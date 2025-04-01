Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations

(LOS ANGELES) — The woman who said she was 13 when Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards is heard on a recording agreeing Jay-Z did not assault her and saying her lawyer pushed her to sue Jay-Z.
The woman’s lawsuit against Jay-Z and Combs has since been withdrawn with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived.
The recording, an excerpt of which was obtained by ABC News, is between the woman, identified as Jane Doe, and two private investigators associated with Carter.
“He was just there, but he didn’t have anything to do with any sexual acts towards you?” the private investigator asked.
“Yeah,” Jane Doe replied.
Carter’s attorney, Alex Spiro, denies that Jay-Z has ever met Jane Doe.
In the recording, the woman is heard telling the investigators that her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, put her up to suing Jay-Z.
“He was the one that kind of pushed me towards going forward with him, with Jay-Z,” the woman is heard saying.
“Buzbee did?” the investigators asked. “Yeah,” the woman replied.
Buzbee called the idea that he pushed her into suing Jay-Z a “blatant lie.”
“As far as the suggestion that I pushed Jane Doe to bring a case against Jay Z – That is a blatant lie that is directly contrary to all the documentary evidence,” Buzbee said in a statement provided to ABC News.
Carter’s attorney said “the tape speaks for itself” and should leave no doubt about his innocence.
“She says in no uncertain terms Mr. Carter did not do this. It’s effectively a lie and the only reason Mr. Carter is even involved in this is because she was pushed to involve him,” Spiro told ABC News in an exclusive interview.
Jane Doe has said, in a sworn declaration, she stands by her claims and dropped her lawsuit because of “fear of intimidation and retaliation from Jay-Z” and his fans.
She also denied telling the investigators Buzbee sought her out as a client or that he encouraged her to pursue a false claim against Jay-Z. She said she felt “intimidated and terrified” at being confronted on her doorstep and that the investigators knew her name and address.
Spiro said the investigators who approached Jane Doe did not coerce or threaten her.
“She voluntarily met, spoke to them and she told them her truth, which was under no circumstances did Mr. Carter do this,” Spiro said.
Jay-Z, who has sold more than 140 million albums, is one of the world’s best-selling artists. He is married to Beyoncé and they share three children. His attorney said that this has impacted the Carter family.
“It’s tough to hear a false lie said about you, spread through the internet, and affecting your children,” Spiro said. “It’s tough on him. It’s tough on anybody. But what he does is he proves himself innocent. Today is hopefully the final chapter in that. And then they’re gonna move forward. That’s what Jay does.”
Carter is now suing Jane Doe and Tony Buzbee for defamation, which they deny.
“The truth had to fully come out. This person cannot be allowed to sort of hide from the reality that this was a false accusation,” Spiro said.
(NOME, Alaska) — Crews in Nome, Alaska, are conducting search-and-rescue operations after a Bering Air caravan with 10 people aboard went missing, according to local authorities.
Bering Air Flight 445, a Cessna 208B, disappeared while flying from Unalakleet Airport to Nome Airport around 3:20 p.m. local time Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
“The aircraft was 12 miles offshore transiting from Unalakleet to Nome when its position was lost,” the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska maritime region said.
There were nine passengers and a pilot on board.
The Nome Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post it was conducting an active ground search but that, due to weather and visibility, its crews were unable to search by air.
A National Guard C-130 reported it found nothing found so far. The Air Force also sent a C-130 to resume the search and also reported no visuals, and have one hour of flight search time remaining, according to an update early Friday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is aware of the reports and is monitoring situation, ABC News has learned.
ABC News’ Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.
(MERIDIAN, IDAHO) — A 70-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after allegedly striking a counter-protester with his vehicle outside a Tesla dealership in Idaho, law enforcement said.
About 30 people attended an anti-Tesla rally on Saturday outside a dealership in Meridian, a gathering that drew a counter-protest of about 200 others, the Meridian Police Department said in a press release.
Tesla vehicles and dealerships have in recent weeks become targets for vandalism and protests, as the carmaker’s chief executive, Elon Musk, has taken on a prominent and divisive role in President Donald Trump’s second administration.
An anti-Musk group had called for a series of “Tesla Takedown” protests to be held this weekend at dealerships and other Tesla facilities throughout the country, including the dealership in Meridian.
As a 49-year-old man arrived at the Idaho rally, Christopher Talbot, 70, of Meridian, allegedly “made an obscene gesture” toward him and then struck him with his car, police said. Officials identified the man who was struck as a counter-protester, saying he had non-life-threatening injuries and that he drove himself to a nearby hospital.
“Reports indicate the victim had been driving a truck with pro-Trump flags and had just parked and exited his vehicle when Talbot struck him with his car,” police said.
Police used the license plate from Talbot’s vehicle to find his home, where he was later arrested. Talbot was booked into Ada County Jail and charged with one count of aggravated battery, a felony, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Meridian Police Department reminds people to respect everyone’s right to protest and express their 1st Amendment Rights without resorting to violence,” the police department said in a statement.