Sigourney Weaver, Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell tackle Shakespeare in London
Three big Hollywood stars are tackling The Bard on London’s West End.

Sigourney Weaver is starring in a revival of Shakespeare‘s The Tempest for an eight-week engagement starting on Dec. 7. The Jamie Lloyd Company will stage the classic at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and tickets are now on sale.

Weaver is a Tony-nominated Broadway veteran, but The Tempest will mark her West End debut.

Meanwhile, Marvel movie stars Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell are gearing up to lead Shakespeare’s classic comedy Much Ado About Nothing.

Held at the same venue for eight weeks starting Feb. 10, 2025, Marvel’s Loki and Peggy Carter will be playing, respectively, Benedick and Beatrice in The Bard’s timeless romantic battle of wits.

Ticket info for that performance is not yet available.

Both Hiddleston and Atwell have trod the boards at the West End before: Hiddleston became an Olivier Award winner early in his career for a 2007 performance in Cymbeline and has starred in multiple productions, including Harold Pinter‘s celebrated drama Betrayal in 2019.

Atwell is a thrice-Olivier-nominated West End veteran, beginning with a heralded 2009 performance in A View from the Bridge.

Will Smith, Coco Jones perform at event celebrating upcoming third season of ‘Bel-Air’
Peacock

With the upcoming third season of Bel-Air on the way, Peacock hosted a summer barbecue to celebrate, which featured a surprise performance from Will Smith

Will, who serves as executive producer for the series, was invited onstage by Coco Jones, who plays Hilary Banks. After singing her new song “Here We Go,” Coco called Will out in the crowd and asked him to perform “Summertime.” He then walked onto the stage, mic already in hand, and rapped the 1991 track.

Also at the Bel-Air event were cast members Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Jimmy Akingbola, Olly Sholotan, Akira Akbar, Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones.

The event featured food trucks, photo ops and yard games.

Bel-Air season 3 premieres Aug. 15 with three episodes.

Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the men’s singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and was honored with a standing ovation.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sat in the Royal Box at center court with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales later presented Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday’s championship match, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year’s tournament. In March, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is “making good progress” as she undergoes chemotherapy after her diagnosis but is not “out of the woods yet,” adding that her treatment will continue “for a few more months.”

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94

Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

