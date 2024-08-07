Simone Biles says therapy sessions during Olympics helped her performances

Simone Biles celebrates with her gold medal during the podium ceremonny after the artistic gymnastics women’s vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — As Olympic gymnastics came to a close in Paris, ABC News’ Good Morning America caught up with 11-time Olympic medalist and Team USA star Simone Biles, who has become the face of conversations on mental health.

For Biles, maintaining a strong routine outside the gym to focus on her emotional and psychological well-being was imperative for executing the best possible routines at the Paris Games.

“Staying on my weekly therapy sessions and even whenever I was here, I was scheduling appointments with my therapist that could work, whether it was early in the morning for me or early in the morning for her,” she said, speaking about how she’s balanced everything at the Games. “Staying on top of that meant the world to me, but also it helped me with my performances.”

Biles’ repeated emphasis on speaking up about the importance of mental heath has resonated with other athletes.

“I think it’s OK to not be OK. And I think I showed a very vulnerable side that most people don’t see, because most of the time, whenever I’m out there, they’re seeing me win gold medals and all this stuff that’s not relatable,” she said. “So, whenever I really break it down and I am very authentic to them, then they can feel like they can relate, and it’s on a personal level, and then they believe that they can get the help that they deserve.”

Biles added four more medals to her already illustrious career this summer, with three gold medals and one silver.

But it wasn’t just Biles’ therapy sessions that helped her: The entire team had access to a fully accredited furry companion named Beacon, who made the trip to help keep all five women calm throughout the competition.

The 4-year-old golden retriever is the organization’s first therapy dog, according to ESPN, and spent time comforting coaches and athletes alike during the Games.

Between the therapy sessions, Beacon’s support and impressive performances from individual events to the team final, the U.S. women will leave Paris with eight medals total.

They won the team gold medal; Biles won two additional gold individual medals in all-around and vault, plus silver in floor; Sunisa Lee won bronze in both all-around and uneven bars; Jade Carey won bronze in vault; and Chiles earned bronze for floor.

US men’s national soccer coach Gregg Berhalter fired
Gregg Berhalter, head coach of the United States, during the National Anthem before the CONMEBOL Copa America group C match between the United States and Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 1, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. men’s national soccer team coach Gregg Berhalter has been fired, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Berhalter had “been relieved of his duties … effective immediately.”

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to U.S. Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

Berhalter’s exit comes after the national team lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the Copa América tournament last week.

U.S. Soccer Sporting Director Matt Crocker has launched a search for Berhalter’s replacement, U.S. Soccer said.

“We are deeply grateful to Gregg for his commitment the past five years to the Men’s National Team and to U.S. Soccer,” Crocker said in a statement. “Gregg has earned the respect of everyone within our organization and has played a pivotal role in bringing together a young team and moving the program forward. We wish Gregg all the best in his future endeavors, and we know he will find success in his next coaching position.”

Berhalter, 50, initially served as head coach from 2018 through the expiration of his contract in 2022, before being rehired in June 2023 on a contract through the 2026 World Cup.

As head coach, he saw a 44-17-13 record in 74 matches and a 29-9-7 record in official competitions, according to U.S. Soccer. Under his tenure, the team qualified for the 2022 World Cup. The team ultimately fell to the Netherlands in the round of 16.

As head coach, he led the team to winning the 2021 Gold Cup and two Concacaf Nations League titles.

Suni Lee shines with bronze in uneven bars final at Paris Olympics
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — As the last to go, America’s Suni Lee knew what she needed to make the podium in the uneven bars final. She stepped up, hit her routine and took home her sixth career Olympic medal.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Lee of Saint Paul, Minnesota, took home the bronze in the uneven bars final. Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the event. She scored a 14.800 to edge out Belgium’s Nina Derwael for the last spot on the podium.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, the favorite, took gold with a 15.700. Qiyuan Qiu, of China, scored 15.500 for silver.

It was always going to be an uphill battle against Nemour and Qiu, who both had 7.2 start values for their routine. Lee’s routine had a start value of 6.4 in comparison. The win was a bit of redemption for Nemour, who was edged out for gold by Qiu at the 2023 world championship in uneven bars.

The French-born Nemour, just 17, received loud ovations throughout the competition. Nemour previously competed for France, but switched to Algeria, her father’s native country, after a disagreement with the French Gymnastics Federation.

This marks the third Olympic medal for Lee in Paris and her sixth Olympic medal overall. She took home the gold as part of the U.S. team in the all-around and bronze in the individual all-around.

She has a chance for one more medal in Paris and she hopes it will be gold. Lee will be competing in the balance beam final on Monday and is one of the favorites — along with teammate Simone Biles.

Lee also won the bronze medal for the uneven bars in 2021 at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Lee, who battled back from a debilitating kidney disease to make the team for Paris, earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around just two days after helping the U.S. earn its fourth gold medal in the team competition.

While Biles has sufficiently cemented her spot in sports history as the greatest of all time with a record-breaking 10 Olympic medals, this was the only individual event in which she did not compete during the Paris Games.

Despite earning the top all-around score in qualifying, Biles didn’t participate on the individual apparatus because she fell just one spot shy of the top eight in the uneven bars qualifying round last week.

Biles scored a 14.433, which was just two-tenths of a point behind Helen Kevric of Germany.
 

Seven-time gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel talks pressures of the Paris Olympics spotlight in and out of the pool
Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the Men’s 100m butterfly final on Day Eight of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium, June 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Seven-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Caeleb Dressel has punched his ticket to the Paris Games this summer.

“It’ll be a good one. Number three. This is crazy,” Dressel told ABC News after touching first in the men’s 100-meter freestyle at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials last weekend.

The 27-year-old opened up about the pressures of being in the spotlight and living up to expectations both in and out of the pool.

“I can train all day long. You can put me in some some tough practices. I will make it out of the practice. I love it,” he said. “I’m not designed for media and lights and cameras, and the opinions of others. I worry too much about what other people think, to be quite honest.”

As one of the most decorated swimmers in the world, even receiving comparisons to Michael Phelps heading into the Tokyo Games, Dressel has an influx of eyes on him again this year — from campaigns and commercials to the competition itself.

Dressel said he wrestles with living up to the legends he competed against when he made his Olympic debut in 2016.

“I remember I had imposter syndrome a little bit from my first Games. Here I am as a 19-year-old, [thinking], ‘Do I really deserve to be here?'” he recalled. “There is a little taste of that because you just, you know, the depth of USA swimming. But if you can make it through the trials, you 100% deserve to be on the team.”

The Team USA veteran will step up to help newcomers in the same way teammates Michael Phelps, Nathan Adrian and Ryan Lochte helped him.

“Before you know it, you’re just thrown into the leadership role. And quite honestly, I have no idea what I’m doing,” he admitted. “It’s some — quite literally — some very giant shoes to fill here.”

“But I’m trying to do my part and if that just means answering some questions or just showing them like this is tough — I still think it’s tough, I’m not a robot. This is hard stuff,” he continued. “The week back sucks leading up to the Games, the media, the attention — it’s tough.”

And this year, as he hopes to pick up more gold medals, there will be a newcomer in the stands on his side — his 4-month-old son August.

“He’s not gonna remember any of this, but that’s not the point,” Dressel said. “It’ll be exciting once he gets to travel to Europe at 4 months old — it’s just hilarious, honestly — watching him knowing that he’s going to be able to watch me compete, and just having him in the stands will mean a whole lot.”

