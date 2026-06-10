Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan to guest star on ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Simone Ashley, Sharon Horgan to guest star on ‘Only Murders in the Building’
(L-R) Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez in ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ (Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Some new faces are clocking in for season 6 of Only Murders in the Building.

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders, and Bad Sisters star and creator Sharon Horgan are among the newly announced recurring guest stars for the Hulu whodunnit series.

Also guest starring in the new season are Heartstopper’s Rhea Norwood, Sean Teale, Amar Chadha-Patel and Matthew Beard.

The 10-episode sixth season of the Emmy-winning comedy series heads overseas for the first time as the crime-solving trio of Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be trading in New York City for London in order to solve a new mystery. It’s currently in production in the U.K.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. 

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Laura Dern joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 cast
Laura Dern joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 cast
Laura Dern attends the U.K. Gala screening of ‘Is This Thing On?’ at the Odeon Luxe West End in London, United Kingdom, on Jan. 19, 2026. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Laura Dern is checking into The White Lotus.

The actress has joined the season 4 cast of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The news was shared in a post to the network’s Instagram on Tuesday.

This new casting announcement comes a few days after the news that Helena Bonham Carter had departed the season after production had already started in the French Riviera.

The star-studded season 4 cast also includes Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

This new season’s plot will take place during the Cannes Film Festival, where it will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and its employees over the course of a week. It is set to film in Cannes, St. Tropez and Monaco. Additionally, some filming will take place in Paris, although the main story remains along the Côte d’Azur.

The hotels that will be featured in this season of the show are the Airelles Château de la Messardière, which will be the White Lotus du Cap, and the Hôtel Martinez, which will be the White Lotus Cannes.

The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV series, and more
In brief: ‘The Magnificent Seven’ TV series, and more

The classic 1960 western The Magnificent Seven is being turned into a series for MGM+ with Matt Dillon in the starring role. He’ll play the leader of a group of seven mercenaries who agree to protect a village from a greedy land baron …

The new sci-fi series The Boroughs is coming to Netflix on May 21. The eight-episode series, about a group of retirees who fight monsters, stars Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Bill Pullman, Denis O’Hare and Clarke Peters. Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews are creators, showrunners and executive producers on the project, with Stranger Things’ The Duffer Brothers also on board as executive producers … 

Another box office milestone for Zootopia 2: The Disney animated film is now officially the highest-grossing domestic movie release of 2025, taking in over $424 million. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘X-Men ’97’ season 2 gets release date, trailer and more
In brief: ‘X-Men ’97’ season 2 gets release date, trailer and more

We now know when season 2 of X-Men ’97 will arrive. The second season of the Emmy-nominated Marvel Animation series will debut to Disney+ on July 1. It will continue the story of the mutant team of X-Men who are divided and thrown across different eras in time as they make their way back home. Disney+ also released the trailer for the new season. The show’s voice cast includes Ross Marquand as Professor X, Matthew Waterson as Magneto, Ray Chase as Cyclops and Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey …

Ted Danson has found his next role. The actor is set to join Elizabeth Banks in the cast of a new Apple TV comedy series. The currently untitled show comes from creators Liz Heldens and Matt Ward. It follows a recently divorced woman named Heidi (Banks) who stumbles into coordinating her father’s (Danson) retirement community sexcapades …

The trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma has arrived. Fresh off its Cannes Film Festival debut, Mubi has released the trailer for the new movie from director Jane Schoenbrun. It stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson and releases in theaters on Aug. 7 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.