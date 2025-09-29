Shuttered plant to be repurposed

Shuttered plant to be repurposed

The Martinsville Economic Development Authority (EDA) was awarded a $1 million grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission (TRRC) to support the refurbishment of an old furniture plant, according to the authority. The grant will be matched with over $1 million in local contributions, and the investment is expected to exceed $2 million in pre-development costs. The historic American of Martinsville Plant 10, located at 51 Lester St., will be transformed into a 100-unit mixed-use development featuring street-level retail and community amenities, according to the authority.

