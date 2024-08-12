Simone Biles, Suni Lee share messages to Jordan Chiles after bronze medal overturned

Simone Biles, Suni Lee share messages to Jordan Chiles after bronze medal overturned
Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, and Simone Biles celebrate after team USA won the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris, July 30, 2024. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Simone Biles and Suni Lee took to social media to share support for teammate Jordan Chiles after the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) ruled that Chiles’ bronze medal for her gymnastic floor exercise would be returned and reallocated to Romania’s Ana Bărbosu.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Sunday that it would be appealing the decision to award the medal to Bărbosu, saying in a statement: “We firmly believe that Jordan rightfully earned the bronze medal.”

Biles posted an Instagram story of her and Chiles embracing with white hearts across the top of the photo.

“Sending you so much love, Jordan,” Biles wrote in her post. “Keep your chin up Olympic champ! We love you!”

Lee also posted an Instagram story reposting USA Gymnastics’ statement on the ruling reversal.

“All this talk about the athlete, what about the judges??” wrote Lee. “Completely unacceptable. This is awful and I’m gutted for Jordan. I got your back forever Jo.”

“U have all my flowers and you will ALWAYS be Olympic champion,” she wrote, adding a flower emoji.

Chiles also posted on social media on Saturday as the appeal was unfolding.

Chiles posted a story with broken heart emojis followed by another, saying she would be leaving social media for the moment.

“I am taking this time and removing myself from social media for my mental health thank you,” she wrote.

The decision by the FIG to award Bărbosu third place comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) voided an appeal made by Team USA that was made at the event and resulted in Chiles’ placing third, with CAS citing a rule that the appeal on Chiles’ score was “raised after the conclusion of the one-minute deadline.”

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise,” USA Gymnastics wrote in a statement shared to Instagram on Saturday after the ruling was delivered, adding: “Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media.”

Men’s triathlon at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games postponed due to poor water quality
A boat floats down the Seine River at sunrise after the Men’s triathlon race was postponed due to Seine pollution and high E.coli levels during the 2024 Summer Olympics, at the Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The men’s triathlon at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris has been postponed after tests carried out in the Seine “revealed water quality levels that did not provide sufficient guarantees to allow the event to be held,” officials said.

Originally scheduled to take place at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday, the event has now been postponed and is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. following the completion of the Women’s Triathlon competition, subject to forthcoming water tests complying with the established World Triathlon thresholds for swimming.

“Unfortunately, meteorological events beyond our control, such as the rain which fell over Paris on 26 and 27 July, can alter water quality and compel us to reschedule the event for health reasons,” Olympic officials said in a statement early Tuesday morning. “Despite the improvement of water quality levels over the last hours, the readings at some points of the swim course are still above the acceptable limits.”

Olympic organizers said that updated information regarding tickets and broadcast of the events on Wednesday will be shared in the next hours.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, swam in the Seine on July 17 in a showcase intended to show how clean the river was for the outdoor swimming events at the Olympics, even after the Seine’s water quality remained questionable and had repeatedly failed tests in advance of the 33rd Olympiad.

“On the eve of the Games, when the Seine will play a key role, this event represents the demonstration of the efforts made by the city and the state to improve the quality of the Seine’s waters and the ecological state of the river,” Hidalgo’s office said in a statement on before her swim.

Even that swim had been postponed from when it was originally scheduled to take place in June but river samples at the time were deemed to be too unhealthy for her to swim in.

During heavy rains, sewage can overflow into the river. For example, on June 18, after several days of rain, E. coli levels in the Seine River jumped to roughly 10,000 Colony Forming Units per milliliter, more than 10 times the safety limit.

According to findings published by Paris City Hall earlier this month, the last week of June saw four days when the water was clean enough to swim in, according to European standards, but no days when it was clean enough to swim in according to U.S. standards.

Paris Olympics officials initially insisted there would be “no plan B,” but organizers revealed their contingency plans on July 5, saying that open-water swimming might take place in the Marne River instead. In addition, officials said they could delay the triathlon event or, in the worst-case scenario, eliminate the swimming portion of the competition altogether.

Suni Lee shines with bronze in uneven bars final at Paris Olympics
Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Uneven Bars Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on Aug. 4, 2024, in Paris. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(PARIS) — As the last to go, America’s Suni Lee knew what she needed to make the podium in the uneven bars final. She stepped up, hit her routine and took home her sixth career Olympic medal.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Lee of Saint Paul, Minnesota, took home the bronze in the uneven bars final. Lee was the only American woman to qualify for the event. She scored a 14.800 to edge out Belgium’s Nina Derwael for the last spot on the podium.

Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour, the favorite, took gold with a 15.700. Qiyuan Qiu, of China, scored 15.500 for silver.

