mooney‘s new film, Y2K.

The A24 release, which arrives in theaters on Friday, is Mooney’s directorial debut. He told ABC Audio the actual Y2K was kind of a letdown, but he “was sort of kind of minorly obsessed with it.”

The phenomenon “always was in the back of my head,” Mooney said. “One day, New Year’s Day 2019, I had the small seed of an idea of this movie about teenagers who go to a high school party and Y2K actually happens.”

From that seed of an idea the film was born. Mooney wrote it with his collaborator Evan Winter, who was just as excited as he was to bring their adolescence to the big screen.

“I think the premise of our movie feels like such a sort of obvious idea. It’s sort of surprising that nobody’s done this. Nobody’s explored Y2K and that sort of alternate history where things do go bad,” Mooney said. “There’s not a ton of stuff where you get to see 1999, 2000 era in the movies. So it was fun for us to relive that.”

Did this disaster comedy come from Mooney’s actual real-life fears about what would happen on Y2K? Perhaps subconsciously, he said.

“My mom, I remember she was a little fearful. She bought a bunch of jugs of water and some Kudos bars and stuffed them in the pantry just in case anything awful went down,” Mooney said. He imagined “maybe the supermarkets would be closed for a day or something like that.”

“And then when nothing happened, it was like kind of life goes on,” Mooney said. “I was probably just trying to, you know, instant message my crush or whatever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heidi Klum to return for season 21 of ‘Project Runway’
Heidi Klum to return for season 21 of ‘Project Runway’
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images

Heidi Klum is returning to Project Runway.

The model and host is returning to the popular reality show she hosted from 2004 to 2017, after she previously stepped away from the franchise in 2018. People first reported the news on Friday.

Klum won an Emmy in 2013 for hosting Project Runway, an honor she shares with her co-host, Tim Gunn. She was nominated for nine Emmys during her time as host of the program.

Originally launched on Bravo, the reality competition show moved to Lifetime before it found its way back to Bravo. It will now find its home on Freeform, Disney+ and Hulu.

After Klum left the show following the end of its 2017 season, she released a farewell statement.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers,” she said at the time.

The new, upcoming season 21 of Project Runway will have 10 episodes that will air weekly. While Klum is set to return, judges and a premiere date have yet to be announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.