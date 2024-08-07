Silicon Valley leaders get behind Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris delivers an address on Artificial Intelligence policy at the U.S. embassy, Nov. 1, 2023, in London. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — After several of its brightest stars declared support for former President Donald Trump last month, Silicon Valley has now come out in force for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Though Silicon Valley remains a stronghold of support for Democrats, the Biden’s administration’s hawkish approach to tech has alienated many in the industry, and in recent months a number of high-profile entrepreneurs and investors including Elon Musk have backed Trump. But Harris, a Bay Area native with ties to the industry, could forge a stronger relationship with the Valley and has already received pledges of support from a new group called VCs for Harris — representing hundreds of prominent venture capitalists.

Leslie Feinzaig, the venture capitalist who started VCs for Harris, said she recently wrote a pledge and bought a URL to host its site without expecting much.

Within days, billionaire entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman joined the group.

“I basically haven’t slept since,” Feinzaig said.

Feinzaig’s efforts have resulted in more than 700 pledges of support for Harris, and could signal a friendlier relationship between the vice president and the Valley than Biden has had.

“Silicon Valley had no friends in Washington during the Biden administration,” said Georgetown Law Center professor and technology regulation expert Anupam Chander. “You have the Department of Justice, which has filed those antitrust lawsuits. You have the White House and the U.S. Trade Representative, who have been retreating from efforts to ensure free flow of data across the world.”

And, of course, Chander said, you have Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, who has gained an army of fans — and detractors — for leading an ambitious effort to regulate giants such as Amazon and Meta.

The Biden administration did, however, work to pass the CHIPS Act, which allocated billions to onshore the production of semiconductors used in many electronics — an achievement celebrated by the leading tech industry advocacy group as “a major victory.”

Still, leading venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, the co-founders of investment fund Andreessen Horowitz, cited concerns about Biden’s policies in a podcast episode announcing their support for Trump.

“The future of our business, the future of technology, new technology and the future of America is literally at stake,” Horowitz said.

Despite continuing frustrations with the Biden administration, according to industry insiders, Democrats appear to retain the support of most in Silicon Valley.

“Many of us are frustrated with Biden administration’s sort of anti-technology, anti-business stance,” said Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur Merci Grace.

Grace said voting against Trump would be “pretty easy” for her and most of her peers, 70 or 80 percent of whom she estimates will ultimately support Harris.

Feinzaig said some of the high-profile figures in the industry who have come out in support of Trump “weren’t speaking for the full industry.”

Still, Trump has made inroads in certain corners of Silicon Valley. In June, a fundraiser hosted by tech billionaire David Sacks in coordination with Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance — a former venture capitalist with ties to another prominent conservative tech mogul, Peter Thiel — raised $12 million for the former president’s campaign.

Trump has also received endorsements from a number of prominent entrepreneurs in the cryptocurrency sector, promising in his 2024 platform to “end Democrats’ unlawful and unAmerican Crypto crackdown.” Also, he spoke at the annual Bitcoin Conference in late July.

The former president has taken a stern stance on big tech companies, calling them “too big” and “too powerful” in a July interview with Bloomberg, but saying “I don’t want to destroy them.”

Some expect Harris, meanwhile, to assuage concerns in the Valley by taking a more dovish approach than the Biden administration, though they say her policy views on tech remain an open question.

“I would expect to return to a more technocratic stance,” said Rob Merges, a law professor at U.C. Berkeley who spent several decades working in the tech industry. “A traditional Clinton, Obama — you know, friendly to the benefits of technology, reasonable in regulation, and cautious to not go too far in any one direction.”

Chander said he thinks Harris is “someone who recognizes the importance of innovation, but also worries about some of the harms that might follow.”

But, he noted, “because Harris didn’t go through a regular primary, we haven’t seen her stake out positions on some issues.”

Since Biden announced he would not seek reelection on July 21, Harris has not mentioned the tech industry in public campaign remarks and her campaign declined to comment on whether she would keep Khan at the head of the FTC (high-profile donors including Hoffman have recently urged her to do the reverse).

But the Valley needs no introduction to the vice president.

Harris dealt with the tech industry as California’s attorney general and has headed some of the Biden administration’s efforts surrounding artificial intelligence, working with top AI companies to agree on voluntary guidelines for the responsible use of generative AI. The vice president’s brother-in-law, Tony West, also serves as chief legal officer for Uber, headquartered in San Francisco. In remarks about AI in November, she said she and Biden “reject the false choice that suggests we can either protect the public or advance innovation.”