It was always going to be an uphill battle against Nemour and Qiu, who both had 7.2 start values for their routine. Lee’s routine had a start value of 6.4 in comparison. The win was a bit of redemption for Nemour, who was edged out for gold by Qiu at the 2023 world championship in uneven bars.

The French-born Nemour, just 17, received loud ovations throughout the competition. Nemour previously competed for France, but switched to Algeria, her father’s native country, after a disagreement with the French Gymnastics Federation.

This marks the third Olympic medal for Lee in Paris and her sixth Olympic medal overall. She took home the gold as part of the U.S. team in the all-around and bronze in the individual all-around.

She has a chance for one more medal in Paris and she hopes it will be gold. Lee will be competing in the balance beam final on Monday and is one of the favorites — along with teammate Simone Biles.

Lee also won the bronze medal for the uneven bars in 2021 at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Lee, who battled back from a debilitating kidney disease to make the team for Paris, earned a bronze medal in the individual all-around just two days after helping the U.S. earn its fourth gold medal in the team competition.

While Biles has sufficiently cemented her spot in sports history as the greatest of all time with a record-breaking 10 Olympic medals, this was the only individual event in which she did not compete during the Paris Games.

Despite earning the top all-around score in qualifying, Biles didn’t participate on the individual apparatus because she fell just one spot shy of the top eight in the uneven bars qualifying round last week.

Biles scored a 14.433, which was just two-tenths of a point behind Helen Kevric of Germany.
 

Looking sharp: Italian gymnastics silver medalist sponsored by parmesan cheese
Italy’s Giorgia Villa competes in the uneven bars event of the artistic gymnastics women’s team final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 30, 2024. (Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Giorgia Villa might be the most “grateful” athlete on the face of the planet.

And no, it isn’t just because the newly minted Italian silver medalist helped Team Italy score their first Olympic team medal in gymnastics since 1928. Villa is sponsored by cheese.

Having also won the bronze at the 2019 World Championships as well as being on gold-winning teams at the 2022 Mediterranean Games and the 2022 European Championships, she has actually been sponsored by Parmagiano Reggiano since 2021, a three-year period where she has matured as an athlete to become one of the best gymnasts in the world.

“A new face is added, as a testimonial, to the prestigious team of Parmigiano Reggiano: The young gymnast Giorgia Villa, 2018 champion of the Youth Games and one of the most promising athletes in her specialty at an international level,” Impresa e Sport, an Italian marketing agency said in 2021 when they first announced the sponsorship deal.

“The very young athlete, spearhead of the national rhythmic gymnastics team, has in fact become the brand’s new ambassador, with all the enthusiasm and freshness of her splendid age. Tenacious, determined, smiling, Giorgia proudly underlined this new role as well as once again confirming how the combination of Parmigiano Reggiano and the world of sport is indissoluble in terms of authenticity, quality and energetic value, both in sporting activity and in correct nutrition,” the statement read.

Villa first started in gymnastics at the age of 3 when her mother signed her up for gymnastics lessons due to her high energy and activity level.

“I had just started nursery school, but I immediately understood that I would love that sport with all my being,” said Villa. “I left school and, still wearing my pink apron, I couldn’t wait to enter that gym and jump and run feeling free and happy.”

Now 21, Villa has been training at the Italian Gymnastics Federation’s International Academy of Brescia, Italy, since she was just 11 years old.

“Every single day has been a personal achievement. There have been many sacrifices that I have had to face, but I have received a lot of satisfaction which time after time has given me the energy needed to face future challenges that lay ahead of me,” said Villa during an interview in 2022. “I am a person who loves to show what she can do, and then achieving important results is incomparable to any sacrifice.”

“I love gymnastics so much because it allows me to always be in motion,” Villa continued. “It is also a wonderful method to let off steam and release all the energy I have in my body, to always be in a group and in company even if gymnastics is fundamentally still an individual sport. I also love the fact that it pushes me to try to overcome my limits by improving every single skill.”

Fast forward to 2024 and Villa can be seen across social media taking pictures with the massive wheels of cheese that are produced exclusively in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna to the west of the Reno river, and Mantua to the east of the Po river, according to the cheesemaker.

“Since I was a child I have always loved this fantastic product, a symbol of Italian excellence and culture, and from today being able to collaborate with them makes me extremely proud and charged to face future challenges,” Villa said at the time of her sponsorship announcement.

While the cheese sponsorship might be a bonus, Villa has always been honest about her goals within the sport of gymnastics and, when asked whether the Olympic Games were always her goal and if she considered quitting during difficult moments in her career, Villa was firm in her opinion and didn’t crumble.

“The biggest objective is the Olympics, for me and I think all of us. This (medal) paid (us) back for the injuries and hard moments that we lived over the years,” she said.

