Simone Biles misses gold, but adds 11th career Olympic medal in floor exercise; Jordan Chiles takes surprise bronze
(PARIS) — Simone Biles faltered in her last routine at the Paris Olympics, with a heavily wrapped left calf, but will still leave the Games with a silver medal in the floor event. Fellow American Jordan Chiles came through with a shocking bronze medal, even though celebrations had already begun with another athlete.
Biles brings her total Olympic medal count to 11 overall, including four total from the Paris Games.
In a bit of confusion after teammate Jordan Chiles’ score was first posted as only good enough for fifth place, a review led to an increase and the bronze medal. Romanian Ana Barbosu had already begun celebrating the bronze before Chiles’ adjusted score was posted.
Biles trailed Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade 14.166 who won gold.
In her final routine of the Summer Games, Biles started with a significantly higher difficulty rating than her competitors, which helped her stay in podium position after she stepped out of bounds twice and was docked 0.6 points.
The medal came just hours after Biles finished a disappointing fifth in the balance beam final due to a fall. She had been aiming to win her eighth career gold medal in that event.
The U.S. women had a sterling performance in gymnastics in the Paris Games taking home gold in the all-around team final last Tuesday, followed by a gold for Biles and a bronze for Suni Lee in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.
(PARIS) — Simone Biles and Suni Lee are back on the mat Thursday for the artistic gymnastics women’s individual all-around final.
The veteran Team USA stars, who helped add the team’s fourth Olympics gold medal on Tuesday, will compete in four rotations: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Biles, who won the individual all-around in Rio in 2016, and Lee, who won the individual title in Tokyo in 2021, are the first former all-around winners to face off in an Olympic individual all-around event.
Rotation 1: Vault
Lee went first with a Yurchenko double full and had a slight hop on the landing to post a 13.933.
Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who bested Biles on the vault at last year’s world championships and will likely be her top competitor in the all-around as well, posted an impressive 15.100.
Biles posted a 15.766 on her Yurchenko double pike, boosted by a massive 6.400 difficulty score, to shoot to the lead after the first rotation.
Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour scored 14.003 on her vault.
Italians Alice D’Amato and Manila Esposito scored 14.000 and 13.866, respectively.
Rotation 2: Uneven Bars
Following Andrade, who scored a 14.666 after a very technically sound routine, Biles dropped behind her Brazilian competitor with a 13.733.
Nemour, who is a favorite for gold in this apparatus, scored a 15.533 to jump ahead of Biles through the second rotation. Lee then put up a 14.866, which as of time of publication put her up to fifth place overall.
Biles has two of her best events to come with beam and floor remaining.
Biles goes for gold — again
If she wins today, Biles would become the first gymnast ever, male or female, to win the all-around eight years apart. Biles, a favorite to win in Tokyo, dropped out of the event to focus on her mental health.
Brazil’s Andrade and Algeria’s Nemour will be among the top gymnasts competing for a sport on the podium as well.
In winning gold earlier this week, Biles became the most-decorated American gymnast in history with eight medals. She broke a tie with the great Shannon Miller for most overall medals.
Lee, who was cleared for competition in January after overcoming an unspecified kidney disease, is the reigning all-around Olympic gold medalist from the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games.
(NEW YORK) — Team USA middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz discusses their journey to the 2024 Paris Olympics and their LGBTQ+ advocacy after coming out as transgender and nonbinary.
Hiltz came out as a nonbinary, transgender person right before the Olympic trials in 2021. They wanted to walk away from the sport in 2021 after expecting a weight to be lifted. But it was the opposite. Hiltz mentioned that they didn’t set out to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights, but were forced into the spotlight after coming out as trans-nonbinary.
Having qualified for the Olympics on Sunday, Hiltz is now fully focused on the next goal.
ABC News sat down with Hiltz on qualifying for the Olympics and the recent media attention they received.
ABC NEWS: Mid-distance runner Nikki Hiltz is headed to the Olympic Games this summer in Paris, all while fighting an endurance race on another front. A forthcoming documentary about Nikki explains why.
ABC NEWS: Thanks so much for joining us, Nikki. You said after that race, you thought you were saying goodbye to your Olympic dreams. Then on Sunday you qualified for the Olympics in the 1500 meters, taking the lead in the last 60 meters at the finish line. You earned the second fastest time by an American runner ever. Walk us through that feeling. Walk us through this journey of yours.
NIKKI HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, you said it perfectly. It’s, it’s definitely been a journey. At the end of the last Olympic trials in 2021, I, like you said, I wanted to walk away from the sport completely. And, you know, I just, I just changed a lot of things in my life and showed some patience. And then, yeah, the hard work all paid off, and. yeah, that feeling was just joy when I crossed the finish line.
ABC NEWS: I bet you’ve said that you didn’t really set out to be an advocate for LGBTQ rights, but were forced into the spotlight after coming out as trans nonbinary. Why is that visibility so important to you?
HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, I just feel so grateful for all the queer and trans people who have come before me. And so now it’s kind of like, I want to be that for the next generation. And yeah, it’s it’s hard to be something that you can’t see. And so I just think representation and visibility is what helped me so much growing up. So, yeah, I just want to do that for even just one kid who watches the Olympics, maybe sees themselves in me, like it’ll be all worth it.
ABC NEWS: Representation certainly does matter. Now, if you can imagine a perfect future in which your sport and professional sports broadly embraces athletes of all gender identities, what changes would that require?
HILTZ: Yeah. I mean, it’s just an ongoing conversation. For me, just a lot more inclusive language has been really helpful. You know, announcers, broadcasters using my correct pronouns, referring to, you know, people in my event as, “Here are the athletes competing in the women’s 1500” instead of, “Here are the women 1500 runners.”
Just little changes like that I think we can all do, to yeah, just make spaces and sports just a safer place for all and allowing everyone to show up as themselves. Because when we can show up as ourselves, that’s when, you know, our dreams can come true.
ABC NEWS: Absolutely. So what would you say to those who say it’s unfair for trans women to compete in women’s sports, and vice versa What would be your message to those folks?
HILTZ: I would encourage people to educate themselves. You know, the guidelines that are in place now, a trans woman can’t compete until they’ve taken, I think it’s a year or more of HRT, which is hormone replacement therapy. And, you know, it’s, I think it’s a fair guideline. And, yeah, I think there’s a lot of ignorance right now. As someone who has competed in women’s sports my entire career, there’s a lot of issues in it, but trans woman is not one of them, and I don’t think that we need protecting from them.
ABC NEWS: You’ve worked so hard to get to the Olympics in Paris. It is coming up. How are you feeling ahead of these games and what are you most excited about?
HILTZ: Yeah, just focus on the next goal. And I think I’m really excited for the opening ceremonies. You know, I tried on all the Ralph Lauren stuff a couple of days ago, and, yeah, that just really got me excited to just be in Paris and and meet other members of Team USA across all the different many sports.
ABC NEWS: Such a wonderful experience. We are so excited to see you compete. We hope to have you back on soon. Thank you so much for sharing your story with us and really best of luck to you in Paris.
HILTZ: Thank you so much. Thank you for having me.