Grace said she gets the sense that Harris is “a reasonable person who is very intelligent, and we can have a discussion with her.” She added that Trump “is just someone who you can’t trust.”

“It’s not worth the temporary alignment to make a little bit more money on top of the billions that you already have — to get in bed with someone who you can’t trust,” Grace said.

Feinzaig also shared her trust in Harris.

“I feel like we have a candidate that is listening,” Feinzaig said.

Emma Grede attends the FRAME & Amelia Gray dinner at the Chateau Marmont, April 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. — Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FRAME, FILE

(NEW YORK) — Emma Grede, a British entrepreneur and the mastermind behind brands like SKIMS and Good American is sharing her secrets on how she built a successful career.

Grede is CEO of Good American, a fashion line on which she partners with Khloé Kardashian, serves as chairperson of the nonprofit 15 Percent Pledge and has also made her mark on ABC’s hit series Shark Tank.

The 41-year-old businesswoman, also a mentor on and executive producer of Side Hustlers on The Roku Channel, told Good Morning America that one secret to her success is thinking about her failures as much as she thinks about her accomplishments.

“I think often we don’t talk about those failures. I’m the opposite. I do [it] all the time,” she explained. “Because I know that everything that I’ve done, that hasn’t worked, I’ve taken a bit of those learnings and spun them into something new.”

Grede also added of her success, “It’s been a mixture of unbelievable hard work and an unbelievable ability to learn from every single mistake that I’ve had.”

Read below for six more tips for success from Grede:

1. Define what you want.

“I’ve been very, very clear about what it is that I want,” she said. “And then I chart a path of how to get there. This is what will make me happy, this is the success that I want. And here are all the incremental steps I’m going to need to get there.”

“Because we all have jobs, we all have a past. And you can take anything that you’re doing and make that situation work for your next situation, so long as you’re focused on what it is that you want. And I often think people are not clear about what it is that they want, you know, I want to be happy, I want to be successful. What does that mean to be happy? What does it mean to be successful, and I’m a real person that has relied my entire life on having a plan,” she added.

2. Reframe your thoughts.

“I honestly think that my greatness is, really, it kind of comes down to mindset,” Grede said, “It starts like first thing in the morning, and I wake up and my day is just chocked full of problems, but I can think, ‘oh my goodness, I have so many issues today’ or I can think, ‘I get to do this.'”

She continued, “And when I say mindset, I mean, how you think – the stories that you tell yourself, right, we have a constant conversation going on in our own head often. And the difference between success and failure in my life is really so much down to the way that I think and how I control those stories and the way I approach every day, and how that mindset leads you into certain habits and rituals around your life and your work that really, really set you up for success.”

3. Make gratitude part of your routine.

Grede said she reinforces a gratitude mindset shift every day, like when brushing her teeth.

“In the morning, I wake up, and it’s like, the first thing I do is not reach for my phone, but it’s really to go into this moment of gratitude,” Grede said. “And when you practice gratitude, it shifts your focus.”

Grede added, “You can talk yourself up and into anything or out of it, and so if you can start to change the way you think, you change the way you act.”

“What you think you become,” she continued. “In my career, and in my life, it’s literally what’s going on [in my mind] and how I speak to myself every day that’s really made the difference.”

4. Remember the ‘rule of thirds’

“My mom would say to me, ‘Emma, you’re not better than anybody else, but nor is anyone better than you.'” Grede recalled. “I think that’s been just really important for me to think about and to play out in my life every day, but I was also really raised with this idea that not everything should go well for you all the time.”

Grede said she lives her life in a way where she expects the “high highs” as well as the “low lows.”

Grede likened what she calls the “rule of thirds” to chasing a dream, completing a task that was hard or the unexpected.

“You’re going to be happy about one-third of the time, the other third of the time, you’re going to feel like kind of okay, and the other third of the time, you’re going to feel pretty terrible,” Grede said. “You have to expect that you’ll have those really, really difficult days.”

She continued, “The rule of thirds has really helped me to figure out, how do I balance those things? How do I think about it? How do I set my expectations up?”

5. Put ambitions ahead of fears.

“Fear is something that can really hold you back — fear of failure, fear of embarrassment, fear of leaving the security of whatever it is that you have,” Grede said. “I think that you have to put your ambition ahead of your fear. You have to make sure that you can grab on to what it is that you really want.”

