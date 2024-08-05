Simone Biles, Suni Lee miss out on medals in women’s gymnastics balance beam final

Simone Biles of Team United States warms up prior to the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — Team USA women’s gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee came up empty in the balance beam final on Monday.

After Simone Biles secured her third gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, she and Lee both notched identical scores of 13.1000, which wasn’t enough to make the podium.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato secured gold with a 14.366, Yaqin Zhou of China scored 14.100 for silver, edging out Manila Esposito by just .1, who took bronze.

Lee, who earned her sixth career Olympic medal on Sunday with bronze in the uneven bars final, went third in the rotation and scored a 13.100.

Biles, who scored a 14.733 in qualifying, tied her teammate with the exact same score — 13.100 — due to a .3 point penalty.

The 10-time Olympic medalist will compete in the women’s floor exercise final back in Bercy Arena later on Monday, along with teammate Jordan Chiles.

Simone Biles misses gold, but adds 11th career Olympic medal in floor exercise; Jordan Chiles takes surprise bronze
Simone Biles the U.S. competes in the women’s artistic gymnastics individual floor exercise final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — Simone Biles faltered in her last routine at the Paris Olympics, with a heavily wrapped left calf, but will still leave the Games with a silver medal in the floor event. Fellow American Jordan Chiles came through with a shocking bronze medal, even though celebrations had already begun with another athlete.

Biles brings her total Olympic medal count to 11 overall, including four total from the Paris Games.

In a bit of confusion after teammate Jordan Chiles’ score was first posted as only good enough for fifth place, a review led to an increase and the bronze medal. Romanian Ana Barbosu had already begun celebrating the bronze before Chiles’ adjusted score was posted.

Biles trailed Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade 14.166 who won gold.

In her final routine of the Summer Games, Biles started with a significantly higher difficulty rating than her competitors, which helped her stay in podium position after she stepped out of bounds twice and was docked 0.6 points.

The medal came just hours after Biles finished a disappointing fifth in the balance beam final due to a fall. She had been aiming to win her eighth career gold medal in that event.

The U.S. women had a sterling performance in gymnastics in the Paris Games taking home gold in the all-around team final last Tuesday, followed by a gold for Biles and a bronze for Suni Lee in the individual all-around competition on Thursday.

