Simone Biles, Suni Lee miss out on medals in women’s gymnastics balance beam final

Simone Biles of Team United States warms up prior to the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Balance Beam Final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — Team USA women’s gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee came up empty in the balance beam final on Monday.

After Simone Biles secured her third gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Saturday, she and Lee both notched identical scores of 13.1000, which wasn’t enough to make the podium.

Italy’s Alice D’Amato secured gold with a 14.366, Yaqin Zhou of China scored 14.100 for silver, edging out Manila Esposito by just .1, who took bronze.

Lee, who earned her sixth career Olympic medal on Sunday with bronze in the uneven bars final, went third in the rotation and scored a 13.100.

Biles, who scored a 14.733 in qualifying, tied her teammate with the exact same score — 13.100 — due to a .3 point penalty.

The 10-time Olympic medalist will compete in the women’s floor exercise final back in Bercy Arena later on Monday, along with teammate Jordan Chiles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.