Grede acknowledged that fear can sometimes be a motivator, as long as it stays in perspective.

“Sometimes, it’s good to have some [fear] in the back of your head, but it’s got to stay in the back,” she said. “You can’t put it in your future.”

6. Stay true to your dream.

“I honestly believe that anyone can achieve greatness if they’re really true to themselves,” Grede said. “If you make a decision, a clear decision, about what it is that you want, and what you believe is important to you, you have to create and make every single decision you make and every move you make going towards that one decision.”

“And that is one of the most important things: be clear about what it is that you want,” she added. “Be intentional about what it is that you want, and go after it without apology.”

A Spirit Airlines takes off from Oakland International Airport on May 06, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Spirit Airlines is shifting gears from its famously no-frills service to offer new fare options that include premium seats, carry-on baggage, Wi-Fi and even snacks.

The ultra-low-cost Florida-based carrier announced “a significant transformation” to its pricing structure on Tuesday with new ticketing bundles and more perks for passengers.

“We’re unveiling a new era in Spirit’s history and taking low-fare travel to new heights with enhanced options that are unlike anything we’ve offered before,” Ted Christie, Spirit’s president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Christie said the changes were a result of customer feedback from guests who want “choices for an elevated experience that are affordable and provide unparalleled value.”

The changes come on the heels of a similar announcement from Southwest Airlines earlier this month. The Dallas-based budget carrier said it would add assigned seats and a premium cabin, promising full details to come in September at the company’s investor day.

What to know about new changes on Spirit Airlines

Starting mid-August, Spirit Airlines will offer four new flexible travel options for travelers to choose from that range from elevated to economical, all without change or cancel fees: Go Big, Go Comfy, Go Savvy and Go.

Go Big includes a Big Front Seat, which has extra legroom, a wider seat, additional cushioning and no middle seat; snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages; one carry-on bag and one checked bag; priority check-in and boarding; and streaming access with high-speed Wi-Fi.

Go Comfy offers increased comfort and space with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one carry-on bag, one checked bag, priority boarding, a snack and a non-alcoholic beverage.

Go Savvy gives passengers the choice between one carry-on bag or one checked bag and standard seat selection during booking.

Go, the airline’s base-level fare, provides options to purchase trip extras after booking including checked bags, standard seat selection, Wi-Fi, and snacks and beverages.

Travelers will be able to book the new options online at checkout starting Aug. 16 with the new guest experience changes rolling out by Aug. 27, 2024.

Priority check-in

Starting Aug. 27, passengers who purchase the Go Big fare class — or are Free Spirit Gold members or Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders — will be able to use a dedicated priority check-in line to access the first available ticket counter agent. The new lines will roll out at more than 20 airports.

Enhanced boarding experience

Spirit’s redesigned boarding process will have five groups with priority boarding available to Go Big and Go Comfy fare-classes, Free Spirit Gold and Silver members, Free Spirit World Elite Mastercard holders and active-duty U.S. service members, plus spouses and children who are traveling with that service member.

Expanding guest benefits, flexibility

The airline now offers no change or cancellation fees for all guests, regardless of ticket type, a checked bag weight allowance up to 50 pounds, and extended future travel voucher expiration, now up to 12 months.

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks plummeted on Monday as markets worldwide reckoned with a disappointing jobs report last week that fueled concern of a possible recession.

The major stock indexes in the U.S. fell more than 2% in early trading. The S&P 500 fell about 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell roughly 1,000 points, or nearly 3%.

The market downturn triggered calls for a large interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s next meeting in September. Some investors voiced an even more urgent request for a rare emergency rate cut as soon as this week.

Japan’s main Nikkei 225 stock index dropped more than 12%, its worst day of trading since 1987.

In early U.S. trading, chipmaker Nvidia plunged more than 14%. Apple fell more than 8%.

“Investors are feeling massive pain globally,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at investment firm Wedbush, said in a note to clients. 

U.S. markets, he added, are “trading heavy in the red across the board.”

Employers hired 114,000 workers in July, falling well short of economist expectations of 185,000 jobs added, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data on Friday showed. The unemployment rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since October 2021.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

On Sunday, Goldman Sachs economists raised the probability of a U.S. recession in the next year from 15% to 25%.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.